Inheritance Cases
Inheritances can come with questions, in addition to assets. Get help understanding how inheritances work, and take a close look at a few famous cases involving them.
How to Recover Unclaimed Inheritance Money
If a loved one has passed on but left unclaimed funds in an account or insurance policy, you may be able to find and claim those funds for yourself.
· 10 min read
What Is a Child Entitled to When a Parent Dies Without a Will?
When a parent dies without a will, state laws determine how their assets will be distributed. Find out what children can expect to inherit and how state laws impact their rights.
· 7 min read
Who and What Is Next of Kin? Meaning and Inheritance Details
If you die without a will, your next of kin is the closest living blood relative who may inherit your assets. Learn about next of kin inheritance rights.
· 8 min read
How to Avoid Paying Capital Gains Tax on Inherited Property
If you have recently inherited property, there are ways to potentially reduce your tax liability and protect your inheritance.
· 7 min read
What You Need to Know When You Get an Inheritance
When you find out you're receiving an inheritance, you may have mixed feelings of gratitude and grief. Here's what you need to keep in mind before making any big decisions.
· 3 min read
What You Need to Know About Intestate Inheritance
In the absence of a will, how an estate is divided varies based on a number of factors. Learn what might happen to your property if you fail to leave a will for your heirs.
· 4 min read
How to Handle an Inherited 401(k)
Have you inherited a 401(k) plan? Understanding the various considerations involved can help minimize your tax liability and maximize your inheritance.
· 4 min read