Copyright License Agreement for Artwork - Free Template

This copyright license agreement is between , an individual a(n) (the "Licensor") and , an individual a(n) (the "Licensee").

The Licensor has registered applied for the registration of both registered and applied for the reservation of the following copyrightable work of authorship: (the "Artwork"), a copy of which is attached as Exhibit A.

The Licensee wants to obtain, and the Licensor has agreed to grant, a license authorizing the use of the Artwork in the preparation of one or more Collective Works or Derivative Works (as defined below) in the preparation of one or more Collective Works (as defined below) in the preparation of one or more Derivative Works (as defined below) by the Licensee.

The parties therefore agree as follows:

1. GRANT OF LICENSE.

The Licensor hereby grants to the Licensee a nonexclusive, nontransferable license to exercise the following rights in the Artwork, in all media (including electronic, print, video, audio, and any other technology now known or that may be developed in the future):

(a) to publish the Artwork, to reproduce the Artwork, to incorporate the Artwork into one or more Collective Works, and to reproduce the Artwork as incorporated in the Collective Works. " Collective Works " means any work, including periodical issues, anthologies, or encyclopedias, in which the entire unmodified Artwork is assembled with other contributions, each constituting separate and independent works in themselves, into a collective whole; and

(b) to create and reproduce Derivative Works. " Derivative Works " means any work based on the Artwork, or on the Artwork and other preexisting works, including motion picture versions, art reproductions, condensations, or any other form in which the Artwork may be recast, transformed, or adapted. A work constituting a Collective Work is not considered a Derivative Work under this agreement;

(c) to distribute copies of, display publicly, or use in any advertising the Artwork (including as incorporated in Collective Works or Derivative Works); and

(d) to distribute copies of, display publicly, perform publicly, or use in any advertising any Derivative Works.

2. RESTRICTIONS.

The license granted in section 1 above is subject to and limited by the following restrictions:

(a) Limited Use. The permissions granted to the Licensee under this agreement apply only to the uses and purposes stated and the Licensee may distribute, publicly display, or use in any advertising the Artwork only under the terms of this agreement. The Licensee may not sublicense the Artwork. Any use that is inconsistent with the limited license provided in this agreement will be a violation of the Licensor's copyright and subject to copyright law.

(b) No Modification. The Licensee may not modify, copy, distribute, display, reproduce, publish, license, create derivative works from, sublicense, or transfer the Artwork obtained from the Licensor in any way not specifically granted in section 1 above without the prior written consent of the Licensor.

(c) Right of Review. The Licensor may review any Collective Work or Derivative Work before publication if the Artwork exceeds 10% of its total content.

(c) (d) Limitations on Transfer. The permission hereby granted is not transferable, not exclusive, and applies only to Artwork controlled by the Licensor and not to any artwork reproduced or incorporated by the artist in the Artwork.

(e) No Other Work. The Licensor grants no other right or license to the Licensee, either express or implied, with respect to any other copyright or other intellectual property right owned, possessed, or licensed by the Licensor.

3. NO ASSIGNMENT OR TRANSFER.

The rights granted to the Licensee by this agreement are license rights only and nothing in this agreement constitutes an assignment or exclusive license of the Licensor's rights in the Artwork. The Licensor retains ownership of the copyright in the Artwork, and all rights not expressly granted in this agreement.

4. CREDIT AND SAMPLES.

(a) Credit. The Licensee shall fully acknowledge in every copy of the Artwork distributed, publicly displayed, or used in any advertising, either on the copyright page or as a footnote on the page on which the Artwork begins, or, if in a periodical, on the first page in which it appears, the credit line as indicated below.

The Licensee shall fully acknowledge in every copy of the Artwork distributed, publicly displayed, or used in any advertising, either on the copyright page or as a footnote on the page on which the Artwork begins, or, if in a periodical, on the first page in which it appears, the credit line as indicated below. If the copyright and acknowledgment notices are not printed as specified, all permissions granted by this agreement are canceled without further notice.

