Free Memorandum of Understanding Template

This Memorandum of Understanding (hereinafter referred to as the “MOU”) is made on the Effective Date [Effective Date],
By and Between
The Company [Company Name] (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”), having its principal place of business at [Company Address] and;
The Partner [Partner Name] (hereinafter referred to as the “Partner”), having its principal place of business at [Partner Address].
Both the Company and the Partner are collectively referred to as the “Parties” and “Party” individually.
WHEREAS, both the Parties are interested in working together for [Purpose of the Relationship];
AND WHEREAS, this MOU sets forth the relationship between the Parties and certain understandings pertaining to said relationship.
NOW, THEREFORE, in witness to the promises and mutual covenants contained herein, the Parties hereby agree as follows:
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
1. PURPOSE.
The Company and the Partner provide the necessary foundation that binds both Parties in this MOU. The Parties intend to work together to encourage and support effectively and efficiently to achieve the objectives of the Company.
2. OBJECTIVES.
The objectives as agreed upon between the Parties are as follows:
(a) Both the Parties shall work together to achieve the purpose of the MOU.
(b) The Parties shall contribute to all the necessary planning and development of the Company management to the fullest extent possible.
(c) [Mention Other Objectives]
3. TERM.
The term of this MOU shall commence on the Effective Date [Commencement Date] and shall remain in force until [End Date] unless terminated by either Party.
4. CONFIDENTIALITY.
Both Parties agree that any information obtained before or during the term of this MOU shall remain confidential. Neither Party shall disclose any such confidential information to any third party.
5. ARBITRATION.
In the event of any dispute arising in and out of this MOU between the Parties, it shall be resolved by arbitration. There shall be [Number of Arbitrators] arbitrators, who shall be appointed by [Arbitration Appointing Party Name]. The venue of arbitration shall be [Location of Arbitration], and the Seat shall be of [State of Seat]. The arbitrators' decision shall be final and binding on both Parties.
6. SEVERABILITY.
In the event, any provision of this MOU is deemed to be invalid or unenforceable, in whole or part, that part shall be severed from the remainder of this MOU, and all other provisions shall remain in full force and effect as valid and enforceable.
7. GOVERNING LAW.
This MOU shall be governed in all respects and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of [Governing Law].
8. NOTICES.
Any notices required or permitted by this MOU shall be in writing and delivered by certified mail or courier to the above-mentioned address.
9. FORCE MAJEURE.
Neither Party shall be liable for any loss or delay resulting from any force majeure event, including and not limited to the act of God, fire, natural disaster, labor stoppage, war, or military hostilities, or inability of carriers to make scheduled deliveries, and any payment or delivery date shall be extended to the extent of any delay resulting from any force majeure event.
ACCEPTANCE AND SIGNATURE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Parties hereto have executed this MOU as on the day and year mentioned above:
[Company Name]
[Partner Name]
Name:
Name:
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
FREE
Free Memorandum of Understanding Template
Establish mutual goals and responsibilities clearly with a Memorandum of Understanding. Clarify intentions and outline terms for effective partnerships.
Complete your document with ease
Fill your responses and download document
Personalize with a rich editor (additional fee)
eSign document easily and securely (additional fee)
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who’s responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.