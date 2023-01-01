Free Wedding Planning Services Agreement Template

Browse Templates

This wedding planning services agreement is between , an individuala(n) (the "Wedding Planner"), and and (collectively, the "Couple").

The Wedding Planner is actively engaged in the business of planning and coordinating weddings. The Couple wishes to engage the Wedding Planner as an independent contractor for the purpose of planning and coordinating the Couple's wedding on approximately  in (the "Wedding") and completing certain tasks as set forth in this agreement. Additional details about the Wedding are set forth in the Wedding Information Sheet, attached as Exhibit A. The Wedding Planner wishes to provide the Services (as defined below) at the Wedding in accordance with the terms of this agreement. The parties therefore agree as follows:

1. ENGAGEMENT; SERVICES.

  • (a) Engagement. The Couple retains the Wedding Planner to provide, and the Wedding Planner shall provide, the services described in Exhibit B (the "Services").
  • (b) Services. Without limiting the scope of Services described in Exhibit B, the Wedding Planner shall:
    • (i) perform the Services set forth in Exhibit B. However, if a conflict exists between this agreement and any term in Exhibit B, the terms in this agreement will control;
    • (ii) devote as much productive time, energy, and ability to the performance of its duties under this agreement as may be necessary to provide the required Services in a timely and productive manner;
    • (iii) perform the Services in a safe, good, and workmanlike manner by fully trained, skilled, competent, and experienced personnel using at all times adequate equipment in good working order. The Wedding Planner may delegate incidental responsibilities to the Wedding Planner's staff, but primary responsibility for fulfilling the Services remains with the Wedding Planner;
    • (iv) communicate with the Couple about progress the Wedding Planner has made in performing the Services;
    • (v) provide services (including the Services) that are satisfactory and acceptable to the Couple;
    • (vi) be available at reasonable times and places to advise and counsel the Couple about the Wedding and on all matters detailed in Exhibit B; and
    • (vii) use best efforts to supervise and coordinate the Wedding and to keep the Couple apprised of the status of the Services.
  • (c) Legal Compliance.
    • (i) The Wedding Planner shall perform the Services in accordance with standards prevailing in the Wedding Planner's industry, and in accordance with applicable laws, rules, or regulations.
    • (ii) The Wedding Planner shall obtain all permits or permissions required to comply with those standards, laws, rules, or regulations.
    • (iii) If the Wedding Planner provides outdoor wedding locations subject to special permit by the federal government or state agencies as requested by the Couple, the Couple and their invited guests shall abide by the permit requirements while on that property.
  • (d) Couple's Obligations. The Couple shall:
    • (i) make timely payments of amounts earned by the Wedding Planner under this agreement;
    • (ii) provide relevant information to assist the Wedding Planner with the performance of the Services, including contact information for all vendors and service providers at least days before the Wedding;
    • (iii) keep the Wedding Planner informed of the selection or modification of any vendors and service providers;
    • (iv) immediately notify the Wedding Planner of any material changes to the Wedding affecting the Wedding Planner's obligations under this agreement, including any changes to the time, date, location, or guest count of the Wedding;
    • (v) execute all contracts with vendors and service providers and make timely payments under those contracts;
    • (vi) purchase all items needed for the Wedding; and
    • (vii) satisfy all of the Wedding Planner's reasonable requests for assistance in its performance of the Services.

2. TERM AND TERMINATION.

  Term. This agreement will become effective as described in section 2. Unless it is terminated earlier in accordance with subsection 2(b), this agreement will continue until the Services have been satisfactorily completed and the Wedding Planner has been paid in full for those Services (the "Term").
  • (b) Termination. This agreement may be terminated:
    • (i) by a party on provision of days written notice to the other party, with or without cause.
    • (ii) by a party for a material breach of any provision of this agreement by the other party, if the other party's material breach is not cured within days of receipt of written notice of the breach;
    • (iii) by the Couple at any time and without prior notice, if the Wedding Planner is convicted of any crime or offense, fails or refuses to comply with the reasonable directives of the Couple, or is guilty of serious misconduct in connection with performance under this agreement;
    • (iv) by the Wedding Planner, immediately on written notice, if the Wedding Planner cannot accommodate a Material Wedding Change (as defined in section 4 below);
    • (v) by the Wedding Planner, on provision of days' written notice to the Couple, if the Couple does not pay the Deposit.; or
    • (vi) automatically, on the death of the Wedding Planner.
  • (c) Effect of Termination.
    • (i) After the termination of this agreement for any reason, the Couple shall promptly pay the Wedding Planner for Services rendered before the effective date of the termination. However, the Couple will not pay the Wedding Planner if
      • A. prohibited under applicable government law, regulation, or policy, or
      • B. if the Wedding Planner is guilty of serious misconduct in connection with performance under this agreement.
    • (ii) Except as otherwise provided, following the termination of this agreement, the Wedding Planner shall promptly refund to the Couple any payments already made by the Couple according to the terms of Exhibit B for any Services that have not been rendered before the effective date of the termination.
    If the Couple terminates the agreement under subsection (b)(i) fewer than  days before the Wedding, except if the Couple cancels the Wedding, the termination is due to a death in the Couple's immediate family, or the delay or failure to perform results from a Force Majeure Event (as defined in section 11 below), the Couple will forfeit any payments, including the Deposit (as defined in Exhibit B), already made to the Wedding Planner and shall immediately pay any remaining balance of the Wedding Planning Fee (as defined in Exhibit B) to the Wedding Planner.
    • (iv) If this agreement is terminated under subsection (b)(iv), the Wedding Planner will be released and discharged from its obligations and liabilities under this agreement.

