LZ Tax Privacy Policy

LZ Tax takes your privacy and security seriously. This Privacy Policy details how LZ Tax, which is a dba of Purely Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LegalZoom.com, Inc., (“LZ Tax,” “us,” or “we”) collects, uses, processes and discloses the data about you. It also shares information about the choices available to you in controlling how your data is used as well as rights that may apply to you based on where you reside. This Privacy Policy is incorporated into our Terms of Service. This means that by using LZ Tax services, you are agreeing to this Privacy Policy.

The scope of this Privacy Policy covers data that LZ Tax has by virtue of providing and marketing tax advice and tax preparation services. At times, in order to access LZ Tax services, you may also interact with LegalZoom.com, Inc. (“LegalZoom”), LZ Tax’s parent company. When you interact with LegalZoom, your data is subject to the LegalZoom Privacy Policy.

If you have questions about this policy or our privacy and security, or if you would like to exercise any of your rights around how data about you is used, you can let us know using the form located here. Alternatively, you may contact LZ Tax at (855) 787-1239. If you are a consumer with a disability and are having trouble accessing this Privacy Policy, you may request to receive this Privacy Policy by calling (855) 787-1239 or by submitting a request using the form located here.

The Personal Information We Collect.

In this section of the Privacy Policy, we explain what types of identifiable data we collect. What type of information is collected depends on how you interact with us (e.g. over the phone, by email, through a website), the types of services we are providing, and what information you or a related customer chooses to share with us. This section includes all the types of data that we may collect, but we will rarely collect all this data about any single person or entity.

This section of our Privacy Policy does not include data that is not reasonably capable of being linked to a particular person or entity. For instance, it does not include de-identified or aggregate data that we may collect.

The types of data that LZ Tax collects are:

Identifiers: Examples of the types of identifiers that LZ Tax may collect include real names, nicknames, postal addresses, online identifiers, Internet Protocol addresses (“IP addresses”), email addresses, and account numbers.

Sensitive Information: Examples of the types of sensitive information that LZ Tax may collect includes social security, driver's license, state identification card, passport numbers, and other government identification numbers as well as usernames and passwords for accounts connected to your account.

Biometric information: With your consent, LegalZoom may work with Stripe to use technology to verify your identity by comparing a digital image of your face to the picture on the government identification you provide.

Characteristics protected under some laws: Examples of the types of characteristics that LZ Tax may collect include age, national origin, citizenship, marital status, medical information, sex, sexual orientation, and veteran or military status.

Commercial information: Examples of the types of commercial information that LZ Tax may collect includes records of business and other property owned, products or services considered or purchased from LZ Tax, LegalZoom, or other third parties and how you’ve used products and services you’ve purchased, and other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies.

Internet information: Examples of the types of internet or other electronic network activity information that LZ Tax may collect includes browsing history, search history, information about the device used to access our website or applications, and information regarding interactions with LZ Tax’s, LegalZoom’s or our partners’ websites, applications, or advertisements. We may also collect information from visitors to our website such as browser settings, operating systems, referring/exit pages, and clickstream data. When we send you an email, we may also collect information, including about how you interact with that email.

Geolocation information: LZ Tax may collect information about where you live and where you do business.

Audio and visual information: LZ Tax may make audio recordings of calls with our customers. We may also make visual recordings people when they visit our premises or when they specifically agree that we may take their photograph or videotape them. We do not collect thermal or olfactory information.

Professional and employment-related information: Examples of the types of professional and employment-related information LZ Tax may collect includes information about professional status and affiliations, employment history, and employment status.

Other types of information: Examples of other types of information include physical characteristics or descriptions of you, telephone number, insurance policy number, education, employment, financial information including tax related information, bank account, credit card, and debit car numbers, and health insurance information. It also includes additional information provided to LZ Tax directly by you or a person or business you are related to, such as questionnaires or surveys are completed or when we are provided information so that we can provide advice or tax preparation services. This category includes information identified as "Personal Information" in California Civil Code Section 1798.80(e) that is not otherwise categorized.

