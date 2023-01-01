Demand for Full Payment on Installment Promissory Note

,

BY REGISTERED MAIL

RE: Demand for Full Payment of Installment Promissory Note

Dear :

This letter relates to the promissory note dated , of which you are the maker, in the original principal amount of $ (the "Note"). I am My company is the current holder of the Note.

On , I we notified you that you had defaulted in your payments under the Note. I We have not yet received payment of the outstanding amount, which is now significantly in arrears. In accordance with the Note, I we now exercise my our right to declare the full unpaid balance of the Note (together with all accrued interest) immediately due. Unless we receive your payment of $ , which includes administrative costs of $ , by , I we will notify my our attorneys to begin legal proceedings to collect this amount. You will be responsible for all collection costs, including attorneys' fees, court costs, and interest.

I We strongly urge you to make this payment and avoid expensive and time-consuming collection efforts and litigation. If you have any questions about your account, please contact at .

Sincerely,