(b) Credit of Licensor in Collective or Derivative Work. If the Licensee distributes, publicly displays, or uses in advertising the Artwork, any Derivative Work, or any Collective Work, the Licensee shall keep intact all copyright notices and appropriate credits for the Artwork and give the original artist credit reasonable to the medium or means the Licensee is using by conveying: (i) the name (or pseudonym if applicable) of the original artist (if supplied); (ii) the title of the Artwork (if supplied); (iii) to the extent reasonably practicable, a copyright notice or licensing information for the Artwork; and (iv) in the case of a Derivative Work or Collective Work, a credit identifying the use of the Artwork in the Derivative Work (e.g., "reproduction of Artwork by original artist"). This credit may be implemented in any reasonable manner. In the case of a Derivative Work or Collective Work, at a minimum this credit will appear where any other comparable artist credit appears and in a manner at least as prominent as those other comparable artist credits.

(c) Copy of Work. On the Licensor's request, the Licensee shall provide the Licensor with a copy of each Collective Work and Derivative Work incorporating the Artwork to allow the Licensor to confirm compliance with the grant of permission given under this agreement.

(d) Copies of Advertisements. The Licensee will submit to the Licensor two copies of any advertising material that will accompany distribution of the Artwork, or any Collective Work or Derivative Work.

(e) Copy of Critical Work. If the Artwork will be reproduced in a Collective Work or Derivative Work as a subject of criticism, a copy of the text addressing the Artwork must accompany this agreement.

5. FEES.



On or before the effective date of this agreement, On or before the date of publication by the Licensee of the Artwork , any Collective Work, or any Derivative Work, or any Collective Work, or any Derivative Work, the Licensee shall pay the Licensor $ each month quarterly in consideration for the rights of the Licensee in and to the Artwork granted under this agreement.

(a) License Issue Fee. On or before the effective date of this agreement (as described in section 22 below), the Licensee shall pay to the Licensor a nonrefundable fee of $ (the " License Issue Fee "). The License Issue Fee is not an advance toward royalties that may become due during any calendar quarter and the Licensee shall not deduct the amount of the License Issue Fee from any royalties that may become due from the sale of a Collective Work or Derivative Work.

(b) Royalties. The Licensee shall pay to the Licensor, in addition to the License Issue Fee, a continuing royalty of % of Gross Sales of the Artwork, any Collective Work, or any Derivative Work sold by the Licensee or any of its subsidiaries, divisions, or affiliates. " Gross Sales " means the Licensee's billing price to customers or distributors, including the royalty amount less: (i) customary trade discounts actually given; (ii) returns; and (iii) transportation charges on returns.



If the Licensee sells the Artwork, any Collective Work, or any Derivative Work to any party affiliated with the Licensee, or in any way related to or under common control with the Licensee, at a price less than the regular price charged to other parties, the royalties will be computed on the basis of the regular price charged to other parties. No deduction from the royalties owed will be allowed for uncollectible accounts, or for taxes, fees, assessments, advertising, or other expenses of any kind that maybe incurred or paid by the Licensee, except as specifically enumerated in the definition of Gross Sales. The Licensee shall report and pay royalties quarterly. The royalty report deadline is days after the end of each calendar quarter.

(c) Minimum Royalty. The Licensee shall pay the Licensor a $ minimum royalty (the "Minimum Royalty") during each year of the agreement as a minimum guarantee against royalties to be paid during each year. The remedy of the Licensor for failure of the Licensee to make payment of the Minimum Royalty is limited to termination of this agreement under section 12 below.

6. MAINTENANCE OF RECORDS AND AUDIT RIGHTS.

(a) Books and Records. The Licensee shall keep accurate books of account and records covering all transactions relating to or arising out of this agreement. The Licensor and its nominees, employees, accountants, agents, and representatives: (i) shall have reasonable access to these books and records during normal business hours on reasonable notice; and (ii) may conduct an examination of all of those books and records.

The Licensee shall keep accurate books of account and records covering all transactions relating to or arising out of this agreement. The Licensor and its nominees, employees, accountants, agents, and representatives: The Licensee shall maintain these books and records in good order and condition for a period of two years after the termination of this agreement under section 12 or, in the event of a dispute between the parties, until that dispute is resolved, whichever date is latest. Receipt or acceptance by the Licensor of any sums paid by the Licensee under this agreement does not preclude the Licensor from exercising its rights.

(b) Underpayment of Royalties. If an inspection or examination under subsection 6(a) above discloses, or a party otherwise discovers, an underpayment of any royalties or other fees due, the Licensee shall pay to the Licensor the amount of that underpayment, plus interest of % from the date of underpayment to and including the date of payment in full, not more than days after the finding.

