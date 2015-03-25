A DIY guide to transferring assets into a living trust

Updated on: May 17, 2024 · 8 min read

Need to transfer assets to a living trust? This guide provides detailed, practical steps to re-title your assets and secure your estate’s future: Learn exactly how to transfer assets to a living trust, avoiding any unnecessary confusion or legalese.

Key takeaways of a living trust

A living trust is beneficial for avoiding probate, maintaining privacy in asset distribution, and providing long-term savings by minimizing legal and probate-related expenses.

Assets must be carefully prepared for transfer into a living trust, requiring an inventory of assets, legal ownership changes, and coordination with financial institutions and insurers.

Regularly reviewing and updating your living trust is crucial to ensure it reflects current life circumstances and asset distributions remain aligned with your intentions.

Understanding the benefits of a revocable living trust

A revocable living trust is a legal mechanism that allows the transfer of assets to a trustee for management and eventual distribution to beneficiaries upon death or at a designated time. This process bypasses the often-time-consuming probate process, thereby maintaining confidentiality in asset distribution and offering asset protection.

Although the initial expense of establishing a living trust exceeds that of creating a will, it can result in substantial long-term savings through minimizing or eliminating costs associated with:

probate

legal fees

appraisals

other related expenses

Investing in the establishment of a living trust is a pivotal move in creating a comprehensive estate plan, ultimately ensuring the preservation of your assets’ value for your heirs.

Preparing to transfer your assets

Before you can enjoy the benefits of a living trust, there are necessary steps to take to prepare your assets for transfer. It’s crucial to classify your assets into four primary types:

Real property Cash accounts Financial instruments Tangible personal property

To transfer ownership of these assets requires a change in legal ownership from your own name to the trust’s name, effectively funding the trust.

Before beginning the process of transferring assets into a living trust, it’s vital to compile a detailed inventory of all assets intended for the living trust to avoid any oversights during the transition.

Transferring real estate into your living trust

Moving real estate into your living trust is an integral part of the asset transfer process. This can be accomplished through the use of a deed, such as a quitclaim or warranty deed, which should be executed and recorded properly. Moreover, consulting with a title insurance company to verify the accuracy of the deed transfer is vital.

Deed preparation and execution

The process of transferring real estate to a living trust begins with deed preparation. This process includes locating the current property deed, preparing a new deed, obtaining notarization for the new deed, and ultimately submitting the new deed to the relevant recorder's office for filing. If the property is part of a homeowners association, or if there’s a mortgage on the property, you may also need to obtain permission from the respective parties.

Coordination with mortgage lender and insurance company

Alongside deed preparation and execution, coordinating with your mortgage lender and insurance company is a critical component of transferring real estate to a living trust. This coordination is essential to ensure proper documentation and coverage. It’s advisable to proactively seek approval from the mortgage holder before proceeding with the transfer.

Failing to inform a mortgage lender about transferring real estate into a living trust could potentially activate the acceleration clause, prompting the lender to demand immediate repayment of the mortgage. It’s also advisable to reach out to your insurance agent or broker, who will guide you through the process and provide any required documentation or information. Transferring a home into a living trust generally does not impact the homeowner’s insurance policy, but it’s crucial to add the trust as an ‘additional insured’ on the policy to ensure continued protection for the property.

Assigning financial accounts to the trust

Assigning financial accounts to the trust constitutes another vital step in the process of transferring assets to a living trust. This includes:

Bank accounts

Brokerage accounts

Health savings accounts

Other financial instruments

Bank accounts and brokerage accounts

Financial assets such as investments, bank accounts, money market accounts, or stock certificates can indeed be transferred to a living trust. This process involves reaching out to the relevant institutions and fulfilling any necessary paperwork. For instance, transferring bank accounts to a living trust involves either closing the current account and reopening a new one in the name of the trust or, in the case of CDs, waiting for them to mature and using the funds to open a new CD in the trust’s account.

Similarly, transferring a safe deposit box to a living trust can typically be accomplished without the necessity of closing and reopening the box. If your bank requests copies of the trust documents prior to opening accounts in the name of your trust, it is advisable to furnish the required copies to ensure compliance with the bank’s policies.

Handling retirement and medical savings accounts

Retirement and medical savings accounts have specific rules and restrictions when it comes to being transferred into living trusts. Transfers of individual retirement accounts may be treated as distributions by the IRS, potentially resulting in income tax obligations on the transferred amount.

The process of transferring retirement accounts into a living trust can be intricate and may not be suitable in certain circumstances. It is prudent to seek guidance from an estate planning attorney before proceeding.

It is generally not recommended to transfer retirement accounts such as 401(k), IRA, 403(b), and certain qualified annuities directly into a living trust. This is due to potential tax implications and complex regulations associated with these accounts.

Ensuring personal property is included

The inclusion of personal property in your living trust is equally important as the transfer of real estate or financial accounts.

Specific items and general assignments

Personal property can be transferred to a living trust by specifically naming the items in the trust document and indicating that their ownership is being transferred to the trust. This includes categories of personal belongings such as:

jewelry

art

collectibles

furniture

other tangible personal property

A general assignment within a living trust involves the transfer of ownership of a wide range of personal assets into the ownership of the trust. This allows for the inclusion of assets without title documents or assets that were not retitled, ultimately helping to bypass probate for those assets and ensuring they are governed by the trust.

Business interests and your trust

Transferring business interests to a trust can be beneficial for a variety of reasons, including alleviating your family from the responsibility of your business debts and potentially minimizing the tax liability on your estate. Nevertheless, reviewing relevant business documents for guidance and transfer limitations, such as partnership agreements, operating agreements, or articles of incorporation, is crucial.

The process for transferring a business name between interests varies depending on the type of business. Here are some examples:

Transferring a partnership interest to a living trust may require obtaining approval in accordance with the terms of the partnership agreement or operating agreement.

Transferring business interests from an LLC owner to a living trust typically involves obtaining approval from a majority of owners.

Transferring a sole proprietorship into a living trust is usually straightforward as business assets are typically in the owner’s name, providing protection for the family from business liabilities.

Overlooked assets and uncommon considerations

Estate planning involves considering all types of assets, including those that are often overlooked or uncommon. Examples of commonly overlooked assets and less typical considerations include funeral trusts, sub-trusts for specific family scenarios, and different types of trusts, such as children’s trusts and generation-skipping trusts.

When planning your estate, it’s important to consider whether to designate a trust as the primary or secondary beneficiary for accounts with beneficiary designations, such as savings accounts. This ensures that the assets within these accounts are properly managed and distributed according to the terms of the living trust.

Regular review and updating of your living trust

The process doesn’t end once your living trust is established and funded. Continually reviewing and updating your living trust is necessary to keep it current and effective, responding to life events and changing circumstances.

It is advisable to review your trust at least annually or following any major life events such as:

marriage

divorce

the birth of a child

the death of a beneficiary

Changes in circumstances, such as shifts in your financial landscape or family dynamics, require revisions to the trust to accurately reflect your current situation and intentions for your estate.

Summary

The creation and maintenance of a living trust can be an effective strategy to ensure a smooth transition of your assets to your beneficiaries. Whether it’s real estate, financial accounts, personal property, life insurance policies, or business interests, a living trust provides a comprehensive solution for managing your estate. However, it’s vital to remember that this is an ongoing process that requires regular review and updates in response to life events and changes in circumstances.

