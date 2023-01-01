Wedding Videographer Contract Template

Empty space
1x
2x
3x
Empty space
1x
2x
3x
Empty space
1x
2x
3x
Empty space
1x
2x
3x
Empty space
1x
2x
3x
Empty space
1x
2x
3x
Wedding Videographer
Contract
PREPARED FOR
[Client Name]
PREPARED BY
[Videographer Name]
Wedding Videographer Contract
This Wedding Videographer Contract (hereinafter referred to as the "Contract") is made effective as of [Contract Effective Date] (hereinafter referred to as the "Effective Date"),
By and Between [Client Name] (hereinafter referred to as the "Client"), residing at [Client Address], and;
[Videographer Name] (hereinafter referred to as the "Videographer"), with its principal office at [Videographer Address].
The Client and the Videographer are collectively referred to as the "Parties" and individually as the "Party."
WHEREAS the Client desires to hire the Videographer as an independent contractor for the purpose of shooting videos (hereinafter referred to as the "Videos") at the events mentioned herein in this Contract of the Client (hereinafter referred to as the "Event");
AND WHEREAS the Videographer desires to shoot Videos and provide the Services (as defined below) at the Event pursuant to this Contract.
EVENT DETAILS.
Event
Date
Venue Address
Hours of Continuous Coverage
Wedding
[Date]
[Address]
[Hours]
Reception
[Date]
[Address]
[Hours]
[Add Event]
[Date]
[Address]
[Hours]
Total Coverage Hours: [Total Hours]
VIDEOGRAPHY SERVICES.
5. OWNERSHIP RIGHTS.
The Videographer reserves all copyright in the videos produced under this Contract. The Videographer grants the Client a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to use the Videos for unlimited personal use only. Sale, publication, or any other commercial use of the Video by the Client is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of the Videographer.
6. CREATIVE RIGHTS.
The Videographer retains full creative control and artistic discretion over the style, composition, selection of scenes, editing, sequencing, color grading, and overall presentation of the Videos.
The Client acknowledges that the final Videos shall reflect the Videographer’s professional judgment and artistic style. The Videographer is not obligated to capture or include any specific moment, pose, person, or detail unless expressly agreed to in writing prior to the Event.
The Client understands and agrees that creative decisions are subjective, and dissatisfaction with the artistic style, editing choices, or creative interpretation shall not constitute a breach of this Contract.
7. RESCHEDULE.
The Client shall inform the Videographer in writing about the rescheduling of the time, date, or location of the Event no later than [Reschedule Notice Period in Days] day(s) prior to the Event. If the Videographer is unable to accommodate the Client’s rescheduled date, the Client shall not be liable for any remaining balance under this Contract. However, the Videographer shall retain the initial Deposit.
8. RELATIONSHIP OF PARTIES.
The Client is hiring the Videographer as an Independent Contractor, and the Videographer shall use their own equipment, tools, and materials to provide the aforementioned service.
The Client and the Videographer shall not establish any partnership or employer-employee relationship.
9. ADDITIONAL HOURS.
If additional hours are required beyond the agreed-upon time in this Contract, the Videographer shall charge the Client [Fee for Each Additional Hour] per hour.
10. WARRANTY.
(a) The Client acknowledges that the Videographer cannot guarantee certain poses or coverage quality.
(b) The Client also acknowledges that the Videographer shall not be held responsible for compromised coverage due to guests' interference or environmental issues, such as poor event lighting, space, or backdrops.
(c) The Client accepts that the Videographer shall be given priority in taking videos over guests with cell phone cameras or other devices.
(d) The Client agrees that the Videographer shall be the sole and exclusive videographer for the events mentioned in this Contract.
(e) The Videographer warrants that the Video shall not infringe upon any third party’s patents, trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights, or other proprietary rights.
(f) The Videographer warrants that it shall provide services and meet its obligations under this Contract in a timely and efficient manner.
(g) The Videographer agrees to make every effort to provide satisfactory coverage, but cannot guarantee specific poses or coverage during the Event.
11. TERMINATION.
This Contract may be terminated by:
(a) Either party upon [Termination Notice Period] day(s) prior to written notice to the other party, with or without cause.
(b) Either party, upon the violation of any terms mentioned herein by the other party, if the other party doesn't cure the violation within [Number of Days to Remedy Breach] day(s) of the receipt of written notice of the violation.
(c) The Client, if the Videographer fails to comply with the reasonable directives of the Client.
(d) The Videographer, if the Client fails to make any required payment by the deadlines stated in the Payment section.
12. CONFIDENTIALITY.
Both Parties hereby agree that they shall not disclose any confidential information to any third parties throughout the duration of this Contract and shall not use the confidential information for any purpose except those detailed herein or expressly authorized by the other Party.
The Parties agree to the terms and conditions set forth above as demonstrated by their signatures as follows:
[Client Name]
[Videographer Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
Wedding Videographer Contract Template
Ensure smooth collaboration between a videographer and a customer with a well-drafted wedding videographer contract. Define deliverables, payment terms, and videography services to establish clear expectations.
Start creating at $59/document or $99/year for unlimited documents
Fill your responses and complete your document
Personalize with a rich editor
eSign document easily and securely
Related templates
Photography Services Agreement
Manage various photography projects with ease with a photography services agreement. Set clear service terms and guidelines between a photographer and a client.
Videography Services Agreement
Outline the terms and expectations for your videography project with a videography services agreement. Ensure a smooth and successful collaboration with your clients from start to finish.
Wedding Planning Services Agreement
Ensure your big day goes off without a hitch. Use a wedding planning services agreement to set the right expectations with your wedding planner.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.