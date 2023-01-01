Website Redesign Proposal
ABOUT US.
[Company Name] is a professional website design and development provider. We have over [Company Experience in Years] year(s) of experience in web development with a long list of satisfied customers. We have a strong understanding of the website requirements and the knowledge, skills, and expertise to complete your website redesign project.
In this digital age, we strive to provide you with a professional online presence that enhances your organization’s image and brand and moves prospects through the sales process.
OUR TEAM.
Let's introduce you to the experts who will help you increase your business’s online presence and bring your vision to life.
[Team Member 1 Name]
[Team Member 1 Profile]
[Team Member 2 Name]
[Team Member 2 Profile]
[Team Member 3 Name]
[Team Member 3 Profile]
CLIENT TESTIMONIALS.
Committed to simplicity and elegant solutions, our team has successfully restored the corporate identity of many of our clients. Here’s what our clients have to say about us.
[Client 1 Name]
[Client 1 Testimonial]
[Client 2 Name]
[Client 2 Testimonial]
[Client 3 Name]
[Client 3 Testimonial]
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY.
1. ASSESSMENT.
[Client Name] has established a solid reputation in the market but is currently facing increasing competition in the digital landscape. A well-executed website redesign presents an opportunity to strengthen the company’s online presence, boost user engagement, and maintain a competitive edge.
Based on our in-depth analysis of current market trends, we have identified the following key areas for improvement:
[Website Redesign Scope 1]
[Website Redesign Scope 2]
[Website Redesign Scope 3]
2. SOLUTION.
We recommend that [Client Name] invest in a high-impact website designed to attract new clients and gain a competitive advantage in the market. Implementing a robust content management system will also drive higher website traffic and streamline content updates.
To accomplish these goals, we propose the following solutions:
1. [Website Redesign Solution 1]
2. [Website Redesign Solution 2]
3. [Website Redesign Solution 3]
REDESIGN PROCESS.
1. INITIAL AUDIT.
This includes an initial audit and analysis of the existing website.
2. PLANNING.
Here, the scope, requirements, and description of the redesigned website will be defined and documented.
3. CONCEPT DESIGN.
Web development will begin once the initial sketches and mock-ups are reviewed and approved.
4. CREATION AND CODING.
The primary website pages will be developed using the predetermined programming languages (e.g., HTML, PHP, VBScript) to meet the agreed-upon design, performance, and content specifications. Upon completion, these pages will be submitted to the client for review and feedback.
Revisions will be made based on the client's input. Once the primary pages are finalized, development of the secondary website pages will proceed accordingly.
5. TESTING AND BETA PHASE.
Once the website is redesigned and built, it’s time to review and test all functional aspects (e.g., forms, carts). This will include:
1. Code and browser testing.
2. Analytics setup.
6. LAUNCHING.
The website will go live once the pages are revised and updated to meet the client’s requirements.
POST REDESIGN SERVICES.
Once your new website is live, we can provide post-redesign services to support the initial phases of website management.
Post Redesign Services
Description
Analytics
We compile usage data and simplify it so you know what’s working and what’s not.
Blogs and email marketing
We can integrate your company's email and blog systems.
Backup and training
We can run a dry run of your website’s new features and provide you with a copy so you always have something to rely on.
TIMELINE.
Here is the projected timeline for our project, detailing each stage, its corresponding functionalities, and the estimated time for completion:
Stages
Time Needed
Planning
[Time Period]
Wireframing and design stage
[Time Period]
Primary page development
[Time Period]
Primary page revision and secondary page development
[Time Period]
Review and testing
[Time Period]
Final revision and acceptance
[Time Period]
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. PAYMENT TERMS.
All payments must be made in USD through [Mode of Payment]. The pricing mentioned above is based on work performed at a fixed cost. If the project's scope changes after the contractual terms and pricing are accepted, we will provide a detailed scope change to define additional work and associated costs.
2. COPYRIGHTS.
[Client Name] must guarantee that any elements of text, graphics, photos, designs, trademarks, or other artwork that they provide the company for inclusion in the website are either owned by them or that they have permission to use them.
[Client Name] must also provide their text content, photographs, and other data unless someone else owns them and they have been duly licensed and approved for use.
[Company Name] guarantees they will own the HTML markup, CSS, and other code. They license it to the client only for this project's usage.
[Company Name] reserves the right to display and link the client’s completed project as a part of their portfolio and testimonial and to write about it on websites, in magazine articles, and in books.
3. CANCELLATION AND TERMINATION.
You have the right to reject, modify, stop, or cancel any plans or work in progress. However, you agree to remit to us all costs and expenses incurred before any changes were implemented and to defend, indemnify, and hold us harmless from any liability arising from such action. We agree to use our best efforts to minimize such costs and expenses.
4. ERRORS.
We are not liable for any errors or omissions made by the third party. To re-establish normal operations, a considerable timeline and additional expenses for damage mitigation are required. Therefore, we advise you not to undertake any projects without consulting our team.
5. WARRANTY OF SERVICES.
[Company Name] guarantees that all services will be completed within the agreed-upon timeframe and with professionalism. All information considered proprietary by the client will be handled with confidentiality during and after the contract term. All rooms for improvement, suggestions, and rectifications will be open.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
If you agree to our terms and conditions, please sign below to avail of our services.
[Client Name]
[Company Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date: