SEO Contract Template

All information shared by the Parties during the course of this Contract shall be treated as confidential unless it is otherwise available in the public domain or is a generally known fact. Such confidentiality shall be maintained by both the Parties during and after the termination of this Contract. Any information provided by a Party hereto shall be used solely for the purposes of rendering Services, except as may be required in carrying out the terms of this Contract, and shall not be disclosed to any third party without the prior consent of the providing Party.