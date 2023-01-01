Snow Plowing Contract Template

In consideration of the Services provided by the Contractor, the Client shall pay the total amount of

[Total Payment]

(

"Total Fee"

)

to the Contractor. The Client shall pay an initial deposit of

[Initial Deposit]

to the Contractor upon signing this Contract. The remaining balance, including any additional fees from all issued invoices, is due and fully payable upon the completion of the Services. All fees shall be invoiced

[Invoice Schedule]

to the Client. If invoices are not paid when due, the Contractor shall charge a late fee of

[Late Payment Fee]