3. COMPENSATION.

  • (a) Terms and Conditions. The Couple shall pay the Wedding Planner in accordance with Exhibit B.
  • (b) No Payments in Certain Circumstances. No payment will be payable to the Wedding Planner under any of the following circumstances:
    • (i) if prohibited under applicable government law, regulation, or policy;
    • (ii) if the Wedding Planner did not directly perform or complete the Services described in Exhibit B;
    • (iii) if the Wedding Planner did not perform the Services to the reasonable satisfaction of the Couple; or
    • (iv) if the Services performed occurred after the expiration or termination of the Term, unless otherwise agreed in writing.
  • (c) No Other Compensation. The compensation set out above and in Exhibit B will be the Wedding Planner's sole compensation under this agreement.
  • (d) Taxes. The Wedding Planner is solely responsible for the payment of all income, social security, employment-related, or other taxes incurred as a result of the performance of the Services by the Wedding Planner under this agreement, and for all obligations, reports, and timely notifications relating to those taxes. The Couple has no obligation to pay or withhold any sums for those taxes.
  • (e) Other Benefits. The Wedding Planner has no claim against the Couple under this agreement or otherwise for vacation pay, sick leave, retirement benefits, social security, worker's compensation, health or disability benefits, unemployment insurance benefits, or employee benefits of any kind.

4. MATERIAL WEDDING CHANGES.

The Couple acknowledges that any change to the time, date, or location of the Wedding (as set forth on Exhibit A) or any increase in the number of anticipated guests (as set forth on Exhibit A) by more than % (each a "Material Wedding Change") made after the Effective Date may

  • (a) cause the Wedding Planner to become unable or unavailable to provide the Services,
  • (b) impact the quality of the Services, or
  • (c) result in a need for the provision of services in addition to the Services.

The Wedding Planner shall make reasonable efforts to accommodate a Material Wedding Change. If the Wedding Planner cannot accommodate a Material Wedding Change, the Wedding Planner may, at its sole option, terminate this agreement on provision of written notice to the Couple. If the Wedding Planner can accommodate a Material Wedding Change, but only by providing services in addition to the Services, these additional services and any associated costs will be determined and agreed to by the parties at the time of that Material Wedding Change.

5. ADDITIONAL SERVICES.

If the Couple asks to supplement the Services with the purchase of Additional Services (as defined in Exhibit B) offered by the Wedding Planner, and the Wedding Planner agrees and can fulfill that request, the Wedding Planner will bill the Additional Services to the Couple at the rates set forth in Exhibit B.

PROMOTIONAL RIGHTS.

The Couple hereby grants the Wedding Planner the limited perpetual right to use, publish, and exhibit, on the internet and in other publications, any digital images or photographs of the Couple taken at the Wedding and details of the Wedding, solely to promote the Wedding Planner's business.

DISCLAIMER.

The Wedding Planner expressly disclaims any warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose of any product, good, service, vendor, or service provider recommended or used by the Wedding Planner in connection with the Wedding.

 NATURE OF RELATIONSHIP.

The Wedding Planner shall provide the Services solely as an independent contractor. Nothing in this agreement may be construed as creating a joint venture, partnership, franchise, agency, employer-employee, or similar relationship among the parties, or as authorizing any party to act as the agent of the other. The Wedding Planer is and will remain an independent contractor in its relationship to the Couple. The Couple is not responsible for withholding taxes related to the Wedding Planner's compensation under this agreement. The Wedding Planner is solely responsible for the payment of all income, social security, employment-related, or other taxes incurred as a result of the performance of the Services by the Wedding Planner under this agreement and for all obligations, reports, and timely notifications relating to such taxes. The Wedding Planner will have no claim against the Couple for vacation pay, sick leave, retirement benefits, social security, worker's compensation, health or disability benefits, unemployment insurance benefits, or employee benefits of any kind. Nothing in this agreement creates any obligation between any party and a third party.

OTHER ACTIVITIES.

