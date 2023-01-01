Role / Service Type
Key Responsibilities
Assigned Team Member
Hourly Rate
Estimated Hours
Estimated Subtotal
[Role 1, e.g., Game Designer]
[Brief responsibility overview]
[Team Member Name]
$[Hourly Rate]
[Estimated Hours]
$[Subtotal Amount]
[Role 2, e.g., Lead Developer]
[Brief responsibility overview]
[Team Member Name]
$[Hourly Rate]
[Estimated Hours]
$[Subtotal Amount]
[Role 3, e.g., 2D/3D Artist]
[Brief responsibility overview]
[Team Member Name]
$[Hourly Rate]
[Estimated Hours]
$[Subtotal Amount]
[Role 4, e.g., QA Tester]
[Brief responsibility overview]
[Team Member Name]
$[Hourly Rate]
[Estimated Hours]
$[Subtotal Amount]
[Additional Role]
[Brief responsibility overview]
[Team Member Name]
$[Hourly Rate]
[Estimated Hours]
$[Subtotal Amount]
Estimated Taxes: [Total Estimated Taxes]
Total Estimated Project Cost: [Total Estimated Project Cost]
Game Development Proposal Template
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