RE: Demand for Full Payment of Installment Promissory Note
Dear :
This letter relates to the promissory note dated , of which you are the maker, in the original principal amount of $ (the "Note"). I amMy company is the current holder of the Note.
On , I we notified you that you had defaulted in your payments under the Note. IWe have not yet received payment of the outstanding amount, which is now significantly in arrears. In accordance with the Note, Iwe now exercise myour right to declare the full unpaid balance of the Note (together with all accrued interest) immediately due. Unless we receive your payment of $, which includes administrative costs of $, by , Iwe will notify myour attorneys to begin legal proceedings to collect this amount. You will be responsible for all collection costs, including attorneys' fees, court costs, and interest.
IWe strongly urge you to make this payment and avoid expensive and time-consuming collection efforts and litigation. If you have any questions about your account, please contact at .
Sincerely,
__________________________
FREE
ATTORNEY-DRAFTED
Demand for Full Payment on Installment Promissory Note
Secure your loan repayment with a demand for full payment (on installment promissory note). Help lenders to collect outstanding amounts efficiently.
Answer guided questions to create and download your document quickly
Customize
Personalize your document to meet your needs with a rich editor (additional fee)
Sign electronically
Self-sign or request signatures online securely in just a few clicks (additional fee)
What's a demand for full payment on an installment promissory note?
Every lender hopes that the repayment of their loan money will come on time. But sometimes, it doesn’t happen. As the lender, you want to make sure you are paid back. Often, all it takes is to send a notice reminding the payment of the loan amount. This is called a demand for full payment. If an installment promissory note has been issued, it’s called a demand for full payment on an installment promissory note.
Collect the full amount of loan money that is due to you.
Here's the information you'll need to have handy to complete your demand for full payment on an installment promissory note:
-
Who it's going to
: Know who this document is going to and have the individual or business name and contact information ready.
-
Date
: Have the date the original promissory note was issued handy.
Make your loan official and maintain a healthy borrower-lender relationship with a promissory note. Establish clear loan terms, secure repayments, and ensure a secure financial arrangement.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.