Source Code License Agreement Template

RECITALS.
WHEREAS, the Software Provider is engaged in providing specific source code;
AND WHEREAS, the Licensee is engaged in using the source code for the development, or software or solution designing for the Licensee's business;
AND WHEREAS, the Licensee is permitted to use the source code by the Software Provider, abiding by the terms and conditions set forth below;
AND WHEREAS, the definition of "Software" shall always be defined as all source codes, object codes, link libraries, utility programs, project files, scripts, comments, and test files related to the software;
AND WHEREAS, each Party is duly authorized and capable of entering into this Agreement.
THEREFORE, in consideration of the covenants, mutual representations, and terms contained herein, the Parties agree as follows:
TERMS AND CONDITIONS.
Date:
Date:
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