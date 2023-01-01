Mutual Non-disclosure Agreement (Partnership) | Free Template

Confidential information shall mean any information disclosed by Disclosing Party to the Receiving Party, either directly or indirectly, either orally or in writing or by inspection of tangible objects, proprietary information, technical data, trade secrets or know-how including without limitation, any and all materials, research, product plans, products, services, markets, works of original authorship, photographs, negatives, digital images, software, computer programs, source codes and object codes (in any form whatsoever), know-how, formulae, processes, technology, algorithms, ideas, forecasts, strategies, inventions (whether or not patentable), data, innovations, network and/or hardware configuration information, system architecture, engineering, designs, flow charts, drawings, proprietary information, business and marketing plans, operational information, customer information, financial information of the Disclosing Party and/or its customers, business methods, underwriting ideas and information of any kind of the customers of the Disclosing Party including business plans, business volume, business strategies, technical plans, key managerial functions and names of the customers of the Disclosing Party and all other non-public information, material or data relating to the past, current and/or future business and operations of either Parties and all analysis, compilations, studies, summaries, extracts or other documentation prepared by the Receiving Party based on information disclosed by such Party which is designated as “Confidential,” “Proprietary” or some similar designation. Information communicated orally shall be considered Confidential Information if such information is confirmed in writing as being Confidential Information within a reasonable time after the initial disclosure. Confidential Information may also include information disclosed to a Disclosing Party by third parties.