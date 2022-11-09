Business Success Stories
Go behind the scenes with successful entrepreneurs and learn how they started businesses that continue to thrive.
Living with Purpose: A Conversation with U.S. Navy SEAL and the Mission Continues Founder and CEO Eric Greitens
Eric Greitens former U.S. Navy SEAL, and founder and CEO of The Mission Continues. Find out more about how this charity got started, what it does, and how you can play a role in it, too.
· 12 min read
61 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate and Encourage Entrepreneurs
Industry and thought leaders frequently share their thoughts on success and entrepreneurial spirit — check out these 61 quotes for entrepreneurs to spark your own innovation.
· 10 min read
Building Up and Giving Back: The Story of John Paul DeJoria
When John Paul DeJoria started his first business back in 1980, the economic climate was grim—much worse than the last three years of the recession. Nonetheless, he forged ahead and in the 30 years and businesses that followed—he has become one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world.
· 6 min read
Pursuing a Trucking Dream and Paving a Road for Others to Follow
While the trucking industry is recession-proof, it's not diverse. Adam Wingfield is changing that.
· 3 min read
Realizing the American Dream: Immigrant Entrepreneurs
People from all walks of life come to the U.S. to harness their entrepreneurial spirit and live the American dream.
· 3 min read
A Search to Improve Her Own Health Leads to a Thriving Beverage Business: Mamma Chia
How one woman brought a life-changing product to market.
· 3 min read
From a Simple Website to Styling Celebrities: The Rise of Kathleen Whitaker and Her Jewelry
First Lady Michelle Obama has worn Kathleen Whitaker's jewelry. It's appeared on the pages of Vogue, InStyle, and The Wall Street Journal. And it all started out as a hobby.
· 5 min read
Lessons Learned: How Mompreneurs Overcome Challenges to Fuel Business Success
The keys to business success are often tricky, but with some guidance, you can be a successful small business owner.
· 3 min read
A Custom of Creative Bartering Helps Build Parkman Woodworks
Jonathan Snyder has mastered the art of building something from nothing. In recent years, the former band manager has used his woodworking skills to build a company, pay for marketing materials, welding services, and beer, and even to win over his business partner.
· 3 min read