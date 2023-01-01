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Landscaping Contract Template

Manage your landscaping projects with a landscaping contract. Cater to the specific needs of the client by clearly outlining the services, timelines, and costs of the landscaping work.
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Construction Gardening Property Management

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Property Management Agreement

Property Management Agreement

Ensure your property is well-maintained and in good hands with a property management agreement. Delegate the responsibilities to a property manager, such as negotiating lease terms with the renter, collecting rent, and addressing any repairs/maintenance.
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