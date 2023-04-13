Chris Casacchia
Chris Casacchia is an award-winning journalist, editor, and media consultant based in Los Angeles specializing in business, technology, and cannabis coverage.
During his tenure as technology editor at the Orange County Business Journal, he profiled some of the most successful and influential executives and companies in the world, while breaking global, national, and regional news. Before moving to California, he served as a staff writer at the Phoenix Business Journal, where he chronicled the subprime mortgage meltdown and global financial crises in one of the hardest-hit markets in the nation.
His newspaper career began in his native Chicago, working for a chain of suburban and city publications, covering everything from the Olympic flame relay to the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
His writing has appeared in MSN Money, Marijuana Business Daily, Sporting News, Society for Science & the Public, and other national outlets.
The Long Beach resident earned a Master’s degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where he served as an adjunct professor.
More From This Author
How SPACs Are Changing the Startup Landscape
SPACs are outpacing traditional IPOs, presenting new opportunities and challenges for startups and sponsors.
The Future of Ecommerce Arrived Early. Here's How Small Businesses Can Ride the Wave.
The pandemic triggered seismic shifts for small businesses nationwide, perhaps none more significant than ecommerce.
When Will Small Businesses Start Rehiring?
Small businesses are weighing many factors as they begin rehiring.
How Will PPP Loans Be Taxed?
Small businesses have better clarity on federal PPP compliance and taxation, but states may include different requirements.
Do I Need to Copyright My Website?
Businesses have a variety of copyright options to protect their website and content.
Building Community and Equity Through Black-Owned Businesses
Small businesses and entrepreneurs can play a significant role in promoting equity and inclusion, while fostering Black entrepreneurship.
How One Man Used a Pun as a Springboard for a Successful Business
Who says business needs to be serious? For one entrepreneur and his family, business is all about fun and games.
The 2021 Guide to Holiday Shopping in a Season of Shortages
Worried about holiday shopping? Here are the shortages to watch out for and how to get ahead of them.
Pricing Strategies for Supply Chain Volatility
Supply chain and inventory shortages are upending the manufacturing industry, prompting small business owners across the nation to enact new strategies to compete and survive.
What It Takes to Build an Investing App
While investing apps have soared in popularity among consumers, small businesses face several hurdles in developing them for prime time.
