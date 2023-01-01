Free Housekeeping Contract Template

Housekeeping contract: How-to guide

Having a contract to hire professional housekeepers is a good practice to keep things documented. A housekeeping contract is an agreement between two parties wherein the housekeeping service provider agrees to perform cleaning services for a client. It is created to ensure that each party in the contract fulfills its obligations within the agreed-upon time frame. This guide will explore what a housekeeping contract is, why it is required, the different types of housekeeping contracts, and the important elements of a housekeeping contract.

Why do people require housekeeping services?

Housekeeping isn’t just about maintaining a clean and organized living space; it's also about ensuring a healthy environment. In today's world, where everyone has a busy schedule, house cleaning or keeping up with housekeeping chores can be demanding. Professional housekeepers are equipped with the right skills and knowledge to keep a home clean and organized; thus, they play a crucial role here.

Hiring a housekeeping service allows people to focus on more critical tasks and still maintain a desired lifestyle.

Housekeeping services generally include cleaning and maintaining residential and commercial spaces, such as dusting, vacuuming, mopping, and disinfecting surfaces.

By availing these services, homeowners can keep their spaces clean and orderly, reduce the risk of germs and allergens and ultimately lead a healthier life.

Why is a housekeeping contract required?

A housekeeping contract or agreement is essential for mutual understanding between the housekeeper and the residents or homeowners. It's crucial to have a proper contract before providing or hiring for such services, as the contract clearly outlines the details of the services agreed upon by both parties.

It brings both parties on the same page regarding duties, rules, terms, and other conditions.

It provides an in-depth explanation of the housekeepers' services and the compensation they would receive from the homeowners.

What are the different types of housekeeping services?

Before hiring a housekeeper, it's crucial to understand the numerous services a housekeeping service can offer. With this information, you can make a better decision and choose the right service that best fits your budget.

1. Live-in housekeeper

A relatively common kind of housekeeping service is a live-in housekeeper. A live-in housekeeper is a highly skilled expert who can clean, organize, and care for your home and belongings. They stay at the premises as the property owners usually provide them accommodation.

A live-in housekeeper can be a popular choice for people seeking flexibility and on-site security because the live-in housekeeper can assist with shopping, cooking, childcare, and safety when the owners aren't around. They may work for full time, part-time, or as per the agreed package.

2. Live-out housekeeper

A live-out housekeeper doesn’t reside on the premises and may work full or part-time hours. Hiring a live-out housekeeper offers flexibility in hiring either part-time or full-time, making it a popular choice for families who could benefit from part-time assistance Like a live-in housekeeper, a live-out housekeeper is also a qualified professional who can clean, organize, manage, and possibly perform other tasks such as cooking, shopping, looking after pets, and caring for children.

They typically arrive at the agreed-upon time to start their working day.

The start time for the housekeeper's day may vary depending on the household's setup and requirements.

3. House manager

In this scenario, the housekeeper takes on the role of a household manager who manages and ensures the smooth running of the household functions. Their responsibilities include:

Handling various administrative tasks such as appointing new staff and onboarding them.

Overseeing and supervising the work of other domestic employees, such as cooks, nannies, gardeners, and other staff members.

Ensuring a smooth daily routine of the property owners with on-time grocery supplies, keeping in mind every member's dietary requirements, and managing the proper plumbing, electrical, or any other basic supplies required.

Providing personalized services to homeowners, such as assigning a specialized service provider for travel-related arrangements.

Assisting with any other requirements as needed.

In addition to standard housekeeping duties, they ensure that the property is regularly well-maintained. This role is crucial in upscale households with multiple domestic employees or busy families requiring extra assistance.

4. Maid or cleaner

A cleaner or maid provides basic cleaning services. They are distinct from housekeepers and are often more involved in industrial cleaning situations or end-of-tenancy cleaning, which is required when a tenant vacates the premises and the property needs to be thoroughly cleaned in every aspect to prepare for the next tenant's occupancy. While they rarely work full-time at a single residence, they may be hired for quick, frequent visits to private houses.

How do you decide on the right housekeeping services?

The below considerations can give you a good head start to find which housekeeping service would be best for you.

Magnitude of the property

This would help in deciding whether you need a housekeeper or house manager. If it is a housekeeper, then do you need a live-in or live-out housekeeper keeping in mind their staying arrangements at the premises.

Frequency

The frequency of visits required from the housekeepers would help to decide on whether to hire a live-in, live-out, a maid or cleaner.