During the Term, the Wedding Planner may engage in other independent contracting activities, except that the Wedding Planner may not accept work, enter into contracts, or accept obligations inconsistent or incompatible with the Wedding Planner's obligations or the scope of Services to be rendered for the Couple under this agreement.

INDEMNIFICATION.

  • (a) Of Couple by Wedding Planner. At all times after the effective date of this agreement, the Wedding Planner shall indemnify the Couple from all damages, liabilities, expenses, claims, or judgments (including interest, penalties, reasonable attorneys' fees, accounting fees, and expert witness fees) (collectively, the "Claims") that the Couple may incur and that arise from:
    • (i) the Wedding Planner's negligence or willful misconduct arising from the Wedding Planner's carrying out of its obligations under this agreement;
    • (ii) the Wedding Planner's breach of any of its obligations or representations under this agreement; or
    • (iii) the Wedding Planner's breach of its express representation that it is an independent contractor and in compliance with all applicable laws related to work as an independent contractor. If a regulatory body or court of competent jurisdiction finds that the Wedding Planner is not an independent contractor or is not in compliance with applicable laws related to work as an independent contractor, based on the Wedding Planner's own actions, the Wedding Planner will assume full responsibility and liability for all taxes, assessments, and penalties imposed against the Wedding Planner or the Couple resulting from that contrary interpretation, including taxes, assessments, and penalties that would have been deducted from the Wedding Planner's earnings if the Wedding Planner had been on the Couple's payroll and employed as an employee.
  • (b) Of Wedding Planner by Couple. At all times after the effective date of this agreement, the Couple shall indemnify the Wedding Planner and its officers, members, managers, employees, agents, contractors, sublicensees, affiliates, subsidiaries, successors, and assigns (collectively, the "Wedding Planner Indemnitees") from all Claims that the Wedding Planner Indemnitees may incur arising from:
    • (i) the Couple's breach of any of their obligations or representations under this agreement; or
    • (ii) the Couple's nonpayment of other Wedding vendors or the actions of the Couple or their invitees to the Wedding during the Wedding. The Couple is not obligated to indemnify the Wedding Planner if any of these Claims result from the Wedding Planner's own actions or inactions.
  • (c) Exclusions. The Wedding Planner is not responsible for damages or other costs occurring because of inclement weather. Any weather that prohibits any part of the Wedding from occurring does not constitute a breach of the Wedding Planner's obligations under this agreement. The Wedding Planner shall use its best efforts to limit the impact of inclement weather on the quality of its Services, but may make last minute changes to ensure the overall performance of the Wedding Planner's team and other vendors that have been retained.

FORCE MAJEURE.

A party will not be considered in breach or in default because of, and will not be liable to the other party for, any delay or failure to perform its obligations under this agreement by reason of fire, earthquake, flood, explosion, strike, riot, war, terrorism, or similar event beyond that party's reasonable control (each a "Force Majeure Event"). However, if a Force Majeure Event occurs, the affected party shall, as soon as practicable:

  • (a) notify the other party of the Force Majeure Event and its impact on performance under this agreement; and
  • (b) use reasonable efforts to resolve any issues resulting from the Force Majeure Event and perform its obligations under this agreement.

GOVERNING LAW.

  • (a) Choice of Law. The laws of the state of govern this agreement (without giving effect to its conflicts of law principles).
  • (b) Choice of Forum. All parties consent to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in County, .

AMENDMENTS.

No amendment to this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by a party or its authorized representative.

ASSIGNMENT AND DELEGATION.

  • (a) No Assignment. No party may assign any of its rights under this agreement, except with the prior written consent of the other party. All voluntary assignments of rights are limited by this subsection.
  • (b) No Delegation. No party may delegate any performance under this agreement, except with the prior written consent of the other party.
  • (c) Enforceability of an Assignment or Delegation. If a purported assignment or purported delegation is made in violation of this section, it is void.

COUNTERPARTS; ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES.

  • (a) Counterparts. The parties may execute this agreement in any number of counterparts, each of which is an original but all of which constitute one and the same instrument.
  • (b) Electronic Signatures. This agreement, agreements ancillary to this agreement, and related documents entered into in connection with this agreement are signed when a party's signature is delivered by facsimile, email, or other electronic medium. These signatures must be treated in all respects as having the same force and effect as original signatures.

SEVERABILITY.

If any one or more of the provisions contained in this agreement is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this agreement, but this agreement will be construed as if those invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in it, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change so as to cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this agreement to be unreasonable.

NOTICES.

  • (a) Writing; Permitted Delivery Methods. Each party giving or making any notice, request, demand, or other communication required or permitted by this agreement shall give that notice in writing and use one of the following types of delivery, each of which is a writing for purposes of this agreement: personal delivery, mail (registered or certified mail, postage prepaid, return-receipt requested), nationally recognized overnight courier (fees prepaid), facsimile, or email.
  • (b) Addresses. A party shall address notices under this section to a party at the following addresses:
  • If to the Wedding Planner:
  •  
  • If to the Couple:
  •  
  •  
  • (c) Effectiveness. A notice is effective only if the party giving notice complies with subsections (a) and (b) and if the recipient receives the notice.