Where We Collect Personal Information.

In this section of the Privacy Policy, we explain where and how we collect data.

Customers: The majority of the data that we collect comes directly or indirectly from our customers. Information that is collected directly from you is information that you provide when you provide us documents, give us access to your accounts with other companies, complete questionnaires or speak to us on the phone. We may also collect information indirectly about you when you interact with our website or the LegalZoom website, using cookies and other tracking technologies.

Related Parties: We may collect information about you from someone you know. For instance, if you own an interest in a business that we prepare taxes for or if you a dependent of someone who we prepare taxes for, we may collect information about you in connection with that tax filing.

Service Providers: We may collect information about you from our Service Providers. As used in this Privacy Policy, Service Providers means entities that LZ Tax or LegalZoom has contracted with to provide us with services to help fulfill our business needs. Service Providers may also assist us in collecting information both directly and indirectly from you.

Professionals (including Legal Plan Attorneys and other Professionals): We may collect information about you from the independent professionals with whom you may schedule a consult with through LegalZoom’s Legal Plans or other product offerings. An example of the type of information that we may receive from these professionals includes the fact that they have referred you to LZ Tax for tax advice about a specific topic. While we cannot control what information legal plan attorneys share with us, LZ Tax does not intend to collect any information from attorneys where the collection would result in a waiver of the attorney-client privilege.

Business Partners and Affiliates: We may collect information about you from our business partners and affiliates. An example of the type of information that we may receive from business partners and affiliates is information about the product you purchased from them after you indicated an interest in an offer that LZ Tax presented to you.

Publicly/Commercially Available Information: We may collect information related to you from publicly available sources of information, including government records.

How We Use the Personal Information We Collect.

In this section of the Privacy Policy, we explain how we use the data that we collect about you. LZ Tax potentially uses each category of information that we collect for each of these purposes when we are legally able to do so. We use technology, including automated processing, AI, and human review to accomplish these purposes. In some instances, we may combine information that we have collected from multiple sources in order to fulfill these purposes.

If we decided to use the data we have collected for additional purposes that are inconsistent with what is described below, we will let you know of our plans and give you information about your legal rights regarding your personal information.

Providing Products and Services: We use data for the purpose of providing you with products and services. Examples of these uses include producing and delivering documents purchased by customers, administering the LegalZoom website, and displaying content based on customer preferences.

Security: We use data to ensure that we maintain appropriate security over computer networks and our physical facilities, as well as detecting fraud or other suspicious activities.

Marketing: We use data for marketing to current and prospective customers. More information about how you can control the marketing you receive from us is located in the section “How You Can Control The Information LZ Tax May Have About You.”

Product Development: We use data to improve our existing products and to develop new products, including machine learning or Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technologies.

Analytics: We use data for analytics. For example, we use data to gain insights into how to make our processes more efficient, the types of customers that may be interested in our products and services, and how to better balance the workload across our teams. We may also use information to develop inferences from the information we collect regarding consumer preferences, characteristics, predispositions, behaviors, and attitudes.

Operational Purposes: We use data for our operational purposes, and the operational purposes of our service providers and business partners. For instance, we may use information for training and quality assurance, for conducting surveys or sweepstakes, to promote our brand, and to use in connection with our relationships with service providers and business partners.

Financial Reporting: We use data for use in various types of financial reporting and other similar internal uses. Examples of the types of financial reporting that we may use consumer information in connection with are internal budgets and projections, calculation of compensation, and reporting to investors.

Meeting Legal Requirements: We use data to meet our legal obligations, such as verifying your identity and responding to legal subpoenas.

Business Transfers: If LZ Tax undertakes or is involved in any merger, acquisition, reorganization, sale of assets, bankruptcy, or insolvency event, then we may sell, transfer or share some or all of our assets, including information related to consumers in connection with the transaction or in contemplation of the transaction (such as conducting due diligence). If such an event occurs, your information may be treated like any other LZ Tax asset and sold, transferred, or shared with third parties, or used in ways not contemplated or permitted under this Privacy Policy. In this case, you will be notified via email and/or a prominent notice on our site of any change in ownership or uses of your Personal Information, as well as any choices you may have regarding your Personal Information.

