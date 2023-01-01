Snow Removal Contract | Free Template

A snow removal service is the process of clearing snow off your property to make travel easier and safer. Residential or commercial owners consider a snow removal service provider to remove snow from their property.

The snow removal process remains the same for both residential and commercial properties. However, the primary distinction between commercial and residential snow removal is the sorts of clients they serve and the length of the contract.

Residential snow removal

Excessive snowfall can disrupt residents' daily activities by blocking driveways and roads, leading to transportation issues and public transport delays. It increases slip-and-fall risk and may lead to roof collapses. Residential snow removal services specialize in clearing snow from driveways, parking spaces, roofs, and pathways of individual homes. With these services, homeowners can maintain safe and accessible properties, enhancing overall convenience and peace of mind during the snow season.

By establishing a residential snow removal contract with Homeowner Associations (HOAs) , service providers can cater to the entire neighborhood rather than just specific residences every winter. This benefits all residents with safe and maintained properties.

Commercial snow removal

Extreme snowfall can pose challenges for companies to run their business. Snow-covered parking lots, entrances, and sidewalks can block premises access for customers, employees, and suppliers. Commercial clients want to minimize slips and falls on their property to reduce risks and accidents. Hiring commercial snow removal services provides safe commutes to offices. Timely snow removal minimizes downtime and keeps the workplace running as usual.

Property owners sign a commercial snow removal contract with snow removal companies to ensure regular snow removal and proper maintenance of their premises.

Different snow removal services offered by companies

Generally, companies that offer snow removal services also provide different snow removal methods. Property owners should be aware of these additional services to select the appropriate service for their property.

Snow removal contractors use different equipment to perform ice management services. Depending on the amount of snow, any of the following snow removal equipment can be used: a snow plow, skid, snow blower, thrower, snow shovel, loader, and spreader.

1. Snow blowing

Snow blowing is the method of shoveling snow off your property, either manually or using a snow blower machine. This method can be especially beneficial for commercial properties, as it doesn’t destroy their aesthetics.

2. Snow plowing

If you're in a city with sidewalks filled with heaps of snow, a snow plowing business service can help here. Snow plowing services are popular among individuals wishing to clear a broad land in one go. In this method, the snow is first plowed from your property and then removed using different machines.

Snow plowing is more common in residential settings than commercial ones. The client and the service provider must sign a snow plowing contract listing all the terms and requirements for clearing snow off the property.

3. Snow hauling

When the snow accumulation is extreme, you may arrange for snow-hauling services. Here, the contractor lifts the snow from your property, loads it on their trucks, and transports it to a storage region or a disposal yard to let it melt naturally. This is a good technique for permanently getting rid of excess snow.

4. Snow banking

If you’re the property owner of a vast area, then snow banking may be an affordable option for you. Areas in your property, such as parking lots or lawns, may have open spaces where you can bank excessive snow. In this method, a contractor plows the snow from the busy areas of your property and banks it in such open areas where the snow can melt naturally.

5. Salting

In ice management, salting is the process of adding de-icing agents such as sodium chloride or calcium chloride to keep your property ice-free after the snow has been removed. Estimate how much salting is needed for your property because purchasing too much salt may become expensive, whereas too little might not be enough.

6. Sanding

Sanding is the process of applying a coarse material, usually a blend of gravel and sand, to sidewalks and roadways to create a rough surface that is easy for cars and people to grab onto. Since sanding gives traction and salting melts snow and ice, sanding and salting are frequently combined.

Types of snow removal contracts

There are different types of snow removal contracts. Each of them has particular specifications as per the service required. However, drafting these kinds of service contracts takes time and effort as they contain several minute details. Seek help from an attorney to create a foolproof contract that protects the interests of both parties.

1. Per-inch contract

With a per-inch contract, the contractor will charge you according to the quantity of snow on your land. The contractor will produce different brackets of snow depth with rates assigned to them. For example, you’ll be charged differently if the snowfall is less than three inches, three to five inches, and so on.

2. Per-push contract

In a per-push contract, the property owner pays a fixed fee for each snow removal event or "push," regardless of the amount of snowfall, time elapsed, or workers needed. This type of contract is ideal for situations with low snowfall or when snow removal services are only required on demand. The property owner only pays when there is a need to remove ice or snow from the property. With a per-push contract, the property owner knows the exact cost for each snow removal event, making it easier to calculate snow removal expenses.

3. Per-event contract

In a per-event contract, the property owner pays for snow removal services only when there is a specific snow event, such as a snowstorm or heavy snowfall. Unlike a per-push contract, the property owner isn’t charged for each snow removal event. Instead, they’re only billed when a significant snow event occurs and meets the predetermined criteria. Per-event contracts benefit property owners in areas where snowfall is rare or unpredictable. They only pay for snow removal services when there is a substantial snowfall event, reducing costs during periods of minimal snow accumulation.

