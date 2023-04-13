Business Trends
Stay on top of the latest developments that might impact your life and business from new regulations to tech breakthroughs.
-
How SPACs Are Changing the Startup Landscape
SPACs are outpacing traditional IPOs, presenting new opportunities and challenges for startups and sponsors.
· 4 min read
-
The Wedding Business OneYear After Shutdown: What's Back, What's New?
The pandemic gave many of us a new perspective on what's really important, and the sentiment impacted today's weddings. Intimate gatherings have become more popular than lavish affairs. Is the trend here to stay?
· 4 min read
-
31 Blockchain Business Ideas to Capitalize On
Blockchain technology is revolutionizing business operations, but which blockchain business ideas are practical in the real world? This guide explores realistic implementations for blockchain and explores its effect on small business owners.
· 12 min read
-
Building Community and Equity Through Black-Owned Businesses
Small businesses and entrepreneurs can play a significant role in promoting equity and inclusion, while fostering Black entrepreneurship.
· 3 min read
-
How Small Business Owners Are Spending Their Stimulus Checks
These entrepreneurs are putting their $1,400 stimulus checks to good use by investing in their businesses.
· 4 min read
-
Ways to Support Black-Owned Businesses
For consumers and businesses, the decision to increase support of Black-owned businesses is often a no-brainer. Knowing where to start can be a little more difficult.
· 2 min read
-
The Pros and Cons of Signing Up with Ride Sharing Companies Such as Uber and Lyft
Being a driver for a ride sharing company offers flexible hours, extra money and the ability to meet new people. But there is a down side as well.
· 4 min read
-
Virtual Tools for Caring for Your Family Remotely
Use video conferencing for staying in touch with friends and family, virtual doctor's appointments for health purposes, and online games for fun.
· 3 min read
-
Heading Back to the Office: How to Know When the Time Is Right
COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered, and infection rates are down. What should small businesses be aware of when deciding when to return to the office?
· 3 min read
-
How One Entrepreneur Tapped into Her Culture to Find a Business Opportunity
Tapping into your roots can provide entrepreneurs with ideas for their business. Yvonne Bulimo, founder of Zoezi Sports, used her Kenyan heritage to create a strong unique brand.
· 3 min read