(c) Overpayment of Royalties. If an inspection or examination under subsection 6(a) above discloses, or a party otherwise discovers, an overpayment of any royalties or other fees due, the Licensor shall credit to the Licensee the amount of that overpayment against future payments owed by the Licensee, unless the period for which the overpayment was made is the final period covered by this agreement, in which case the Licensor shall pay the amount of the overpayment to the Licensee within days after that finding.

7. DELIVERY OF ARTWORK.

The Licensor will provide a color print a black and white print a color transparency a 35 mm slide an electronic version an of the Artwork from which the Licensee can produce the Artwork for the purposes described in this agreement.

8. OWNERSHIP AND USE OF ARTWORK.

(a) Ownership of Artwork. The Licensee acknowledges that the Licensor is the owner of the Artwork and of all associated federal registrations and pending registrations, and the Licensee shall do nothing inconsistent with that ownership. The Licensee may not claim ownership rights to the Artwork, or any derivative, compilation, sequel or series, or related work owned or used by the Licensor. Nothing in this agreement gives the Licensee any interest in the Artwork other than the right to use them in accordance with this agreement.

The Licensee acknowledges that the Licensor is the owner of the Artwork and of all associated federal registrations and pending registrations, and the Licensee shall do nothing inconsistent with that ownership. The Licensee may not claim ownership rights to the Artwork, or any derivative, compilation, sequel or series, or related work owned or used by the Licensor. Nothing in this agreement gives the Licensee any interest in the Artwork other than the right to use them in accordance with this agreement. (b) Validity of Registrations. The Licensee admits the validity of all copyrights for the Artwork and all associated registrations and acknowledges that all rights that might be acquired by the Licensee because of its use of the Artwork shall inure to the sole benefit of the Licensor. This subsection does not entitle the Licensor to any of the revenues from the Licensee's permitted uses under this agreement, except for the fees described in section 5 above.

The Licensee admits the validity of all copyrights for the Artwork and all associated registrations and acknowledges that all rights that might be acquired by the Licensee because of its use of the Artwork shall inure to the sole benefit of the Licensor. This subsection does not entitle the Licensor to any of the revenues from the Licensee's permitted uses under this agreement, except for the fees described in section 5 above. (c) Limitation on Licensee's Actions. The Licensee may not do anything inconsistent with the Licensor's ownership of the Artwork, claim adversely to the Licensor, or assist any third party in attempting to claim adversely to the Licensor, with regards to that ownership. The Licensee may not challenge the Licensor's title to the Artwork, oppose any registration or re-registrations of the Artwork, or challenge the validity of this agreement or the grants provided under it.

9. REPRESENTATIONS.

The Licensor hereby represents that:

(a) the Licensor is the sole owner of all interest in the Artwork;

the Licensor is the sole owner of all interest in the Artwork; (b) the Licensor has the right to grant permission for use of the Artwork as specified in this agreement;

the Licensor has the right to grant permission for use of the Artwork as specified in this agreement; (c) the Artwork is original, is not in the public domain, and does not contain anything that is obscene;

the Artwork is original, is not in the public domain, and does not contain anything that is obscene; (d) the Licensor has not transferred, exclusively licensed, or encumbered the Artwork or agreed to do so;

the Licensor has not transferred, exclusively licensed, or encumbered the Artwork or agreed to do so; (e) the Licensor is not aware of any violation, infringement, or misappropriation of any third party's rights or any claims of rights (including existing intellectual property rights, rights of privacy, or any other rights) by the Artwork;

the Licensor is not aware of any violation, infringement, or misappropriation of any third party's rights or any claims of rights (including existing intellectual property rights, rights of privacy, or any other rights) by the Artwork; (f) the Licensor is not aware of any third-party consents, assignments, or licenses that are necessary to perform under this agreement; and

the Licensor is not aware of any third-party consents, assignments, or licenses that are necessary to perform under this agreement; and (g) the Licensor was not acting within the scope of employment of a third party when conceiving, creating, or otherwise performing any activity with respect to the Artwork purportedly licensed in section 1.

10. DOCUMENTATION.

(a) Recordation of Agreement. The Licensor will, as soon as is reasonably possible following a request from the Licensee, provide the Licensee with a complete copy of all documentation (in any format) relating to the Artwork for the Licensee's own use, to meet record-keeping requirements of the Licensee, or to allow the Licensee to exercise its rights granted under this agreement. The Licensor will also, on request: (i) execute any additional papers, including any separate licenses of the Artwork, reasonably necessary to record the license in the United States and throughout the world; and (ii) generally do all other lawful acts reasonable and necessary to record the agreement in the United States and throughout the world.

