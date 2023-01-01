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19. AMENDMENTS.
No modification or waiver of the provisions of this Contract shall be valid or binding on either Party unless in writing and signed by both Parties.
Landscaping Contract Template
Manage your landscaping projects with a landscaping contract. Cater to the specific needs of the client by clearly outlining the services, timelines, and costs of the landscaping work.
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Ensure your property is well-maintained and in good hands with a property management agreement. Delegate the responsibilities to a property manager, such as negotiating lease terms with the renter, collecting rent, and addressing any repairs/maintenance.
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