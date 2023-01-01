General Contractor Services Contract | Free Template

In consideration for the work performed by the Contractor Company on the Project, the Owner agrees to pay the Contractor a total sum of

[Total Compensation]

. This amount shall be paid in accordance with the milestones set forth below and may be subject to modification based on any change orders to the scope of work as mutually agreed upon by the Parties and following the terms of this Contract. Partial payments shall be made by the Owner to the Contractor within

[Payment Period in Days]

day(s) of the Contractor’s submission of a notice of milestone completion. These payments shall be contingent upon the satisfactory completion of the specified scope of work for each milestone and shall be subject to any applicable dispute provisions outlined in this Contract. The mode of payment shall be

[Mode of Payment]

or any other method agreed upon by both parties. The milestones and corresponding payments are as follows:

Milestone 1:

Upon completion of the following scope of work, the Contractor will be entitled to payment of

[Milestone 1 Payment]

.

Scope of Work for Milestone 1:

[Milestone 1 Work Scope]

Milestone 2:

Upon completion of the following scope of work, the Contractor will be entitled to payment of

[Milestone 2 Payment]

.

Scope of Work for Milestone 2:

[Milestone 2 Work Scope]

Milestone 3

:

Upon completion of the following scope of work, the Contractor will be entitled to payment of

[Milestone 3 Payment]

.

Scope of Work for Milestone 3

:

[Milestone #3 Work Scope]

If payments are not made to the Contractor when due, the Contractor reserves the right to suspend work and keep the Project idle. If the work is kept idle for a period exceeding

[Project idle threshold due to non-payment]

days due to non-payment, the Owner shall be considered in default. The Contractor may, at its discretion, issue a final demand for all outstanding payments, including any additional costs incurred for work performed, materials ordered or supplied, or any other related losses. If payment is not made within

[Payment period after final notice]