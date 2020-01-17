Protect your disabled child with a special needs trust

Parents with special needs children must take extra care with their estate planning. To ensure that the children receive appropriate care and support after their parents are gone, most experts recommend creating a special needs trust.
Find out more about Living Trusts
Excellent
by Sandra Beckwith
Sandra Beckwith has been writing for traditional and online publications since she sold her first magazine article wh...
Updated on: April 22, 2024 · 3 min read
Parents of children with special needs must take extra care with their estate planning to ensure their child receives appropriate care and support after their parents are gone.
Experts such as elder law attorneys and financial advisers typically recommend establishing a supplemental special needs trust that names the special needs child as beneficiary. This provides a financial shelter for assets the family can use to supplement government benefits—usually Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Medicaid, and state- or community-based services—that take income into account.
Key considerations when establishing a supplemental special needs trust include:
Learning a few basics will help you understand what's involved before meeting with professionals to create a supplemental special needs trust.
Hal Wright, a retired financial planner who wrote The Complete Guide to Creating a Special Needs Plan and has an adult daughter with Down syndrome, encourages families to write a letter of intent as a companion to the trust.
His template for the document, which helps describe the quality of life you want for your child, includes:
“Most trust officers welcome a letter of intent because it helps them make decisions," Wright says.
Start by estimating the cost of lifetime support for the child before developing a funding plan.
“Funding the trust can be the hardest thing for parents," says elder law attorney and financial adviser Patrick Simasko. “If you don't fund the trust, it's like a car with no gas."
Common funding options include life insurance, financial asset transfers or a quitclaim deed on a home. Those funds become available when the trust owners—for example, the parents—die and can no longer provide for the child's care.
“I'm a big fan of incrementally funding a trust during the family's working years, too, because, when parents retire, their income will drop," Wright says. “Remember that you'll retire as a family of three, not two—yourselves and your special needs child."
Parents are typically the trustees while they're alive. After both are gone, a successor clause identifies the person will who administer the trust. Because this entity will make decisions about how funds are used, it's important to be thoughtful and objective about the person you select.
While a sibling might be the obvious choice, Wright says that's not always the best solution—especially if you haven't talked about it first.
“It's not wise to ask someone to bear a responsibility they're not willing to commit to," he says.
When naming a corporate entity such as an attorney, bank, trust company or brokerage firm wealth management division, appoint a trust protector, too. This individual—often a family member or attorney—makes sure the trustee is fulfilling their obligation to manage the trust for the special needs child's benefit.
“The major driver for most families is fear about what will happen to the child when they're gone, and it's a legitimate concern because, absent a medical condition, more than half of offspring with disabilities will outlive their parents," Wright says.
Talk about your wishes with family members, then take action with an elder law attorney and financial adviser.
“Use the legal documents available to protect your children and the benefits they're going to need," Simasko says.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read