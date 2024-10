Updated on: April 13, 2023 · 3 min read

Investment apps like Robinhood and SoFi have exploded in popularity, and many developers want in on the game.

But if you're considering building a trading platform, know that it is no easy task for small businesses, as cost, time to market, compliance, and other challenges vary widely from project to project.

An app like Robinhood, for instance, could cost well into the seven figures and take at least six to nine months to build, according to Adam Fingerman, who's shepherded hundreds of apps to market.

“It would require a cross-functional team that includes product owners, UX/UI designers, software developers, and quality assurance testers," says the chief experience officer at San Francisco-based ArcTouch, an app development studio that primarily serves medium and large companies.

Learn more about what it takes to build an investing app, from general design principles to fintech-specific requirements.

The four Ds of app development

App development and software project management typically follow four principles that guide companies and developers from concept to launch.

Discovery. Determine the ideal feature sets that are useful and enjoyable to use for the app. Design. Create a user experience and visual design for a minimum viable product. Development. Build the minimum viable product and test it. Deploy. Release on the App Store or Google Store, analyze results, iterate and continue to improve the product.

Dawei Li, an outsourcing strategist at Aloa, offers these recommendations to improve the development process: