Creating a single-member LLC operating agreement

An operating agreement may not be required by your state when forming your company, but there are many reasons it is important to have one.
Learn more about operating agreements
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: December 8, 2023 · 3 min read
If you're forming an LLC on your own, an operating agreement may seem unnecessary. Who signs a contract with themselves? But actually, whether you are forming an LLC on your own or with several other people, it is important to have an operating agreement that lays out all of the rules for the company to follow.
Even though you aren't creating a contract with someone else, your LLC operating agreement allows you to get organized, plan, and write down all of your decisions for the company. This document is useful if you will be seeking funding because you can give it to potential lenders to show your business's organization and plan.
It also can be helpful for legal and financial purposes, showing the capital contributions, distribution rules, and decision-making authority.
Creating an SMLLC operating agreement provides evidence of separation between your personal affairs and your business affairs, so it will be clear that the LLC is a separate entity and your personal assets can be protected.
If you will be managing your SMLLC yourself, the operating agreement spells out who will take over management if you are not able to continue to do so. Additionally, creating an operating agreement for LLC allows you to put your own rules into place for how you will run your company, which will supersede those spelled out in your state LLC statutes.
You have complete freedom to write your limited liability company operating agreement any way you want to, but if you plan on submitting it to lenders, you'll want to stick to a traditional layout.
Basically you want the operating agreement for single-member LLC to cover the basics of how you are organizing and running your business. It should address the following general areas:
Creating an operating agreement for your SMLLC can force you to see your plans for your company through someone else's eyes and to make any necessary adjustments. Having your plan in writing can serve as a reminder for staying on track when things get hectic.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read