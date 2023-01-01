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Description
Time Period
[Homework]
[Homework Start Time] to [Homework End Time]
[Reading]
[Reading Start Time] to [Reading End Time]
[Eating]
[Eating Start Time] to [Eating End Time]
[Napping]
[Napping Start Time] to [Napping End Time]
[Playing]
[Playing Start Time] to [Playing End Time]
[Bathing]
[Bathing Start Time] to [Bathing End Time]
[Additional Activity]
[Additional Activity Start Time] to [Additional Activity End Time]
4. COMPENSATION.
6. WORK SCHEDULE.
The Nanny agrees to provide [Weekly Working Hours for Nanny] hour(s) per week in accordance with the following schedule:
Day
Start Time
End Time
Monday
[Monday Start Time]
[Monday End Time]
Tuesday
[Tuesday Start Time]
[Tuesday End Time]
Wednesday
[Wednesday Start Time]
[Wednesday End Time]
Thursday
[Thursday Start Time]
[Thursday End Time]
Friday
[Friday Start Time]
[Friday End Time]
Saturday
[Saturday Start Time]
[Saturday End Time]
Sunday
[Sunday Start Time]
[Sunday End Time]
7. HOLIDAYS AND TIME OFF.
8. HOUSE RULES.
The Nanny shall have access to the house of the Parent(s) where the Child/Children reside. The Nanny shall adhere to the following house rules:
(a) The Nanny shall not allow the Child/Children to enter the following area of the house: [Restricted Area(s) of the House]
(b) Screen time for the Child/Children shall be limited to [Screen Time Limit in Minutes] minute(s)
(c) [Mention Any Additional House Rules]
9. LEAVES AND ALTERNATE DUTY.
In the event that the Nanny is unavailable for duty or wants to take leave, it is mandatory to inform the Parent(s) regarding the same at least [Leave Notice Period] day(s) in advance. In that case, the Nanny shall assign the duty of childcare to any other individual, but only upon the written approval of the Parent(s). Moreover, the Parent(s) shall be entitled to terminate the Contract if the Nanny is unavailable for more than [Maximum Days of Allowed Absences] in a [Timeframe for Absences].
10. EMERGENCY CONTACT.
In case of any emergencies (such as if the Child becomes sick or suffers an injury), the following person should be contacted if the Parent(s) are not available:
(a) Primary Contact: [Emergency Contact 1_Name], [Emergency Contact 1_Contact Number]
(b) Secondary Contact: [Emergency Contact 2_Name], [Emergency Contact 2_Contact Number]
11. RELATIONSHIP OF PARTIES.
The Nanny is not an independent contractor, and the Parent(s) shall maintain all the necessary documents as per the laws of [Governing Law]. Further, the Parties hereby declare that until the completion or termination of this Contract, there shall be no other relationship between them besides the one defined in this Contract.
12. CONFIDENTIALITY.
The Nanny understands that it shall have access to private information of the Parent(s) and the Child/Children (including medical, financial, legal, career, and educational) as a result of working with them and that any and all private information must be kept strictly confidential and shall not be disclosed to any third party for any reason. This confidentiality clause survives the post-termination of this Contract.
13. SOCIAL MEDIA POLICY.
The Nanny understands that no information, direct or indirect, about the Parent(s) and the Child/Children shall be allowed to be shared on any social media network without the written consent of the Parent(s).
14. TERMINATION.
Either of the Parties can terminate this Contract for any of the following reasons:
(a) Non-performance of job responsibilities;
(b) Misuse of any equipment or vehicles;
(c) Breach of any terms of this Contract;
(d) [Additional Termination Reason(s) Approved by the Parent(s)]
15. ARBITRATION.
In the event of any dispute arising in and out of this Agreement between the Parties, it shall be resolved by arbitration. There shall be [Number of Arbitrators] arbitrator(s) who shall be appointed by [Arbitration Appointing Party Name]. The venue of arbitration shall be [Location of Arbitration], and the Seat shall be [State of Seat]. The arbitrator(s)' decision shall be final and binding on both Parties.
16. ASSIGNMENT.
No Party may assign any of its rights or obligations or assign any of its terms of this Contract without the prior written consent of the other Party, except where otherwise stated.
Date:
Date: