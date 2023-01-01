Browse templates

Source Code License Agreement Template

Protect your software’s intellectual property with a source code license agreement. Explain usage rights, restrictions, and obligations to establish an amicable relationship between you and the licensee.
Start creating at $59/document or $99/year for unlimited documents
Fill your responses and complete your document
Personalize with a rich editor
eSign document easily and securely

Related subcategories

Cybersecurity Software Startup Technology Website and App Services

Related templates

Copyright Assignment

Copyright Assignment

Protect your intellectual property with a copyright assignment form. Securely transfer your copyright to another party, clearly defining ownership terms while preserving your rights effectively.

Patent Assignment

Patent Assignment

Simplify the process of transferring patent rights for both buyers and sellers with a patent assignment agreement. Document the ownership transfer clearly and efficiently.

Software Distribution Agreement

Software Distribution Agreement

Fuel successful partnership between a software provider and distributor with a software distribution agreement. Boost software sales with the right distribution strategy.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.