What you need to know when you get an inheritance

When you find out you're receiving an inheritance, you may have mixed feelings of gratitude and grief. Here's what you need to keep in mind before making any big decisions.
Ready to start your estate plan?
Excellent
by Gwen Moran
Gwen is a writer and editor specializing in business, money, and career subjects. She lives and works at the Jer...
Updated on: April 12, 2024 · 3 min read
Receiving an inheritance is often complicated. While an influx of cash or other assets might be welcome, it may come at a time when you are grieving the loss of a loved one. Also, depending on the types of assets and other factors, you may feel confusion or uncertainty about the consequences or best course of action.
"People should understand how life-changing an inheritance can be, and make sure they understand what they are giving up if they spend it too quickly," says certified financial planner Liz Windisch, founder of Aspen Financial Management in Centennial, Colo. "People very often blow through inheritances immediately, so people should think about their long-term goals for their life or retirement." She says it's important to explore how this money can fit into the larger picture of your life goals.
Here are six things to think about to manage an inheritance successfully.
The first thing to consider is the type of asset you're inheriting, as you may need to plan for or manage them differently. According to Windisch, some common types of inherited assets and some considerations include:
Once you understand the type of asset you're inheriting and the potential tax consequences, you will have an idea of the time frame within which you're working. While you may receive a transfer of the assets in the short term, you should avoid rushing into any decisions about the next steps, says certified financial planner Patti Black, a partner at Bridgeworth, LLC, a financial planning firm in Birmingham, Ala.
You may still be grieving and not in the best frame of mind to make decisions, she says. And, if the inheritance is large, it's a good idea to get some help from a financial planner, tax attorney, insurance agent, or a combination.
"[Find] somebody who can sit down with you and look at the overall picture, and help with making decisions," she says. For example, how will you decide whether to use the inheritance to pay down debt, save for education or retirement, or invest it? If you don't need the money, you may wish to donate it to charity or split it among family members. These are decisions that require planning and clear thinking.
Your inheritance may also put you in a position to make long-term planning decisions. For example, if you receive a large asset transfer, you may want to look at a form of trust, typically established by an estate planning attorney, which could shield your assets and provide for beneficiaries that may include family members or charitable organizations. You may also want to make other types of investments to honor the legacy of the person who left the gift to you. Or you may decide to liquidate the assets and use the proceeds to start a business.
"Tying the money to specific goals you have for your life can go a long way toward successfully managing an inheritance," Windisch says. The key is to take your time and get the help you need to make the right decision for you.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read