WAIVER.

No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.

ENTIRE AGREEMENT.

This agreement constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement about the subject matter of this agreement. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this agreement are expressly merged into and superseded by this agreement. The provisions of this agreement may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. No party was induced to enter this agreement by, and no party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this agreement. Except as set forth expressly in this agreement, there are no conditions precedent to this agreement's effectiveness.

HEADINGS.

The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.

EFFECTIVENESS.

This agreement will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.

NECESSARY ACTS; FURTHER ASSURANCES.

Each party shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this agreement contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this agreement.

[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]

Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.


Date:______________________________By:____________________________________________________________
Name:
Title:
Date:______________________________By:____________________________________________________________
Name:
Date:______________________________By:____________________________________________________________
Name: 

[PAGE BREAK HERE]



EXHIBIT A

and  Wedding Information Sheet

CLIENT INFORMATION

CLIENT INFORMATION
Bride Name:Bride Email Address:
Bride Address:Bride Telephone Number:


(               )               -
Groom Name:Groom Email Address:
Groom Address:Groom Telephone Number:


(               )               -

WEDDING INFORMATION

WEDDING INFORMATION
Wedding Date:Estimated Number of Guests:
Name and Location of Ceremony:Start Time:


End Time:
Name and Location of Reception:Start Time:


End Time:
Other Wedding Details:

[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]

Signature: ___________________________________________________________Date: ___________________________
Signature: ___________________________________________________________Date: ___________________________

[PAGE BREAK HERE]



EXHIBIT A SPECIFICATION SHEET
1. WEDDING SERVICES.

In exchange for the Wedding Fee, as set forth in section 2 below and subject to the specifications of section 4 below, the Wedding Planner shall provide the following Services:

  • (a) Wedding Preparation Services.
    • (i) provide unlimitedup to   hours per week month of in-person consultation time and unlimitedup to   hours per week month of consultations via telephone or email to explain the planning process, answer questions, and advise and guide the Couple with respect to the Wedding decision-making and etiquette;
    • (ii) attend up to appointments with vendors and service providers of the Couple's choosing;
    • (iii) assist with the Couple's preparation of a budget for the Wedding;
    • (iv) at the direction of the Couple, research appropriate wedding vendors and service providers and provide recommendations on those;
    • (v) prepare timelines and floor plans for the wedding party, vendors, and service providers;  and
    • (vi) review all vendor and service provider contracts and contact all vendors and service providers to confirm details at least days before the Wedding; and.
    • (vii) .;; and
    • (viii) .;; and
    • (ix) .;; and
    • (x) .;; and
    • (xi) .;; and
    • (xii) .;; and
    • (xiii) .;; and
    • (xiv) .;; and
    • (xv) .; and
    • (xvi) .
  • (b) Wedding Rehearsal Services.
    • (i) confirm the date, time, and location of the rehearsal with the venue at least days before the rehearsal;
    • (ii) confirm ceremony details with the officiant at least days before the rehearsal;  and
    • (iii) direct the wedding rehearsal; and.;
    • (iv) .; and;
    • (v) .; and;
    • (vi) .; and;
    • (vii) .; and;
    • (viii) .; and;
    • (ix) .; and;
    • (x) .; and;
    • (xi) .; and;
    • (xii) .; and
    • (xiii) .
  • (c) Wedding Day Services.
    • (i) arrive at the ceremony location at least  hour(s) before the arrival of guests and provide as many hours as may be necessaryup to  hours of coordination, facilitation, and supervision on the day of the Wedding;
    • (ii) supervise the set-up of the ceremony and reception locations and be available by phone and in-person to assist vendors and service providers with any questions or issues;
    • (iii) oversee the ushers and seating of guests, signing of the guest book, and collection of gifts;
    • (iv) facilitate the ceremony processional and cue the wedding party;
    • (v) supply a wedding emergency kit, including items like aspirin, feminine products, safety pins, and a sewing kit;
    • (vi)  at the direction of the Couple, place favors, place cards, programs, and other items;
    • (vii) direct all entertainment, announcements and events during the reception; and
    • (viii) ensure payment of any balances and tips to vendors and service providers; and.
    • (ix) .; and;
    • (x) .; and;
    • (xi) .; and;
    • (xii) .; and;
    • (xiii) .; and;
    •  (xiv) .; and;
    •  (xv) .; and;
    • (xvi) .; and;
    • (xvii) .; and
    • (xviii) .

The Wedding Planner is not responsible for any clean-up of the Wedding after its conclusion.

