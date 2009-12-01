Who benefits from title insurance?

Find out how title insurance can help you if a title dispute arises after you purchase a home.
by Jonathan Layton, J.D.
Updated on: April 3, 2023
When purchasing a home, title insurance can alleviate some stress because it provides legal and financial protection if a challenge to ownership arises. The peace of mind that comes with purchasing title insurance is money well spent.
When a buyer purchases a home, "title" to real or personal property, or the legal right to claim ownership, transfers from the prior owner (seller) to the new homebuyer (purchaser). A title to a property is a document that recognizes the valid, legal owner of a property.
Title insurance is designed to guard against defects in the title to one's home. A title defect is any condition or circumstance that can cause a title to be considered defective or invalid in some manner.
Unlike other forms of insurance, a title insurance policy provides protection against problems that may have already existed before the new homebuyer even contemplated purchasing the home. It protects both the mortgage lender and the homebuyer against legal challenges relating to the ownership of the home.
There are generally two types of title insurance policies that come into play during a home purchase. They include:
Some common title disputes that may arise include, but are not limited to:
Any of these issues can place your claim of title to the property in jeopardy. Without title insurance, the homeowner will be left to defend the claim on their own and pay for any financial losses out of their own pockets.
In the event the title to your home is challenged in a court, the title company will provide legal counsel and pay the legal costs involved in defending your position and resolving the dispute, up to the extent of coverage outlined in the policy. If an adversary's claim of ownership is determined to be valid, the title company will reimburse you for any covered financial losses, again, up to the policy's limits.
In some states, homebuyer's title insurance is not required. However, it is almost always recommended to protect against potential title defects.
A homeowner's title insurance policy generally does not protect the homebuyer against the overall condition of the home after the closing date. This includes the discovery of mold, radon, termites, an unrecorded underground storage tank, or structural defects. The owner's policy will not cover defects that may have developed after the settlement date.
Homeowner's title insurance is usually a onetime fee that the buyer pays at settlement. The cost of title insurance typically falls in the range of 0.5%-1% of the home's purchase price. Fees vary by state. The title insurance premium may increase if the amount of the loan increases.
