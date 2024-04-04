Business Tips & Trends
How SPACs Are Changing the Startup Landscape
SPACs are outpacing traditional IPOs, presenting new opportunities and challenges for startups and sponsors.
· 4 min read
Should It Stay or Should It Go? a Guide to Your Personal Documents
Organizing your paper and digital files can seem overwhelming if you don't know what to keep and what to get rid of. Use this guide to get your personal papers in order for the new year.
· 3 min read
The Wedding Business OneYear After Shutdown: What's Back, What's New?
The pandemic gave many of us a new perspective on what's really important, and the sentiment impacted today's weddings. Intimate gatherings have become more popular than lavish affairs. Is the trend here to stay?
· 4 min read
How to Be Prepared for a Disaster/Emergency Situation and What to Do Afterward
No business owner wants to survive a disaster, but smart planning and dedication to good preparation can keep you in business and it might lead to great success.
· 11 min read
What to Wear to Court: Top Tips for Attire
How you dress for court makes an impression on judges and other court officials. Conservative dress goes a long way.
· 6 min read
6 Tips to Succeed in Small Claims Court
A small claims judgment can help you collect money in a minor dispute. Set yourself up for success in the courtroom with these tips.
· 3 min read
8 Smart Ways to Protect Your Personal Data
Breaches at banks, credit services, healthcare companies, educational institutions, and more are a reminder that everyone is potentially vulnerable to identity theft.
· 3 min read
Thinking About Listing Your Home on Airbnb or VRBO? What You Should Know
Whether you live in a popular travel destination or just need help paying your bills, renting your home on Airbnb can seem like a great option. But before you jump in, it's important to understand the laws that apply to short-term rentals in your area.
· 3 min read
What You Need to Know Before Renting Your Home on Airbnb
Renting your home on Airbnb can be a great way to make extra money, but there are things to consider before opening your home to a stranger. Read this article so you know what to look for.
· 4 min read
Work-at-Home Scams and How to Protect Yourself
Many of these jobs are sales schemes. Here's what to watch out for.
· 1 min read