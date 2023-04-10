Fraud Prevention
Protect your family and your finances. Learn how to reduce your liabilities and increase everyone's safety, at home and away.
-
How to Be Prepared for a Disaster/Emergency Situation and What to Do Afterward
No business owner wants to survive a disaster, but smart planning and dedication to good preparation can keep you in business and it might lead to great success.
· 11 min read
-
6 Tips to Succeed in Small Claims Court
A small claims judgment can help you collect money in a minor dispute. Set yourself up for success in the courtroom with these tips.
· 3 min read
-
8 Smart Ways to Protect Your Personal Data
Breaches at banks, credit services, healthcare companies, educational institutions, and more are a reminder that everyone is potentially vulnerable to identity theft.
· 3 min read
-
What You Need to Know Before Renting Your Home on Airbnb
Renting your home on Airbnb can be a great way to make extra money, but there are things to consider before opening your home to a stranger. Read this article so you know what to look for.
· 4 min read
-
Work-at-Home Scams and How to Protect Yourself
Many of these jobs are sales schemes. Here's what to watch out for.
· 1 min read
-
How to Handle Sexual Harassment at Work
If you've been the victim of sexual harassment, you have options to remedy the situation and receive compensation.
· 3 min read
-
How to Protect Yourself Against Business Identity Theft
Business identity theft has recently emerged as a major threat to small businesses. Learn how to protect yourself and what to do if the worst happens.
· 3 min read
-
What Is Your Business Liability During the Coronavirus Pandemic?
As businesses reopen during the pandemic, many are concerned about their legal liability during this unprecedented time. Here's what you need to know.
· 4 min read
-
Rethinking Weddings in the Time of COVID
Wedding-planning has been disrupted since early 2020, but that hasn't stopped enterprising couples from finding other ways to fulfill their celebratory dreams.
· 5 min read
-
Travel Protection: What to Know Before You Book Your Summer Getaway
While many are anxious to travel again this summer, consumers should plan ahead and expect to deal with some inconveniences.
· 3 min read