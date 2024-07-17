Business Real Estate
Find tips and helpful resources related to real estate issues that face businesses from signing a commercial lease to using a property management agreement.
-
How to Start a Real Estate Business
The real estate market may be on the upswing, but like any property worth owning, your business needs time to appreciate. Follow these 10 steps to get started.
· 12 min read
-
How Do Commercial Zoning Laws Work?
While navigating zoning laws may seem daunting, understanding how to comply with commercial zoning laws can increase your business’ potential for success.
· 6 min read
-
What Is a Modified Gross Lease, and How Does It Work?
In a modified gross lease, the tenant pays the base rent and a portion of operating expenses. Learn how this form of commercial real estate lease works.
· 8 min read
-
When to Use a Limited Warranty Deed
A limited warranty deed transfers legal title to real property. However, this type of deed does not promise clear title; it only guarantees the title for the period during which the grantor owned it. Despite this, it is useful in some situations.
· 3 min read
-
How to Use a General Warranty Deed
A general warranty deed is used to transfer real property from one person to another. This type of deed offers the greatest protection for the buyer and has specific requirements for what must be included in the document.
· 3 min read
-
Using a Warranty Deed to Buy Property
Deeds are the legal documents used to transfer ownership of legal property. A warranty deed, also known as a general warranty deed, is a deed that makes and guarantees specific promises about the owner's claim to the title.
· 3 min read
-
Using a Warranty Deed
Buying or selling real estate often involves the use of a warranty deed. Be sure you understand the effect and use of this important title transfer document.
· 4 min read
-
Gross Lease vs. Net Lease: How to Decide
Once you've found a commercial real estate property, it's time to negotiate a lease. A good lease agreement gives you what you need to grow and one that won't cash-strap your business. That's why getting expert help is important.
· 10 min read
-
What Is a Triple Net Lease (NNN)?
A triple net lease makes the tenant responsible for paying all three "net" expenses in addition to rent—making it a landlord's best asset.
· 7 min read
-
Ground Lease vs. Land Lease: Are They Different?
While ground and land leases give tenants the right to use land, the latter doesn’t always permit property development. Learn about the differences between these lease types and if they’re right for you.
· 10 min read