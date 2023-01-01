Free Housekeeping Contract Template

How-to guides, articles, and any other content appearing on this page are for informational purposes only, do not constitute legal advice, and are no substitute for the advice of an attorney.
Having a contract to hire professional housekeepers is a good practice to keep things documented. A housekeeping contract is an agreement between two parties wherein the housekeeping service provider agrees to perform cleaning services for a client. It is created to ensure that each party in the contract fulfills its obligations within the agreed-upon time frame. This guide will explore what a housekeeping contract is, why it is required, the different types of housekeeping contracts, and the important elements of a housekeeping contract.
Housekeeping isn’t just about maintaining a clean and organized living space; it's also about ensuring a healthy environment. In today's world, where everyone has a busy schedule, house cleaning or keeping up with housekeeping chores can be demanding. Professional housekeepers are equipped with the right skills and knowledge to keep a home clean and organized; thus, they play a crucial role here.
A housekeeping contract or agreement is essential for mutual understanding between the housekeeper and the residents or homeowners. It's crucial to have a proper contract before providing or hiring for such services, as the contract clearly outlines the details of the services agreed upon by both parties.
Before hiring a housekeeper, it's crucial to understand the numerous services a housekeeping service can offer. With this information, you can make a better decision and choose the right service that best fits your budget.
A relatively common kind of housekeeping service is a live-in housekeeper. A live-in housekeeper is a highly skilled expert who can clean, organize, and care for your home and belongings. They stay at the premises as the property owners usually provide them accommodation.
A live-in housekeeper can be a popular choice for people seeking flexibility and on-site security because the live-in housekeeper can assist with shopping, cooking, childcare, and safety when the owners aren't around. They may work for full time, part-time, or as per the agreed package.
A live-out housekeeper doesn’t reside on the premises and may work full or part-time hours. Hiring a live-out housekeeper offers flexibility in hiring either part-time or full-time, making it a popular choice for families who could benefit from part-time assistance Like a live-in housekeeper, a live-out housekeeper is also a qualified professional who can clean, organize, manage, and possibly perform other tasks such as cooking, shopping, looking after pets, and caring for children.
In this scenario, the housekeeper takes on the role of a household manager who manages and ensures the smooth running of the household functions. Their responsibilities include:
In addition to standard housekeeping duties, they ensure that the property is regularly well-maintained. This role is crucial in upscale households with multiple domestic employees or busy families requiring extra assistance.
A cleaner or maid provides basic cleaning services. They are distinct from housekeepers and are often more involved in industrial cleaning situations or end-of-tenancy cleaning, which is required when a tenant vacates the premises and the property needs to be thoroughly cleaned in every aspect to prepare for the next tenant's occupancy. While they rarely work full-time at a single residence, they may be hired for quick, frequent visits to private houses.
The below considerations can give you a good head start to find which housekeeping service would be best for you.
This would help in deciding whether you need a housekeeper or house manager. If it is a housekeeper, then do you need a live-in or live-out housekeeper keeping in mind their staying arrangements at the premises.
The frequency of visits required from the housekeepers would help to decide on whether to hire a live-in, live-out, a maid or cleaner.
Having a list of the tasks and responsibilities other than specific cleaning such as disinfecting spaces, running errands, or any miscellaneous tasks would help to decide on the kind of housekeeping services required.
If you require the housekeepers to accompany you on a trip or to take care of your property while you are away, you may need to hire a live-in housekeeper or avail extended services from a live-out housekeeper.
The essential elements of a housekeeping contract include:
In this section, specify the house cleaning services that would be provided by the housekeeper, such as vacuuming, mopping, washing dishes, dusting, and any other specific services required.
In this section, describe the housekeeping service schedule decided by both parties which may include:
This section explains that either party may terminate the contract with a written notice. If either party fails to perform its obligations, it must fulfill its duties within the agreed-upon period.
This section explains that the client or the house owner agrees to provide all required equipment for housekeeping work. Here, you may list the types of equipment needed to be used, their required quantity, and any other related details.
In this section, specify the total cost of the housekeeping services that the house owner will pay along with the frequency of such payments, such as weekly or monthly payments. You may also add other payment-related details, such as advance fees, late fees, extra visit charges, mode of payment, and price fee tables as per the service type.
This section states the client's right to inspect the work carried out by the service provider under the contract. For example, a service provider may mention that:
This clause protects the parties against certain risks and liabilities. It provides security against claims arising from each party’s negligence, misconduct, or contract breaches. It safeguards the parties against potential legal and financial risks, promoting fairness and accountability in their contractual relationship.
This section discusses how to handle demands and disagreements that may come from either party. Indicate the number of arbitrators, the location of the arbitration, and the applicable law and jurisdiction.
In this section, the involved parties agree to interpret the document according to the relevant state laws.
This section mentions the process to follow if a written notice has been sent to either party and the mode of notice delivery.
This clause of the contract signifies the complete agreement between the parties involved. Any changes, such as adding or deleting terms, shall be written and signed by both parties.
This section requires both parties to approve the stated terms and sign the contract. The signatures seal the agreement and serve as written consent to launch the assignment.
Are you seeking a comprehensive housekeeping contract template that includes all the essential terms? Simplify the contract creation with LegalZoom's contract templates. Our template has been professionally reviewed, enabling you to create an easy-to-understand contract, and has the following benefits:
Get the initial housekeeping contract template free of charge. LegalZoom provides this template to you at no cost; you can use it as many times as needed.
Our contracts are accessible and easy to use. Use the sample template provided on this page and answer questions to fill in your information. Once you have the contract document ready, save it and download it as a .pdf document. Alternatively, you can choose to print a physical copy for future reference.
We offer access to a rich editor and eSignature service as part of our paid subscription plan.
We always want you to be safer when it comes to your business. It's recommended that you consult with an attorney when creating a housekeeping contract as it's crucial to ensure compliance with local and state regulations and legal considerations.
To write a proper housekeeping contract, add the following sections - scope of cleaning services offered, term, payment, performance, equipment, indemnification, termination, arbitration, and signatures.
A housekeeping agreement or contract between a housekeeping business and the client (a homeowner). It states the terms of the contract to maintain the chores expectations and prevent any type of conflicts.
There are four different types of housekeeping services: cleaner or maid, live-in housekeeper, live-out housekeeper, and house manager.
When hiring for cleaning services, you must obtain a housekeeping agreement. Create contracts easily using LegalZoom's housekeeping contract template. Our templates are reviewed by professionals to ensure they are easy to understand and use, and are full of great features such as the rich editor and eSignature service.