2. COMPENSATION.

  • (a) Wedding Planning Fee. As full compensation for the Services, the Couple shall pay the Wedding Planner, in cash, by credit card,  or by money order or check made payable to , the total sum of (the "Wedding Planning Fee").(a) Wedding Planning Fee. As compensation for the Services, the Couple shall pay the Wedding Planner by cash, credit card,  or by money order or check made payable to , an hourly rate of  (the "Wedding Planning Fee").  The Wedding Planner shall obtain the written approval of the Couple before billing more than   hours per month.week.
  • (b) Payment Schedule.(b) Deposit. The Couple shall pay a deposit amount of (the "Deposit"), to be applied to the Wedding Planning Fee, on execution of this agreementno later than   to reserve the Wedding Planner for the Wedding.
    •  (i) A deposit of (the "Deposit"), to be applied to the Wedding Planning Fee, will be due and payable on execution of the agreementno later than   to reserve the Wedding Planner for the Wedding.
    •  (ii) The balance of the Wedding Fee will be due and payable in full no later than  days prior to the Wedding.  installments as follows:   due on  , and   due on ., and    due on ., and   due on ., and   due on ., and   due on ., and   due on ., and   due on .
  •  (c) Late Payments.(c) Payments
    •  (i) Any late payment will result in a charge of , which will be added to the balance due or, if no balance remains, will be invoiced to the Couple. (i) The Wedding Planner shall invoice the Wedding Planning Fee monthly. The Couple shall pay the invoices on receipt.
    •  (ii) Each bounced check will result in a charge of , which will be added to the balance due or, if no balance remains, will be invoiced to the Couple. (ii) Any late payment will result in a charge of , which will be added to the balance due or, if no balance remains, will be invoiced to the Couple.
    •  (iii) If a payment is not received by the Wedding Planner within days after it is due, the Couple will be in default of the agreement and the Wedding Planner may stop performance of the Services until payment is received. If payment is still not received within those  days, the Wedding Planner will begin collection efforts against the Couple to collect any balance due.(iii) Each bounced check will result in a charge of , which will be added to the balance due or, if no balance remains, will be invoiced to the Couple.
    • (iv) If a payment is not received by the Wedding Planner within days after it is due, the Couple will be in default of the agreement and the Wedding Planner may stop performance of the Services until payment is received. If payment is still not received within those  days, the Wedding Planner will begin collection efforts against the Couple to collect any balance due.
  • (d) Expenses. Any actual out-of-pocket costs or fees (the "Expenses") incurred by the Wedding Planner in performing the agreement are the Couple's responsibility. The Wedding Planner shall invoice the Couple monthly quarterly within days of the Wedding Planner's payment of the Expensesfor reimbursement. Any Expenses that also benefit another client of the Wedding Planner will be shared on a pro rata basis between the Couple and those other clients. The Couple shall pay invoices for Expenses according to the terms of the invoice. On request, the Wedding Planner shall provide the Couple with receipts or paid bills to substantiate the Expenses. The Wedding Planner may not incur any single-item Expense greater than or aggregate Expenses greater than without the Couple's prior consent.

3. ADDITIONAL SERVICES.

Subject to the availability and agreement of the Wedding Planner, the Couple may supplement the Services by purchasing the following additional services (the Additional Services") from the Wedding Planner at the following rates:

  • (a)  per hour for additional in-person, email, or telephone consultation time or attendance at additional vendor or service provider appointments.
  • (b)  per hour for assistance with transportation arrangements for the Wedding or the planning of wedding-related events, such as the rehearsal dinner, postnuptial brunch, or honeymoon.
  • (c)  per hour for the running of wedding-related errands, including the picking up or delivering of equipment, supplies, attire, and documents.
  • (d)  per hour for travel time for any trip over miles roundtrip.
  • (e) per hour .
  • (f) per hour .
  • (g) per hour .
  • (h) per hour .
  • (i) per hour .
  • (j) per hour .
  • (k) per hour .
  • (l) per hour .
  • (m) per hour .
  • (n) per hour .

Invoices for any Additional Services will be paid by the Couple by the due dates provided on those invoices.

4.3. SPECIFICATIONS.

The parties agree to the following specifications about the Wedding and the Services to be provided:

  • (a) The Wedding Planner will not, in connection with the performance of any of the Services, including consultations with the Couple, attending appointments with vendors or service providers, and directing of the rehearsal, be required to travel more than miles, except in its discretion and following arrangements for the reimbursement of travel costs and expenses.
  • (b) The Wedding Planner will wear attire appropriate for a wedding.
  • (c) The Wedding Planner will use professional judgment and, to the extent possible, consult with the Couple before taking any action in connection with any weather change, tardiness, or other emergency issues that may arise on the day of the Wedding. 
  • (d) .
  •  (e) .
  •  (f) .
  •  (g) .
  •  (h) .
  •  (i) .
  •  (j) .
  •  (k) .
  •  (l) .
  •  (m) .

