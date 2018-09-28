When to use a statutory warranty deed

A statutory warranty deed is a legal document used to transfer real property. This form implies a guarantee about the title's history, functioning like a general warranty deed. Read more to find out how to use this type of deed.
Find out more about real estate and business
Excellent
by Brette Sember, J.D.
Brette is a former attorney and has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years. She is the author of more than 4...
Updated on: November 11, 2022 · 2 min read
A statutory warranty deed is a legal document that transfers ownership of real property from the seller (called the grantor) to the buyer (called the grantee). This type of deed guarantees that the grantor holds full and clear title to the property and will compensate the buyer should any claims emerge against the title in the future. It is used for many sales of real property.
A statutory warranty deed and a general warranty deed make the same guarantee: that the grantor holds full and clear legal title to the property and is conveying that to the grantee. If a claim ever arises against the property in the future, the grantor will have to compensate the grantee.
A statutory warranty deed is different from a warranty deed because it is a shorter form made available through your state's statutes and it may not outright list the promise that the title is guaranteed to be clear. Instead, because it is a statutory form, this guarantee is implied and is still legally enforceable. The two forms accomplish the same thing.
A quitclaim deed conveys only what rights the grantor owns, and makes no promises that there are no other claims against the property, unlike a statutory warranty deed that does guarantee the title. A specialty warranty deed (as opposed to a general warranty deed) guarantees only that there were no claims made against the title while the grantor owned the property. It does not guarantee that there were no claims before the grantor took ownership and, as such, the grantor is only held responsible for claims tied to the grantor's period of ownership.
A statutory warranty deed is one of the most common deeds used in a sale of real property. It is executed after the contract of sale, title search and other closing documents have been prepared and payment has been provided. To use the form, follow these steps:
Once the deed is filed, the transfer has legally occurred and the grantee becomes the owner of the real property. This is the final step in the legal transfer of title to a piece of real property.
A statutory warranty deed is a short-form deed that includes the promises of a long-form general warranty deed. It guarantees the grantor holds and is transferring full and legal title to the property. Using either a statutory or general warranty deed provides the most protection to the buyer of the property.
You may also like
What does 'inc.' mean in a company name?
'Inc.' in a company name means the business is incorporated, but what does that entail, exactly? Here's everything you need to know about incorporating your business.
October 9, 2023 · 10min read
Why do I need to conduct a trademark search?
By knowing what other trademarks are out there, you will understand if there is room for the mark that you want to protect. It is better to find out early, so you can find a mark that will be easier to protect.
October 4, 2023 · 4min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read