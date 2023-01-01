Landscaping Contract Template

In consideration of the Landscaping Services, the Client shall pay the Company at the rate of

[Landscaping Services Rate Per Hour]

per hour plus the cost of materials. All payments and transactions shall be made in USD via

[Mode of Payment]

. Per the agreed timeframe, the estimated cost for these services is

[Total Service Cost]

. The Company shall issue an invoice to the Client

[Invoice Schedule]

, and payment shall be made within

[Payment Due in Days]

working day(s). If invoices are not paid by the due date, the Client will be charged a Late Payment Penalty of

[Late Payment Penalty Amount]