[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]

EXHIBIT A
By signing below, the parties agree to comply with all of the requirements contained in this specification sheet.

Date:______________________________By:____________________________________________________________
Name:
Title:
Date:______________________________By:____________________________________________________________
Name:
Date:______________________________By:____________________________________________________________
Name: 
How-to guides, articles, and any other content appearing on this page are for informational purposes only, do not constitute legal advice, and are no substitute for the advice of an attorney.

Wedding planning services agreement: How-to guide

A wedding can be one of the most enjoyable and memorable days in a couple’s life. However, planning a wedding can be stressful, expensive, and time-consuming. By hiring a professional wedding planner, brides and grooms can save time and money and relieve some of their pressure.

Wedding planners guide and supervise the planning and coordination of weddings. The services provided will vary depending on each client’s objectives and needs. It may include advice on vendor selection, budgeting, assistance with design and personalization, communication with vendors and service providers, and preparation of timelines and schedules.

Because the scope of services provided by a wedding planner is inherently personal, a detailed wedding planning services agreement is essential. The agreement should spell out each party’s duties and service expectations.

A wedding planner contract template can provide a good starting point for drafting a contract to cover the planning and coordination of a wedding. With LegalZoom, you’ll get a free wedding planner contract template that is simple and easy to use. You need to answer some questions, fill out the agreement, and download the document for free.

However, before signing the agreement, both parties must discuss the terms of their agreement, settling questions about the services to be provided, payment, and responsibilities.

Guidelines for wedding planners to create a wedding planner contract

Ensure your wedding planner is a certified professional

Consider whether your wedding planner is a member of certain service-specific groups, such as the American Association of Certified Wedding Planners (AACWP) or the Association of Certified Professional Wedding Consultants (ACPWC). This provides assurance that the planner has the necessary skills and expertise.

If hiring a wedding planner, confirm they have a registered wedding planning business and check with their previous clients about their services. It’s a good way to check the stability and reliability of the company or person you’ll hire for your wedding day services.

Need for a wedding planner contract 

The wedding planner contract is designed to protect the parties’ rights during the contract term.

These contracts tend to include provisions addressing the following:

  • The couple’s responsibility is to enter into agreements with service providers and vendors, buy wedding goods, and make direct payments to third parties.
  • Will the couple receive a refund if the agreement ends early? Many wedding planners will include forfeiture provisions or require full payment if the agreement is terminated for any reason after a certain date.
  • A provision protecting the parties if the services can’t be performed because of events beyond their control (like fires, earthquakes, inclement weather, etc.).
  • The wedding planner’s rights (including the right to terminate) after a change to the time, wedding date, location, or guest count of the wedding.
  • The planner can use the couple’s wedding pictures for promotion and advertisement.
  • Disclaimers about the wedding planner’s product or service recommendations.
  • Time and geographic limits on the services (e.g., limits on the obligation to travel to meet with the couple or to attend vendor meetings).
  • Reimbursement of expenses (e.g., if the wedding planner calls vendors and service providers, will the calls be reimbursed, or are they included in the compensation?).

Duties and responsibilities of the client

If you are the couple, be sure to read the planner’s contract document carefully to make sure you know your long-term rights are protected. Consider:

  • Whether the services are sufficient for your needs and whether you can (or are forced to) buy additional services in the future.
  • How will changes to the time, date, wedding ceremony location, or guest count be handled?
  • Your obligations under the agreement (e.g., paying vendors directly, providing a list of vendors, and notifying obligations).
  • Refunds are available if the wedding is canceled or the contract is terminated.
  • Whether the wedding planner can use your photographs to promote its business.
  • Whether you can terminate the contract early if you aren’t satisfied, and if there are any penalties for that termination (e.g., forfeiture of payments).

Essential items to be included in a wedding planner contract

Discuss with the other party the items essential to your wedding planning contract, and be sure to include them in the contract. Consider:

  • The agreement should include the compensation terms, such as whether the planner will be paid a flat fee or hourly rate. If your arrangement is different (e.g., a percentage of the total wedding cost), then include those details in the agreement.
  • A timeline by which the planner will provide services.
  • Whether the wedding planner can take on other clients or business.
  • Additional services and applicable rates.
  • Penalties, charges, or actions to be taken for late or missed payment.
  • Reimbursable expenses and how reimbursements will occur.
  • Other relevant specifications (e.g., the wedding planner’s clothing on the wedding day or travel limitations).

Do a thorough review check

Once the wedding planning contract is drafted, the involved parties must go through the document properly. They must check whether all the relevant points are included or not. If something is missing, the relevant parties should discuss it and include it in the agreement. To refrain from making errors, it is best to avoid last-minute changes.

Inspect the applicable laws

A written agreement is only the first step in establishing an individual’s independent contractor status. Once signed, both parties must follow its terms exactly to make sure that status is maintained.

Review your state’s laws governing independent contractors.

