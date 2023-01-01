Gym Membership Agreement Template

Gym Membership Agreement
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MEMBER DETAILS.
Membership Plan
Charges
Monthly Membership
[Amount]
Quarterly Membership
[Amount]
Yearly Membership
[Amount]
[Add any other plan]
[Amount]
NOTE:
3. TERM.
The Membership shall commence on the date of [Gym Membership Commencement Date] (hereinafter referred to as the "Commencement Date") and shall continue till the Member pays the fee on time or until either Party terminates it.
4. RIGHT TO CANCELLATION.
To cancel their membership without penalty, the Member has to inform the Gym in writing within [Membership Cancellation Notice Period in Days] day(s) after signing this Agreement. If the Agreement is canceled within [Membership Cancellation Timeline in Days] day(s), the Gym shall return to the Member all amounts paid except [Amount Deducted for Facility Use] for the usage of the Facility during those [Number of Facility Usage Days] day(s).
5. MEMBERSHIP FREEZE POLICY.
The Members may freeze their yearly membership for up to [Maximum Freeze Duration in Months] month(s) in one calendar year, during which time you will not be charged the usual membership fees. A fee of [Freeze Request Fee] shall be charged per freeze request. A Freeze is effective only upon [Membership Freeze Notice Period in Days] day(s) prior to written notice to the Gym before the Freeze takes effect. The freeze request must state both the freeze start date and resume date. Once you resume using the Gym, the freeze will terminate. The duration of any freeze will extend the Yearly Membership term by the same amount as the freeze lasts.
6. TERMINATION.
The Member may terminate this Agreement upon [Termination Notice Period] day(s) prior to written notice to the Gym. Upon termination of this agreement, the Member shall immediately return to the Gym any card or material issued to them. The Gym may charge the Member a fee of [Termination Fee] for any material issued to the Member that is not returned within [Number of days to Return the Materials After Termination] day(s) of the date of termination.
This Agreement may also be immediately terminated in the event there is a breach of the terms of this Agreement by either party. This Agreement shall also terminate upon the death of the Member or because of significant physical or medical disability for a period in excess of [Medical Termination Duration in Months] month(s).
If the Member has prepaid the membership fees for a specific number of months, the Gym shall refund any remaining balance to the Member after deducting the outstanding amount owing by the Member within [Termination Refund Timeline in Days] day(s) after the termination date.
7. ASSUMPTION OF RISK AND WAIVER OF LIABILITY.
The Member acknowledges and agrees that there are risks associated with any fitness and physical activity, the use of exercise equipment, and participation in an exercise program, including the risk of serious bodily injury or death.
By signing this agreement, the Member knowingly and voluntarily assumes all risks of liability, loss, illness, death, or injury caused or arising out of the use of the Facilities or their participation in any activities.
8. LOST GOODS.
The Gym takes no responsibility for lost or stolen goods. Lost and found goods not claimed after [Number of Days to Claim Lost & Found Goods] day(s) will be donated to charity or thrown away.
9. DAMAGES.
The Member shall pay for any damages it incurs to the equipment or premises of the Gym that result from the poor conduct of the Member or its guests.
The Member must indemnify the Gym harmless from any and all claims, loss, injury, or damages without limitation, as the membership shall be serving as a liability release for the Member.
13. NOTICES.
Any and all notices, except for cancellation notices, can be sent to the Parties through certified mail at the address mentioned in the Agreement. Any additional address shall be notified to the Parties in writing and in person.
14. GOVERNING LAW.
This Agreement shall be governed and interpreted in accordance with the laws of [Governing Law].
[Member Name]
[Gym Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
Gym Membership Agreement Template
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