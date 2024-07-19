Grantor trust: Definition, rules, and taxes

Updated on: July 19, 2024 · 7 min read

What is a grantor trust, and how does it work?

A grantor trust is a type of trust in which the grantor is considered the owner of the trust assets for income and estate tax purposes.

Grants like these are important elements of estate planning because they can help you manage your assets, facilitate transfer of wealth, and generate tax benefits. Trusts can be complicated, so let’s take a look at everything you need to know about grantor trusts, from what they are to how to implement them and what to discuss with your attorney.

A grantor trust is an estate planning tool that allows the grantor to remain in control of the trust's assets and oversee all income taxes associated with the trust.

The grantor of the trust is treated as the owner of the trust. They fund the trust with their assets, select who will receive those assets, and determine distribution instructions. It's important to note that grantor trusts are living trusts, so the grantor manages the trust over their lifetime instead of waiting until they die to distribute the trust assets.

Grantor trust rules state the grantor must report the trust's generated income, such as deductions and dividends, to the Internal Revenue Service using the grantor's own tax identification number. They will have to pay taxes on any income associated with the trust since the trust assets are considered taxable income rather than a separate tax entity.

Grantor trusts are unique in that the grantor oversees tax payments associated with the trust's income instead of passing it on to the beneficiaries, providing a tax shelter. Therefore, the trust is not subject to the gift tax, so the trust's beneficiaries can accept the trust assets without making any additional payments.

There are several common types of grantor trusts to choose from:

Revocable or irrevocable trust

Intentionally defective grantor trust

Grantor retained annuity trust

Qualified personal residence trust

For our purposes, we'll focus on two: revocable and irrevocable grantor trusts.

Revocable grantor trusts

A grantor trust is inherently a revocable living trust. After all, a revocable trust is a trust in which the grantor or trustee (who can be the same person) maintains control over the assets and can amend or revoke the trust at any point.

With a revocable trust, the grantor is responsible for reporting the trust income as personal income. Also, assets are considered part of the grantor's estate and subject to estate taxes after the grantor's death.

Irrevocable grantor trusts

Alternatively, a grantor can decide to make their grantor trust an irrevocable trust.

An irrevocable trust differs from a revocable trust in that the grantor gives up control over the trust. Under this arrangement, the grantor selects a trustee to oversee the trust, so the grantor can't change its terms or conditions.

With an irrevocable trust, the assets are removed from the grantor's estate and are therefore not subject to estate taxes when the grantor dies—which is a major benefit to this type of grantor trust.

However, despite relinquishing control over the trust, the grantor is still considered the owner for income tax purposes and must pay income taxes related to the trust. The only difference is that the grantor files a separate tax return for the trust and pays taxes at the trust tax rate rather than the grantor tax rate.

How is a grantor trust taxed?

The IRS has outlined grantor trust rules in the Internal Revenue Code (IRC). The following are a few examples of the IRC grantor trust rules outlined in Sections 671 through 678:

The trust's generated income is typically taxed at the grantor's income tax rate instead of the trust's tax rate

A grantor trust is not a separate entity, so the grantor must claim all income generated through the trust, including deductions, dividends, and credits on their personal income tax return, using their own tax identification number

A grantor can amend a revocable trust at any time. This includes changing the terms and conditions, trustees, beneficiaries, and investments

A grantor can terminate the trust at any time as long as they're considered mentally competent

A grantor can borrow from the trust or even reclaim the assets

A grantor can relinquish control and make the trust irrevocable, meaning they no longer have the power to amend or revoke it

Benefits of a grantor trust

There are several advantages to setting up a grantor trust. Some grantor trust benefits include the following:

Estate planning advantages. The grantor has complete control of the assets transferred and can amend, alter, or revoke a revocable trust.

The grantor has complete control of the assets transferred and can amend, alter, or revoke a revocable trust. Tax advantages. The grantor can achieve more favorable income tax rates on the income generated in the trust and prevent the beneficiaries from paying any income tax on the assets. Also, if it's an irrevocable trust, the beneficiaries can bypass estate taxes when the grantor dies.

The grantor can achieve more favorable income tax rates on the income generated in the trust and prevent the beneficiaries from paying any income tax on the assets. Also, if it's an irrevocable trust, the beneficiaries can bypass estate taxes when the grantor dies. Probate process avoidance. Revocable trusts don't have to go through the probate process, which can be a costly and lengthy court procedure.

Revocable trusts don't have to go through the probate process, which can be a costly and lengthy court procedure. Strategic distribution of assets to beneficiaries. Because the grantor covers the income taxes and the gift tax doesn't apply, the trust assets can grow tax-free. In turn, the beneficiaries can enjoy tax-free income from the trust, essentially increasing their wealth.

How to set up a grantor trust

Before setting up a grantor trust, it's crucial to understand everything this kind of trust involves, from tax implications to grantor responsibilities. When following the steps to setting up a grantor trust, we recommend consulting with an estate planning attorney or financial advisor and taking advantage of our trust services to ensure your grantor trust is compliant and legally sound.

Step 1: Determine assets

The first step involves determining what assets you want to set aside for the grantor trust. These can include cash, bonds, stocks, bonds, and investments, as well as real estate, personal property, life insurance premiums, and business interests.

Step 2: Select beneficiaries

Next, you must decide on your trust's beneficiaries or those who will receive your assets. You can select just one beneficiary or name several, such as your spouse and children.

Step 3: Choose your successor trustee

A trustee refers to the person who manages your grantor trust. In the case of a revocable trust, you can be the trustee, or you can appoint a trustee to oversee those responsibilities. Either way, it's important to select a successor trustee who will step in if you become incapacitated or when you die.

Step 4: Draft trust terms

Now, it's time to establish the terms of your grantor trust. This involves setting certain conditions or instructions for the distribution of your assets. For example, you could determine trustee powers, like allowing them to make certain investment decisions, and declare distribution provisions, such as how and when the beneficiaries receive their assets.

How to know if a grantor trust is right for you

Even after doing your due diligence and researching grantor trusts, you may be unsure if they’re right for you. In these cases, we suggest reaching out to a qualified attorney for estate planning advice. These experts can answer your questions, review your situation, and give you straightforward advice about the best path toward securing your legacy.

FAQs

Who is the grantor of a trust?

The grantor of a trust is the person who created and owns the trust. The IRS determines that the grantor retains control over the trust's income and assets and is responsible for paying the income taxes on the trust.

Can a grantor trust be revoked or changed?

Yes, if the grantor trust is a revocable living trust, then the grantor has the right to amend or terminate the trust at any time.

However, if the grantor trust is an irrevocable trust in which the grantor relinquishes control over it, then the grantor cannot revoke or make changes to it. That said, there are some circumstances in which the trustee may have certain powers to revoke or modify the trust.

If created correctly, grantor trust status may also be turned off and on, allowing a grantor to modify the trust according to their own needs.

What happens to a grantor trust upon the death of the grantor?

If it's a revocable trust, the successor trustee will take over the trust when the grantor dies. The grantor's remaining assets will become part of the grantor's taxable estate, and estate taxes will be imposed.

If it's an irrevocable trust, then the trustee would continue managing the trust. However, with this type of grantor trust, the remaining assets would remain separate from the estate and avoid estate taxes.