Make sure the parties sign two copies of the wedding planner contracts

The wedding planner and the client should sign two copies of the agreement, one for you and one for the other party.

Discuss legal matters with the attorney

If you feel your agreement is complicated, it’s always a good practice to seek the help of an expert. You can contact an attorney and have all your doubts about legal matters cleared up with them.

Critical clauses of wedding planner contract templates

The following instructions will help you understand the terms of your wedding planning services agreement.

Introduction

Begin the section by introducing the parties involved in the agreement. In a wedding planner contract, the planner is called the wedding planner, and the couple getting married (the client party) is addressed as the couple.

You must also provide the wedding planner’s business type. For example, if the planner is an “individual,” mention that. If it is a company, provide the details of the state where the company was created.

You must also provide a detailed wedding information sheet. It should contain the following information: 

  • The couple’s name, address, and contact information.
  • Date, time, and location of the ceremony and reception.
  • An estimate of the number of wedding guests.

Recitals

This section defines the world of the agreement and offers key information about the parties. Here, you must also provide the date and location of where the wedding is happening.

Engagement; services

Engagement: This refers to the statement that the couple is hiring a wedding planner to plan and organize their wedding.

Services: This part mentions the services performed by the planner under the contract. Here, the planner takes full responsibility for delivering the promised services on time. 

You must also provide a detailed list of the specific services, payment for those services, additional services that may be purchased, and any other details you want to include.

Legal compliance: The planner promises to provide the services legally and with all necessary licenses or permits. The couple and their guests should also abide by any government permits related to outside wedding locations.

Couple’s obligations: It states the couple’s general responsibilities under the contract, including the obligation to make payments on time and to keep the planner informed of changes to the wedding.

Term and termination

Term: This indicates that the agreement will last until termination or until the listed services are completed. You must also provide a deadline by which the planners must finish their work. 

Termination: This part explains that certain actions or events, including written notice or material breach, will cause the agreement to end early (i.e., before the services are completed or the end of the term, if any). Provide the number of days advance notice a party must give of its intent to terminate or to notify the other of a breach.

Some other remaining provisions of the termination are:

  • The couple can terminate the agreement if the planner is convicted of a crime.
  • The planner can terminate the agreement if the couple changes the time, date, or location of the wedding or substantially increases the guest list size.
  • The planner can end the arrangement if the couple doesn’t pay a deposit.

Effect of termination: This part states that if the agreement is terminated for any reason (like a breach of contract, defaulting on the payment terms, etc.), the couple needs to pay the planner for whatever services they have provided so far. The planner is also required to return any amounts the couple has paid in advance for services that were not performed.

Compensation

This section explains the payment terms in detail. List the services provided by the planner, the payment for those, and any additional services you purchased later.   

You must also decide on how you want to pay the wedding planner. For example, in your arrangement, the wedding planner might be paid based on a percentage of the wedding’s total cost. 

You need to outline the terms as descriptively as possible. Consider including the following points as well: 

  • The amount of time the planner will devote to creating bespoke services for your wedding. The number of meetings the planner will attend.
  • Any geographic or other limitations involved.
  • Deadlines for performance.
  • Applicable payment schedule, deposit, and final payments.
  • Charges or penalties for late or missed payments.
  • Reimbursable expenses and procedures for repayment.
  • Additional specifications (e.g., what the planner will wear on the wedding day, how many assistants it will bring, etc.).
  • The circumstances under which no payments will be made.
  • Emphasize that the payments outlined are the wedding planner’s only compensation for its services under the agreement.
  • This section also outlines the applicable taxes and who pays for what. It states that the wedding planner is responsible for paying its own taxes on the money it receives (i.e., it is not receiving a “salary” as an employee of the couple, and the couple will not withhold those amounts on its behalf).
  • If the planner has any employees, the planner is solely responsible for paying for their benefits. Again, this is another reflection that the couple and the planner are separate and distinct entities.

Material wedding changes

This is an essential section because it lets the wedding planner end the agreement if it can’t accommodate changes made to the time, date, location, or guest count after the effective date. It also explains that these changes may compromise the quality of the wedding services and that additional services may be required (and costs incurred).

Additional services

In this section, the planner agrees that the couple can extend or increase the wedding services at the agreed-upon rates.

Promotional rights

This segment gives the wedding planner the right to use the couple’s photographs to promote or advertise the wedding planner’s business.

Disclaimer

It protects the planner from liability if any merchandise or services the couple buys because of the planner’s recommendations are defective.

Nature of relationship

This part explains that the wedding planner is not the couple's employee, partneror agent. This distinction is important for legal reasons, including insurance coverage requirements, liability, and taxes. The agreement seeks to emphasize this divide, but all parties should not blur the line between independent contractors and employees in performing their duties.

