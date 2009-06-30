What does a living trust do?

A living trust can help you avoid the hassles and delays of probate and has other benefits as well.
Find out more about Living Trusts
Excellent
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Jane has written hundreds of articles aimed at educating the public about the legal system, especially the legal aspe...
Updated on: April 23, 2024 · 3 min read
A living trust is an estate planning tool that bypasses probate, the state court process for wrapping up a person's estate after they pass away. Compared to a will, a living trust can often get inheritances to your beneficiaries more quickly and with less hassle.
A living trust holds your assets during your lifetime and allows them to be distributed to the people you choose upon your death. To more easily understand how a living trust works, think of a trust as an empty box. You can put your assets into this box, including financial accounts and real estate. During your lifetime, you have control over the box, and you can use, sell, or spend the items in it.
Upon your passing, the person you've named as successor trustee takes the box and begins carrying out the instructions in your trust document. This includes distributing the contents of the box to the beneficiaries you've chosen.
Like a will, a living trust is a way of bequeathing money and property to the people you choose. Here are some reasons you might want a living trust instead of just a will:
A living trust is usually accompanied by a "pour-over will" that addresses any probate assets that weren't included in the trust.
It's also useful to understand what a trust doesn't do. A revocable living trust doesn't avoid taxes. However, estates of up to $11.7 million per person are exempt from federal estate taxes as of 2021. Smaller estates can be subject to state estate taxes, depending on the state.
A revocable living trust also doesn't protect your assets if you need to apply for Medicaid benefits for long-term care. If that's your goal, you'll need a different type of trust. An estate planning or elder law attorney can help you.
Finally, you may not need a living trust if almost all of your assets are exempt from probate anyway. Many assets with designated beneficiaries—such as life insurance policies, retirement accounts, and pensions—go directly to your beneficiaries upon your passing without going through probate.
The document that establishes your living trust is called a living trust agreement. The agreement names a trustee (usually you) to manage the trust and a successor trustee who will serve if you become unable to. It also identifies the trust's beneficiaries and describes the living trust rules. The trust agreement must be signed according to your state's laws. Trusts can be complex, so it's best to get legal help rather than write a trust yourself.
Because the purpose of a living trust is mainly to protect assets from probate and get them distributed to beneficiaries more quickly, the trust is only useful if you put money and property into it. You'll need to change legal ownership on all the property you want to place in the trust, including personal and real property and financial accounts.
Trusts are more complicated than wills, and they may cost a little more to set up. But you'll save on probate court fees. And once your living trust is established, you'll have the peace of mind of knowing you have a solid estate plan in place.
You may also like
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
11 steps to fund your living trust
Find out the proper way to fund your trust so that it will accomplish your goals, and what assets you should not transfer to your trust.
April 26, 2024 · 5min read
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read