Free Wedding DJ Contract Template

"DJ services" cover all the aspects of delivering music for entertainment. These services can vary significantly between different acts and performers. DJs, or disc jockeys, are responsible for providing DJ services and creating an engaging experience for their audience. They provide these DJ services at various events, such as weddings, private parties, corporate events, festivals, and more.

What skills must professional DJs possess?

Professional DJs possess diverse skills that enable them to use advanced technologies and equipment to create an enjoyable experience while providing DJ services. Some of these skills include:

Understanding of music with a deep technical knowledge

Comprehending the crowd's demands and playing the most appropriate songs

Blending and mixing songs to create smooth sound effects

Engaging and communicating with the audience with a focus on their work

Troubleshooting technical difficulties

Demonstrating professionalism and courtesy to both the crowd and the client

Who hires wedding DJ services?

Event planners, wedding venue owners, and individuals such as bridesmaids, best men, or even the bride and groom can require wedding DJ services for wedding functions.

What is a wedding DJ contract?

A wedding DJ contract is a mutually beneficial agreement between a DJ and their clients. This document allows the DJ and their clients to outline their expectations, such as:

How will the DJ (or disc jockey) perform the DJ services?

The duration for which the DJ would provide their services.

The desired music or playlist the DJ must play.

The potential for the DJ to accommodate requests from guests.

How much will the DJ charge the client?

The mode and time of payment.

What'll happen if someone cancels the contract?

In short, DJ contracts present the complete picture of the event, with details of the event description as per the client's requirements, payment terms, and the deliverables that the DJ can provide.

What are the benefits of having a DJ contract?

DJs must have a written contract for their stability and success as paid artists. For the clients availing of such services, a DJ contract ensures that the DJ performs and delivers the perfect soundtrack for each moment of the wedding. Here are the key benefits of a DJ contract:

1. Brings forth professionalism and competence

The contract helps DJs present a professional, experienced, and trustworthy image and rationalizes their pricing.

2. Imparts comprehensiveness to the contract

This document includes all the details needed to make an event memorable. It covers the professional DJ services provided, such as playing music from different time periods, genres, or moods to suit the event's atmosphere and keep the audience engaged.

3. Gives clarity on payment terms

A wedding DJ contract outlines the payment details, including the DJ's fees, payment schedule (if payments are made in installments), and the accepted payment methods. It also covers any required deposits and overtime rates, if applicable. Additionally, the contract specifies any extra expenses the client is responsible for, such as transportation, accommodation, meals, and more.

4. Provides coverage for cancellations/rescheduling

A wedding is a lifelong commitment between a couple, involving economic, social, and emotional aspects. It requires coordination by many people to ensure that the wedding day or reception runs smoothly. Sometimes, due to unforeseen circumstances, such a grand event may need to be canceled or rescheduled for a different date. In such cases, the client and the DJ may incur significant losses. The refund policy of such contracts protects both parties from losses due to any last-minute cancellations.

5. Includes permissible provisions

The contract includes provisions to protect the DJ and their clients from potential obstacles to hosting a seamless event. It allows the DJ to deliver high-quality services at weddings, receptions, and other events without being distracted by regulatory concerns, thus preserving the DJ's artistic freedom.

What should a wedding DJ contract include?

As a new DJ, venturing into the music industry with wedding DJ contracts can be an exciting opportunity to learn and grow. With the right mindset and a willingness to learn, this process can be a fantastic learning experience that sets the stage for a successful career in the industry. The important clauses every wedding DJ contract should include are:

Event description

This section describes the details required to perform at the event, such as the event date, time, place, sound system, and required amps.

Scope of service

As a DJ, use this section to describe your services at the event, such as providing musical entertainment in a recorded music format and the number of service hours. Also, specify the services you may not be providing or which may incur extra costs.

Payment

In this section, provide the due date for the payment, the applicable late fees, and any deposits required. The contract must clarify the expectations regarding the security deposit. For instance, if it's a refundable deposit, specify how it would be accommodated in the final settlement. Be sure to include the extra charges for any additional hours you play beyond the agreed period.

Term

As a DJ, knowing when each contract starts and ends is essential. Including the start and end dates in the contract helps avoid double bookings and ensures the client understands the contract's timeframe.

Requirements

As a disc jockey has specific space and electrical requirements, it's the client's responsibility to provide them to the DJ. In this section, the DJ may list the criteria, such as space and electrical requirements, to ensure a smooth event flow.