How We Disclose Personal Information.

In this section of the Privacy Policy, we explain who we share data with and when we share it.

Service Providers: We share data with Service Providers who assist us with completing the business purposes outlined in the “How We Use the Information We Collect” section. These companies are not authorized to use the information we share with them for any purpose other than providing services to LZ Tax or our customers.

Related Consumers: In limited circumstances, we may provide information about you to someone you know. For instance, if we prepare taxes for you and your filing status is “Married Filed Jointly,” we will share requested information about the tax filing with your spouse.

Government Entities: We may share information about you with government entities in order to provide products and services. For example, if we prepare taxes for a business or an individual, we may transmit that tax filing to the relevant taxing authority as part of our services.

Required by Law: We may disclose information when legally required to do so, such as in response to a subpoena, a lawful request by a public authority, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements, or similar legal process, and when we believe in good faith that disclosure is necessary to protect our rights, protect your safety or the safety of others, investigate fraud, or respond to a legal request.

Related Parties: We may share information with LegalZoom, our parent company. We will only share your tax data with LegalZoom if you expressly agree that we can share this special type of data with LegalZoom. Information that is shared with LegalZoom will be used according to LegalZoom’s Privacy Policy. Also, if LZ Tax is merged, acquired, or sold, or if some or all of our assets or equity are transferred, we may disclose or transfer data in connection with the associated transactions.

Business Partners: LZ Tax may share information with business partners. We may share information with business partners when:

You express interest in an offer from one of our partners. Based on your interest we may share information about you with that partner.

When you purchase a product from us that is bundled with a product offered by a business partner, we will share information about you with those business partners so that they can provide you with the product or services included with your purchase.

When we may legally do so, LZ Tax may also share de-identified or aggregate data that is not capable of being linked to any individual person with additional entities not listed above.

Your Options Regarding the Personal Information Collected by LZ Tax.

This section describes how you can access and control the information that LZ Tax may have about you. It applies to both our customers and people who believe that LZ Tax may have been provided with information about them by a third party. Depending on where you reside, you may have additional rights beyond what is described in this section. If you are a resident of California, please review the section “Information for California Residents” for more information about your rights.

Confirmation of Possession of Information Related to You. Upon a verified request, and subject to the privacy interests of others and technical limitations, LZ Tax will provide you with information about whether we have any information about you and what that information is. At our sole discretion, unless otherwise required by law, we may correct or delete information upon a verified request. Please note, however, that in certain circumstances we may be required by law to retain information, or may need to retain information in order to continue providing a product or service to you or another customer.

If you would like to submit a request about your data, you may do so by completing the form located here, or by calling us at (855) 787-1239. After you submit the request, you will be asked to verify your email address and may also be asked to provide additional information in order to verify your identity.

Opting Out of Email. We send promotional emails and newsletters from time to time. You can opt out of promotional communications by using the “Unsubscribe” link and following the unsubscribe instructions in an email you receive from us or by emailing us at privacy@legalzoom.com. We may also send service-related or transactional communications, which are not promotional. Generally, you may not opt out of these communications.

Opting Out of Marketing Calls. If you wish to be placed on LZ Tax’s internal “Do Not Call” list, you can tell us either while speaking to us on the phone or by emailing us at privacy@legalzoom.com.

If you have an unresolved privacy or data use concern that we have not addressed satisfactorily, please contact our U.S.-based third party dispute resolution provider (free of charge) at https://feedback-form.truste.com/watchdog/request.

How Long We Retain Information

We retain information for at least as long as necessary to provide our products and services. We also retain information, including information about former customers, for at least as long as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.

