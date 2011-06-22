Living trusts 101: Funding and managing a living trust

A how-to guide to getting your living trust funded.
Start your living trust
Excellent
by Michelle Kaminsky, Esq.
Writer and editor Michelle earned a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University's Beasley School of Law in Philad...
Updated on: April 26, 2024 · 3 min read
A living trust, also called an inter vivos trust, is one of the most flexible options available for estate planning. Once the creator has signed the trust document, though, what comes next? Read on for some of the basics of funding and managing living trusts.
A living trust is a legal document that allows its creator to place assets in trust and name herself as trustee with full power to manage the assets during her lifetime.
This means the trustee can continue to sell, gift, or otherwise handle the property just as she would have before the creation of the trust.
The only difference is that when there is a trust, the transactions are made in the name of the trustee (Jane Doe, Trustee of XYZ Living Trust) and not as the individual (Jane Doe).
When the creator of the trust dies, the assets in the trust are passed to a successor trustee of the creator's choice without involving probate, the court-directed process of distributing assets and paying debts of the deceased.
The assets may then be distributed to any named beneficiaries; note that the assets in a living trust may still be subject to creditors and applicable estate taxes.
A living trust becomes valid only after the creator executes the necessary documents and then “funds” the trust by transferring assets into it.
The specific process for moving assets into the trust by the “grantor” depends on the type of property involved.
The two primary ways to move assets into a living trust are as follows:
Note that the creator of the trust may choose to list the trust or trustee as a beneficiary for other assets such as life insurance, pensions, and retirement accounts, but this technically does not move those assets into the trust.
To be clear, however, there is no obligation for the creator of the trust to change beneficiaries either. It is advisable to consult with a tax professional about the tax impact of distributing these types of assets to a trust upon your death.
Note as well that not all assets must, should, or even can be placed in a living trust. Accordingly, how a living trust is funded can vary greatly by individual circumstances, and seeking personalized legal advice is always a good idea.
While a living trust may continue as originally written until the creator's death, it is revocable, which means the creator can change provisions, add or remove assets, make other modifications, and even revoke the trust entirely during her lifetime.
Generally, a pour-over will is recommended for anyone with a living trust. Aside from offering the opportunity to name a guardian for any minor children, a will can also “catch” any assets that have not made it into the trust for any reason.
Otherwise, if an asset is inadvertently excluded from the trust and is also not included in a will, it would be subject to the state laws of intestacy — and the asset may or may not end up in the hands of the desired beneficiary.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read