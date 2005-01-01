SALARY DETAILS.
DRAW.
The Sales Representative receives a [Frequency of Unrecoverable Draw] unrecoverable draw against the sales incentive plan as follows, based on the participation in and completion of the [Onboarding Program Duration] day(s).
Month
Non-Recoverable Draw (%)
Value ($)
Month 1
[Month 1 Non-Recoverable Draw]%
$[Month 1 Non-Recoverable Draw]
Month 2
[Month 2 Non-Recoverable Draw]%
$[Month 2 Non-Recoverable Draw]
Month 3
[Month 3 Non-Recoverable Draw]%
$[Month 3 Non-Recoverable Draw]
Signature:
Signature:
Date:
Date:
Sales Compensation Plan Template
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