(b) Licensee Assistance in Maintaining Work. The Licensee shall on request give to the Licensor or its authorized representatives any information as to its use of the Artwork, any Collective Work, or any Derivative Work that the Licensor may reasonably require and will render any (nonmonetary) assistance reasonably required by the Licensor in maintaining the Artwork or any registrations of the Artwork.

11. INDEMNIFICATION.

The Licensor shall indemnify the Licensee from: If the Artwork infringes on any United States copyright of a third party not affiliated with the Licensee, the Licensor shall indemnify the Licensee against that claim if all of the following are true:

(a) any claim by a third party that the Artwork or its use or reproduction infringes or misappropriates any copyright or other intellectual property; (a) the Licensee promptly notifies the Licensor of that claim;

(b) any claim by a third party that this agreement conflicts with, violates, or breaches any contract or other obligation to which the Licensor is a party or of which it has knowledge; (b) the Licensor controls the defense and settlement of that claim;

(c) any claim relating to any past, present, or future use, licensing, sublicensing, distribution, marketing, disclosure, or commercialization of the Artwork by the Licensor; and (c) the Licensee fully cooperates with the Licensor in connection with its defense and settlement of that claim;

(d) the Licensee stops all sales, distribution, and public use of or relating to the infringing Artwork, including as necessary any Collective Works or Derivative Works, if requested by the Licensor.

If the Licensee is enjoined from further use of any infringing Artwork or if the Licensee stops using any of the Artwork (including as necessary any Collective Works or Derivative Works) because of the Licensor's request (as described in (d) above), the Licensor shall, at its own expense and option:

(a) obtain the right for the Licensee to continue to use the infringing Artwork;

(b) modify the infringing Artwork to eliminate that infringement (if practicable); or

(c) refund the amount paid under this agreement for the infringing Artwork to the Licensee, on such terms as the parties may agree.

The Licensor shall have no other obligations or liability if infringement occurs, and shall have no other obligation of indemnification relating to infringement. The Licensor shall not be liable for any costs or expenses incurred without its prior written authorization and shall have no obligation of indemnification or any liability if the infringement is based on:

(a) any changed form of the Artwork not made by the Licensor; or

(b) the laws of any country other than the United States of America or its states.

12. TERMINATION.

(a) Termination Procedures. The agreement will terminate immediately, without notice, if: (i) before publication, the Licensee has not complied with this agreement; (ii) the Licensee attempts to transfer any of the rights granted to the Licensee in connection with this agreement without obtaining the Licensor's prior written consent; (iii) the Licensee uses the Artwork in a manner not expressly permitted by this agreement; (iv) no Collective Work, Derivative Work, or reproduction of Artwork is published within one year of the effective date of this agreement, unless extended by written permission of the Licensor; (v) the copyright and acknowledgment notices are not printed as specified in section 4; or (vi) a Collective Work, Derivative Work, or reproduction of Artwork is published and remains out of print for a period of at least six months.

(b) Effect of Termination. All rights granted by this agreement, including the Licensee's right to use the Artwork, shall end on termination of this agreement. On termination of this agreement, the Licensee shall promptly discontinue all use of the reproduced Artwork, any Collective Work, or any Derivative Work, and refrain from further reproduction, publishing, and distributing of the reproduced Artwork, Collective Work, or Derivative Work. However, the Licensee may fill existing orders and sell off existing copies of the reproduced Artwork, Collective Work, or Derivative Work then in stock if the sell-off period is no more than months from the date of termination. Any sales of reprinted Artwork, Collective Work, or Derivative Work will constitute Gross Sales. The Licensor shall have the right to verify the existence and validity of the existing orders and existing copies of the reproduced Artwork, Collective Work, or Derivative Work then in stock on reasonable notice to the Licensee.

13. GOVERNING LAW.

(a) Choice of Law. The laws of the state of govern this agreement (without giving effect to its conflicts of law principles).

The laws of the state of govern this agreement (without giving effect to its conflicts of law principles). (b) Choice of Forum. Both parties consent to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in County, .

14. AMENDMENTS.

No amendment to this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by a party or its authorized representative.

15. ASSIGNMENT AND DELEGATION.

(a) No Assignment. Neither party may assign any of its rights under this agreement, except with the prior written consent of the other party. All voluntary assignments of rights are limited by this subsection.

