Bakery Business Proposal Template

After acceptance, the Company shall provide the Investor with the Company's site profile. The information you provide in your profile is the basis on which the Company and the investor identify you for purposes of communicating with you, fulfilling any reporting obligations that the Company has to any regulatory or governmental authorities, and conducting anti-money laundering or other checks. As part of the formal process, the investor shall answer self-declaration questions. The Investor must answer such questions truthfully and in a factually correct way to the best of its knowledge.