Tasks and responsibilities

Having a list of the tasks and responsibilities other than specific cleaning such as disinfecting spaces, running errands, or any miscellaneous tasks would help to decide on the kind of housekeeping services required.

Extra services required

If you require the housekeepers to accompany you on a trip or to take care of your property while you are away, you may need to hire a live-in housekeeper or avail extended services from a live-out housekeeper.

What are the essential elements of a housekeeping contract?

The essential elements of a housekeeping contract include:

Services offered

In this section, specify the house cleaning services that would be provided by the housekeeper, such as vacuuming, mopping, washing dishes, dusting, and any other specific services required.

Term

In this section, describe the housekeeping service schedule decided by both parties which may include:

The frequency of the services

The start and end dates of the duration

The working hours decided mutually

Termination

This section explains that either party may terminate the contract with a written notice. If either party fails to perform its obligations, it must fulfill its duties within the agreed-upon period.

Equipment

This section explains that the client or the house owner agrees to provide all required equipment for housekeeping work. Here, you may list the types of equipment needed to be used, their required quantity, and any other related details.

Payment

In this section, specify the total cost of the housekeeping services that the house owner will pay along with the frequency of such payments, such as weekly or monthly payments. You may also add other payment-related details, such as advance fees, late fees, extra visit charges, mode of payment, and price fee tables as per the service type.

Inspection

This section states the client's right to inspect the work carried out by the service provider under the contract. For example, a service provider may mention that:

The client can communicate with the service provider if the work doesn't align with the contract's requirements or expectations or needs improvements.

The service provider must make the necessary corrections within a reasonable timeframe.

Indemnification

This clause protects the parties against certain risks and liabilities. It provides security against claims arising from each party’s negligence, misconduct, or contract breaches. It safeguards the parties against potential legal and financial risks, promoting fairness and accountability in their contractual relationship.

Arbitration

This section discusses how to handle demands and disagreements that may come from either party. Indicate the number of arbitrators, the location of the arbitration, and the applicable law and jurisdiction.

Governing law

In this section, the involved parties agree to interpret the document according to the relevant state laws.

Notice

This section mentions the process to follow if a written notice has been sent to either party and the mode of notice delivery.

Entire agreement

This clause of the contract signifies the complete agreement between the parties involved. Any changes, such as adding or deleting terms, shall be written and signed by both parties.

Signatures

This section requires both parties to approve the stated terms and sign the contract. The signatures seal the agreement and serve as written consent to launch the assignment.

Use LegalZoom's Housekeeping Contract Template

Are you seeking a comprehensive housekeeping contract template that includes all the essential terms? Simplify the contract creation with LegalZoom's contract templates. Our template has been professionally reviewed, enabling you to create an easy-to-understand contract, and has the following benefits:

It's free!

Get the initial housekeeping contract template free of charge. LegalZoom provides this template to you at no cost; you can use it as many times as needed.

It's easy to use

Our contracts are accessible and easy to use. Use the sample template provided on this page and answer questions to fill in your information. Once you have the contract document ready, save it and download it as a .pdf document. Alternatively, you can choose to print a physical copy for future reference.

It’s full of great features

We offer access to a rich editor and eSignature service as part of our paid subscription plan.

LegalZoom’s rich editor allows you to personalize documents further by adding or editing more content, including images, creating tables, and more.

allows you to personalize documents further by adding or editing more content, including images, creating tables, and more. You can utilize LegalZoom's eSignature service to obtain signatures for the housekeeping contract.

Secure your contract with an attorney consult

We always want you to be safer when it comes to your business. It's recommended that you consult with an attorney when creating a housekeeping contract as it's crucial to ensure compliance with local and state regulations and legal considerations.

Frequently asked questions

How do I write a housekeeping contract?

To write a proper housekeeping contract, add the following sections - scope of cleaning services offered, term, payment, performance, equipment, indemnification, termination, arbitration, and signatures.

What is a housekeeping agreement?

A housekeeping agreement or contract between a housekeeping business and the client (a homeowner). It states the terms of the contract to maintain the chores expectations and prevent any type of conflicts.

What are the different types of housekeeping services?

There are four different types of housekeeping services: cleaner or maid, live-in housekeeper, live-out housekeeper, and house manager.

What kind of agreement should be obtained when hiring or contracting with a cleaning service?

When hiring for cleaning services, you must obtain a housekeeping agreement. Create contracts easily using LegalZoom's housekeeping contract template. Our templates are reviewed by professionals to ensure they are easy to understand and use, and are full of great features such as the rich editor and eSignature service.