LZ Tax's Security Practices

We are committed to protecting the personal information that we collect and ensuring our products and services are provided in a secure manner. We have implemented security measures designed to protect the personal information that we maintain. This includes implementing physical, technical, and administrative safeguards to secure the information we collect. We use industry-standard SSL/TLS to transmit payment card information. We also regularly monitor our systems for possible vulnerabilities and attacks.

Regardless of the measures and efforts that LZ Tax takes to protect personal information, we cannot guarantee absolute protection and security of your personal information. For instance, when we transmit documents to you via mail delivery services or electronically, there remains the possibility that this information may be misdirected, misdelivered, or intercepted.

If you believe that you have discovered a security vulnerability in our website or services, you may let us know at https://www.legalzoom.com/security/responsible-disclosure-policy. If you believe that someone has accessed your personal information or that your personal information has been misused, please let us know immediately by submitting your concerns through our online Privacy Form.

Information for U.S. Residents of States with Comprehensive Privacy Laws.

If you are a U.S. resident of a state with a comprehensive privacy law, this section provides information regarding your rights, and LZ Tax’s responsibilities, regarding your personal information.

Your Rights

Certain states have privacy laws that provide consumers with rights regarding their personal information, such as the right to request:

Specific information about what information LZ Tax has collected about you,

A copy of your personal information,

Corrections to inaccuracies in the personal information LZ Tax maintains about you, and

The deletion of your personal information.

These rights are not absolute, and in some circumstances, we may decline to satisfy your request. For example, if we are unable to verify your identity or if your request impacts other people’s privacy rights, we may deny your request to exercise these rights. We may also deny your request when LZ Tax has the legal right to do so, such as when we have an ongoing business relationship with you, an ongoing need to use the information for purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy, or we are legally required to retain your personal information. If we deny your request to exercise your privacy rights, we will tell you why we are denying the request and provide you with information about how to appeal this decision.

If you choose to exercise your privacy rights, we will not charge you different prices or provide a different quality of services unless those differences are related to your personal information.

How to Submit a Request for Access, Correction, or Deletion of Personal Information

If you would like to submit a request about your personal information, we encourage you to do so by completing the form located here. You can also submit a request by emailing privacyrequests@legalzoom.com or by calling our toll-free number at (800) 773-0888.

After you submit the request, you will be asked to verify your email address and may also be asked to provide additional information to verify your identity. LegalZoom will attempt to verify your identity by asking for information that correlates with the information that we have previously collected about you. If this is not possible, LegalZoom may request you submit additional information for verification, such as proof of residency or redacted government-issued identification.

You may also designate an authorized agent to make a request on your behalf. To designate an authorized agent, you must provide LegalZoom with written permission for the agent to make the request on your behalf or provide us with an executed power of attorney. You will also be required to submit both your and the authorized agent’s valid government-issued identification.

How to Appeal a Denial of a Request for Access, Correction, or Deletion of Personal Information

If LZ Tax denies your request about your personal information, you may submit an appeal of the decision by completing the form located here. You can also submit a request by emailing privacyrequests@legalzoom.com. After you submit the request, you will be asked to verify your email address.

Once an appeal is submitted and your email is verified, the request and our response will be reviewed. In connection with this review, we may request that you submit additional information regarding your request. We will notify you of the outcome of the appeal within 60 days.

Selling, Sharing, and Use of Personal Information for Targeted Advertising

LegalZoom does not "sell" this information for money. However, we engage in routine online activities with third parties in ways that could be considered a "sale" or "sharing" as defined under applicable law. If you would like to opt-out of the use of your personal information for these purposes, you can submit this request through the link at the bottom of our homepage called “Your privacy choices.”

Changes To This Policy.

We may update this privacy policy to reflect changes to our information practices. If we make any material changes a notice will be posted on this page along with the updated Privacy Policy prior to the change becoming effective. We encourage you to review this page periodically for the latest information on our privacy practices.

If you have any questions regarding our Privacy Policy, please contact us by submitting your question through our Privacy web form, located here.

Updated: June 4, 2024