Should it stay or should it go? A guide to your personal documents

Organizing your paper and digital files can seem overwhelming if you don't know what to keep and what to get rid of. Use this guide to get your personal papers in order for the new year.
Ready to start your business? Plans start at $0 + filing fees.
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: June 12, 2024 · 3 min read
It's January, when thoughts naturally turn to organizing and decluttering. The folks on HGTV might have you believe it's just a matter of buying the right baskets and containers, yet you never see them doing the tough job of sorting through piles of household paperwork.
Do you really need to keep that receipt from Target? What about those old medical files? Can you throw out your car loan documents? It's paralyzing to think about, and all too easy to avoid. But those unsorted documents add clutter and stress and can cause you to waste time looking for important papers when you need them.
Sorting and organizing documents is much easier if you know what you need to keep, and what can go. Here's a guide to the key types of personal documents.
The IRS has different recordkeeping requirements for different situations.
To play it safe, keep tax returns, along with any receipts or documents that support your income, deductions, or credits, for seven years. This includes bank and credit card statements, receipts, investment statements, and W-2 forms. Keep these documents in a paper or digital file along with a copy of the tax return.
It's a good idea to keep the tax returns themselves permanently.
For paperwork that is not used in tax preparation, follow these guidelines:
Keep important papers like birth certificates, wills, deeds, titles, insurance policies, and Social Security cards in a safe deposit box or fireproof box that you'll be able to access quickly in an emergency. And set up a simple filing system to keep everything else in its place.
When you dispose of documents, shred anything that contains sensitive information such as bank account, credit card, or Social Security numbers.
Finally, consider making a digital backup copy of everything you plan to keep for more than a year. Knowing that your documents are secure and in the right place can help you get the new year off to an organized start.
LegalZoom can help you organize your personal or business life with affordable estate planning and business formation packages. Getting started is easy—just answer a few simple questions.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read