Other activities

This section expressly allows the wedding planner to contract with other couples if its responsibilities under those contracts don’t damage the couple or conflict with their wedding or interests.

Indemnification

An indemnification provision allocates responsibility between the parties if problems arise in the future. It also protects each party from the consequences of the other’s negligent or intentional conduct.

Force majeure

It releases a party from its obligations if an event beyond its control makes its performance impossible. For example, if a flood makes it impossible for the wedding planner to be on the premises for the wedding, the wedding planner won’t be in breach of the agreement. 

If a force majeure event makes it impossible for one party to do something, that party facing those problems must inform the other party and take reasonable steps to resolve the issues.

Governing law 

Choice of law: This lets the parties choose the state law that will be used to interpret the agreement. The state is usually where one or both parties live or do business.

Note: The state you choose should have some connection to the parties or their businesses. A court may be reluctant to uphold a choice-of-law provision that is random or chosen to avoid a disadvantageous law. 

Choice of forum: The forum is where the parties’ disputes will be resolved.

Attorneys’ fees

This optional provision clarifies attorneys’ fees in case of a dispute.

Amendments

An amendment is a change to the terms of the agreement. This section states that the only way either party can change any terms is if that change is both (a) in writing and (b) signed by both parties. Without this provision, a party could argue that a conversation between them was an “oral amendment” of the document.

Assignment and delegation

An “assignment” is the transfer of rights from one person or party to another, and a “delegation” is the transfer of obligations from one person or party to another. A contract's “assignment and delegation” section explains which parties can or can’t assign and delegate their rights and obligations. 

In a wedding planner contract, the planner takes on a “personal” duty. In other words, the couple probably chose the wedding planner based on their abilities and would not be happy if the wedding planner chose another person to do their job. Therefore, the contract requires the wedding planner to get the couple’s permission before making that “assignment.”

This section clarifies these duties. For example, if either party tries to assign or delegate without the other party’s permission, that assignment or delegation will be void. 

Counterparts; electronic signatures

This provision allows the parties to sign the wedding planner contract using an electronic signature. Using electronic signatures will help the couple hire wedding planners who are not located in their area.

Severability

It protects the terms of the agreement as a whole, even if one part is later invalidated. For example, if a state law prohibits faxed copies of signature pages, it will not undo the entire agreement. Instead, only the references to faxed copies of signature pages would be deleted, leaving the rest of the agreement unchanged.

This section has an exception. If an essential part of the agreement is invalidated, the agreement may terminate. For example, if a law is passed in your state prohibiting the wedding planning business, the purpose of the agreement is lost. In such cases, the agreement will probably be invalidated.

Notice

It lists the addresses to which all correspondence relating to the agreement should be sent. Write in a mailing address and contact information for both the couple and the planner. 

Waiver

A waiver clause in a contract typically refers to a provision that allows one party to voluntarily give up certain rights or privileges granted to them under the terms of the agreement. This clause outlines the conditions under which a party can choose not to enforce their rights, usually in situations where the other party breaches the contract or fails to meet certain obligations. Common conditions for waiving rights may include minor breaches where the non-breaching party chooses not to enforce their rights immediately but reserves the right to do so if the breach persists or escalates.

Entire agreement

The parties’ agreement that the document they’re signing is “the agreement” about the issues involved. For example, if the parties had exchanged letters that contradicted provisions in the agreement, those documents wouldn’t be considered part of the agreement.

Headings

This part denotes that the headings at the beginning of each section and subsection are provided to organize the document. These labels are meant to help as you’re skimming the document or searching for a specific section. However, these headings are not part of the substance of the agreement. Any interpretation of the clauses should not be based on the headings.

Effectiveness

Because the parties may be signing at different times and locations, a question may arise about when the agreement becomes effective. This section clarifies that the agreement will be effective when the last party has signed and dated it.

Necessary acts; further assurances

This section explains that even if a party is not specifically required to sign a document or take some action by the agreement, the other party can insist on it if needed to make the agreement effective. 

This allows the parties to make an agreement that doesn’t list every possible act that will ever need to be taken. If an act becomes necessary to make the agreement effective, this section requires the parties to perform that action. Note that this applies only to reasonable acts: a party will not be required to do anything and everything possible to make the agreement work.

Frequently asked questions

What’s a wedding planning services agreement?

Betrothed couples have a lifetime of decisions to debate. And it all starts with who's sitting next to whom at the wedding. Here comes the wedding planner to take on tasks like coordinating, catering, ensuring the officiant has directions to the venue, and arranging the florist. Say ‘I do’ to a wedding planner. A wedding planning services agreement keeps couples and planners on the same page. It helps ensure that expectations are clearly defined and responsibilities are outlined, ultimately fostering a smoother and more organized planning process from start to finish.

Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your wedding planning services contract:

  • Who the wedding planner is: Keep the name and contact information of the planner ready.
  • Who's getting married: Know the couple's names and contact information.