Neither party may assign any of its rights under this agreement, except with the prior written consent of the other party. All voluntary assignments of rights are limited by this subsection. (b) No Delegation. Neither party may delegate any performance under this agreement, except with the prior written consent of the other party.

Neither party may delegate any performance under this agreement, except with the prior written consent of the other party. (c) Enforceability of an Assignment or Delegation. If a purported assignment or purported delegation is made in violation of this section, it is void.

16. COUNTERPARTS; ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES.

(a) Counterparts. The parties may execute this agreement in any number of counterparts, each of which is an original but all of which constitute one and the same instrument.

The parties may execute this agreement in any number of counterparts, each of which is an original but all of which constitute one and the same instrument. (b) Electronic Signatures. This agreement, agreements ancillary to this agreement, and related documents entered into in connection with this agreement are signed when a party's signature is delivered by facsimile, email, or other electronic medium. These signatures must be treated in all respects as having the same force and effect as original signatures.

17. SEVERABILITY.

If any one or more of the provisions contained in this agreement is, for any reason, held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any respect, that invalidity, illegality, or unenforceability will not affect any other provisions of this agreement, but this agreement will be construed as if those invalid, illegal, or unenforceable provisions had never been contained in it, unless the deletion of those provisions would result in such a material change so as to cause completion of the transactions contemplated by this agreement to be unreasonable.

18. NOTICES.

(a) Writing; Permitted Delivery Methods. Each party giving or making any notice, request, demand, or other communication required or permitted by this agreement shall give that notice in writing and use one of the following types of delivery, each of which is a writing for purposes of this agreement: personal delivery, mail (registered or certified mail, postage prepaid, return-receipt requested), nationally recognized overnight courier (fees prepaid), facsimile, or email.

Each party giving or making any notice, request, demand, or other communication required or permitted by this agreement shall give that notice in writing and use one of the following types of delivery, each of which is a writing for purposes of this agreement: personal delivery, mail (registered or certified mail, postage prepaid, return-receipt requested), nationally recognized overnight courier (fees prepaid), facsimile, or email. (b) Addresses. A party shall address notices under this section to a party at the following addresses:

A party shall address notices under this section to a party at the following addresses: If to the Licensor:









,



If to the Licensee:







,



(c) Effectiveness. A notice is effective only if the party giving notice complies with subsections (a) and (b) and if the recipient receives the notice.

19. WAIVER.

No waiver of a breach, failure of any condition, or any right or remedy contained in or granted by the provisions of this agreement will be effective unless it is in writing and signed by the party waiving the breach, failure, right, or remedy. No waiver of any breach, failure, right, or remedy will be deemed a waiver of any other breach, failure, right, or remedy, whether or not similar, and no waiver will constitute a continuing waiver, unless the writing so specifies.

20. ENTIRE AGREEMENT.

This agreement constitutes the final agreement of the parties. It is the complete and exclusive expression of the parties' agreement about the subject matter of this agreement. All prior and contemporaneous communications, negotiations, and agreements between the parties relating to the subject matter of this agreement are expressly merged into and superseded by this agreement. The provisions of this agreement may not be explained, supplemented, or qualified by evidence of trade usage or a prior course of dealings. Neither party was induced to enter this agreement by, and neither party is relying on, any statement, representation, warranty, or agreement of the other party except those set forth expressly in this agreement. Except as set forth expressly in this agreement, there are no conditions precedent to this agreement's effectiveness.

21. HEADINGS.

The descriptive headings of the sections and subsections of this agreement are for convenience only, and do not affect this agreement's construction or interpretation.

22. EFFECTIVENESS.

This agreement will become effective when all parties have signed it. The date this agreement is signed by the last party to sign it (as indicated by the date associated with that party's signature) will be deemed the date of this agreement.

23. NECESSARY ACTS; FURTHER ASSURANCES.

Each party shall use all reasonable efforts to take, or cause to be taken, all actions necessary or desirable to consummate and make effective the transactions this agreement contemplates or to evidence or carry out the intent and purposes of this agreement.

[SIGNATURE PAGE FOLLOWS]

Each party is signing this agreement on the date stated opposite that party's signature.

Date:______________________________ By:____________________________________________________________ Name:

Title: Date:______________________________ By:____________________________________________________________ Name:

Title:

EXHIBIT A

(Attach copy of Artwork)