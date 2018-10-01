Using a warranty deed to buy property

Deeds are the legal documents used to transfer ownership of legal property. A warranty deed, also known as a general warranty deed, is a deed that makes and guarantees specific promises about the owner's claim to the title.
Find out more about real estate and business
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: February 1, 2023 · 2 min read
A deed is the legal document that transfers legal title from one person to another. A warranty deed—also known as a general warranty deed—is a specific type of deed that guarantees that the owner of the property owns it free and clear, and is able to transfer the property to the seller.
Any type of deed must contain the following information to be legally valid:
For the deed to be a warranty deed, it also must state that:
It's important to note that a warranty deed does not actually prove the grantor has ownership (a title search is the best way to prove that), but it is a promise by the grantor that they are transferring ownership and if it turns out they don't actually own the property, the grantor will be responsible for compensating the grantee.
The key component of a warranty deed is that it states that the grantor owns clear title and provides a guarantee about that. Compared to other types of deeds:
A warranty deed is used when there is a sale or transfer of real property. Normally, there is a contract of sale that both parties sign. If financing has to be approved, then that can take a few weeks to process. A title search is done to make sure the seller owns the property free and clear of any claims. The deed is the final piece of the puzzle, and is the document that legally transfers the property from one person to another.
Each state has its own warranty deed form that you can locate by searching online for "warranty deed" and your state's name. Or you may want to engage an online services provider for help in preparing it. Once the warranty deed is executed, it must be filed in the county register of deeds office to be legally valid. Once that happens, the property transfer is complete.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read