Space requirements: The DJ's space requirements are crucial for the quality of the service and the overall event experience. The DJ needs space for the DJ platform setup, optimal speaker output, and lighting stands.

Electrical requirements: The DJ requires a circuit outlet from a reliable power source within the setup area and a backup source. It ensures that the DJ setup operates smoothly without any power disruptions.

Responsibilities

This section outlines the responsibilities of each party under the contract. The DJ agrees to provide the performance and related services to ensure a successful event. The client agrees to provide appropriate access and make other necessary arrangements. A list of the responsibilities of each party may include

Responsibilities of the DJ

The DJ, an expert in event setup and soundchecks, must promptly arrive at the venue at the time specified by the client or earlier to initiate the event set up and conduct the necessary soundchecks. The DJ shall include guests' requests in the playlist whenever possible, ensuring a personalized and enjoyable experience for all attendees. The DJ shall play the music non-stop unless stopped by the client. To provide the service mentioned above, the DJ shall use their equipment, tools, and materials, such as a high-quality microphone, sound system, turntables, and more.

Responsibilities of the client

The client shall provide the DJ with a written music planner or music request list a specified number of days before the event. The client shall make all necessary arrangements to ensure the DJ has access to the event venue a set number of hours before the event starts for setup and a set number of hours after it ends for windup.

Cancellation/termination policy

Sometimes, unforeseen circumstances may arise that could necessitate the cancellation of a contract. To ensure a fair and transparent process, including a cancellation policy in a DJ contract is essential. This section outlines the cancellation terms, providing both parties with a sense of security and protection.

Limited liability

With the best precautions in place, accidents may happen during an event. This section states each party's liability regarding any injury or damages caused to the other.

Indemnification

This section states that both parties agree to protect and hold each other harmless from any claims, damages, losses, and expenses arising from or related to this contract. However, both parties might be held responsible if they intentionally cause the problem.

Warranty

This section confirms that both parties are at least 18 years old and have the authority to enter into this contract. The DJ also guarantees they'll promptly and efficiently provide the services outlined in this contract, ensuring they meet the client's requirements.

Notices

This section mentions the process to follow if the DJ is required to send notice to the client. Generally, the notice is sent with a certified mail service.

Governing laws

In this section, the parties agree to interpret the document according to the applicable state laws.

Entire agreement

This clause of the contract represents the complete agreement between the parties involved. It invalidates and replaces any previous agreements and is meant to serve as the ultimate expression of their contract.

Signatures

This clause requires both the parties, i.e., the DJ and their client, to sign the contract once it is ready. A DJ and their clients can sign the contract using LegalZoom's eSignature service .

LegalZoom's wedding DJ contract template

LegalZoom's wedding DJ contract template can set up a good foundation for you to get started, thus freeing up your time to do what you love—spinning the disc!

Use the sample wedding DJ contract template provided on this page, answer questions to fill in your information, and download the contract in a .pdf file for free!

DJ contract templates may include legal and regulatory considerations. To ensure that your DJ contract complies with local and state regulations, please consult an attorney to get the right assistance.

Frequently asked questions

What should be in a DJ contract?

A DJ contract should contain the following information:

Event description and details, including the date, time, place, equipment, and more

Scope of service

The charges for the services with the payment terms

Cancellation terms in case odd situations arise

Placeholders for signatures

Why should you have a DJ contract for a wedding?

Here's why a wedding DJ contract is important:

Assures that the client has signed up the DJ for the wedding

Fosters a healthy relationship between the DJ and the client, ensuring a successful and enjoyable occasion

Clarifies both parties' responsibilities and safeguards their interests

Addresses the essential aspects of the performance in a professional manner

Illustrates payment terms discreetly and clarifies the refundability aspect

Incorporates the protective clauses for the DJ and their clients in detail

Should I get a DJ for my wedding?

Whether you want to have a DJ for your wedding is your call. A DJ helps set the occasion's atmosphere and fuels the grand occasion.

How long do DJs play at weddings?

The duration of the service depends on the details of the contract signed between the contracting parties. Usually, the DJs provide their services for around 4-5 hours.

Can I DJ at my wedding?

Yes, you can DJ your wedding, but it takes time and effort. It would help if you compiled a good playlist beforehand, have the right equipment, and set up a stage to do it yourself. But, if you want a more professional approach to the occasion and only have a little time to plan things well, you should have a DJ.