4. Seasonal contract

A seasonal snow removal contract is the most popular due to its convenience. You pay the contractor a fixed fee for a definite period. During this period, you can seek snow removal services whenever you require. This type of contract is also known as a “fixed-fee contract.” Such agreements usually last for three to four years but can also be extended as per snow accumulation frequency.

5. Full-service contract

In a full-service contract, the snow removal service provider is fully responsible for managing and maintaining the property throughout the winter season. A full-service snow contract is a contractual agreement in which a snow removal service provider offers 24-hour ice treatment and frequent snow removal services to keep the property safe and accessible. This type of contract is typically entered into by business owners, commercial properties, and homeowners associations (HOAs) that experience heavy snowfall and require consistent and reliable snow removal services.

6. Time and materials contract

With a time and materials contract, a property owner and a snow removal service provider set out the terms and conditions for snow removal services, considering the amount of time spent and materials used. In this contract, the service provider charges the property owner for the labor hours worked and the cost of materials utilized during each snow removal event. This type of contract is commonly used when the scope of work and the amount of snowfall are unpredictable, making it challenging to determine fixed fees or quantities in advance.

Essential elements in snow removal contracts

If a property owner has snow removal service requests, they must sign snow removal contracts to establish the right terms and expectations with the service provider.

Here are the essential components of a snow removal contract:

1. Executive summary

This section is the introductory part of the contract. Here, add the details of both parties such as the snow removal company name, contact person, and the property address. In addition, you also establish statements where the parties agree to fulfill their obligations as per the terms and conditions described in the contract.

2. Scope of work

Here, specify the services the property owner needs. For instance, the areas that need snow removal, like parking lots, driveways, etc. Along with snow removal, if the customer needs additional ice removal services such as de-icing, salting, etc., mention it here.

3. Term

In this section, add the period for which the customer needs snow removal services from the contractor. For clarity, mention the start and end dates of the schedule.

4. Payment

Establish the payment terms, such as the workers' compensation, snow removal contract cost, and payment mode. Pricing differs based on the contract type. For example, in a "per-inch contract," pricing is set based on the inches of snow on the property and the area to be covered. In a "time and materials contract," pricing depends on the workers needed and the equipment used by the contractor.

In addition, mention the payment timeline for the services. For example, if the customer decides to pay the contractor in advance or upon completion of their services, list it here.

5. Performance

This clause defines the performance quality that the client expects from the contractor. These can include efficient service rendering, no property damage, time adherence, use of quality equipment, and more.

6. Relationship of parties

The section specifies that the service provider operates as an independent contractor, not an employee, agent, partner, or joint venture with the customer. It specifies that the service provider controls its work methods and has no authority to bind the client. The clause also states that the service provider isn't entitled to employee benefits and is responsible for its taxes. This clause protects the client from liability, ensures legal compliance, and establishes clear boundaries regarding authority and responsibilities.

7. Insurance coverage

In this section, the service provider states their insurance policy to protect both parties against losses. The contractor should list all the coverages that apply during the term of the contract.

8. Default and remedy

Here, the client and the contractor must discuss handling defaults from the contractor. If the contractor fails to deliver according to the contract, mention how they’ll provide a remedy to the client.

9. Limitation of liability

This provision safeguards the parties from unforeseen situations. Both parties shall clearly understand their liabilities and the extent of such liabilities.

10. Cancellation

This section lists how either party will face consequences if they cancel the services. This secures the interests of both parties.

11. Dispute resolution

This clause specifies how to resolve disputes if any arise during their duration of engagement.

12. Indemnification

If any losses, damage, harm, failure, or penalties arise during the snow removal process, this clause clarifies how it’ll be handled—either the client or customer takes the responsibility, or both parties mutually agree to hold the other party harmless.

13. Notice

In this section, add the official mailing address of both parties to send all the physical or digital notices.

14. Assignment

This section mentions that this contract is signed between two parties. If the contractor wishes to assign this contract (partial or full) to a third party or the sub-contractor, the client must provide written consent for the same.

15. Governing law

In this section, mention the state whose laws will be used to govern the contract and its terms.

16. Force majeure

This section states that parties can be relieved from their duties if an uncontrollable disaster (such as a flood, earthquake, etc.) prevents them from performing them.

17. Amendments

This clause states that if either party wants to modify the contract terms, it can only be done with the other party’s approval. Otherwise, the changes won't be considered valid.

18. Acceptance and signatures

Once both parties agree to all the terms, they sign and provide their approval in this section. Provide the signature placeholders with their names and contact information.

Conclusion

To summarize, snow removal contracts ensure that both parties work together effectively and that the snow removal services are carried out smoothly and efficiently. A comprehensive snow removal contract template outlines the terms and conditions for snow removal services, including responsibilities, payment, and duration of the agreement to build a successful working relationship.

Frequently asked questions

What is the indemnification clause in a snow removal contract?

The indemnification provision in snow removal contracts states that both parties agree to hold the other party harmless for any losses, harm, failure, or penalties that may arise during the entire operation.

How do I market my snow removal business?

