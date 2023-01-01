General Contractor Services Contract | Free Template

(a) Permits and Licensure. The Contractor shall obtain, at its own cost, all necessary permits and permissions required to perform the work for the Project. The Contractor will maintain all legally required licenses and permissions throughout the duration of this Contract.
(b) Subcontracting. To the extent permitted by law, the Contractor may subcontract portions of the work to qualified and licensed subcontractors, provided advance notice is given to the Owner. The Contractor will ensure timely payment to subcontractors to avoid liens on the Property.
(c) Access to Property. The Owner shall provide the Contractor, its employees, agents, and subcontractors with reasonable access to the Property for the purpose of performing the work. During the Project, the Owner or the Owner’s designated agent may access the Property for inspection, appraisal, and work evaluation purposes. Such access shall occur at reasonable times, with advance notice to the Contractor when practicable, and in a manner that does not obstruct the progress of the work.
(d) Insurance Requirements. The Parties shall maintain the following insurance policies with duly licensed insurers, with coverage amounts no less than [Insurance Cap Amount] and deductibles not exceeding [Insurance Deductibles Cap Amount]:
Insurance Policy Requirement 1: [Insurance Policy Requirement 1]
Insurance Policy Requirement 2:[Insurance Policy Requirement 2]
(e) Debris Removal. The Contractor is responsible for clearing and disposing of all construction debris and materials from the Property from the Commencement Date until a certificate of occupancy is issued.
(f) Hazardous Materials. “Hazardous Materials” refers to substances classified as hazardous by any applicable law, including chemicals, petroleum products, solvents, explosives, asbestos, PCBs, urea-formaldehyde, chlorofluorocarbons, freon, or radioactive materials. The Contractor will comply with all legal regulations for the removal and disposal of Hazardous Materials at its own cost. The Contractor will indemnify the Owner for any damages resulting from improper handling or disposal of Hazardous Materials from the Commencement Date until a certificate of occupancy is issued.
(g) Utility Services. The Owner is responsible for arranging and paying for all utility services required during construction.
(h) Force Majeure. The Contractor shall not be deemed in breach of this Contract or held liable for failure to perform if such failure is due in whole or in part to Force Majeure events, including acts of God, acts of terror, strikes, war, unavailability of labor or materials, or other causes beyond the Contractor’s reasonable control.
(i) Additional Provisions. [Include any additional provisions as needed]