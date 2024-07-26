What is a modified gross lease, and how does it work?

In a modified gross lease, the tenant pays the base rent and a portion of operating expenses. Learn how this form of commercial real estate lease works.
by Swara Ahluwalia
Updated on: July 26, 2024
A modified gross lease shares the risks and rewards of property ownership between the landlord and the tenant. In this lease agreement, the tenant pays the basic rent and shares the operating expenses related to the property with the landlord. While it offers flexibility and control, modified gross leases require careful scrutiny.
This article takes a deep dive into the world of commercial real estate arrangements. We examine how various lease structures work and how they can impact the price you'll pay per square foot. We also weigh the pros and cons of signing a modified gross lease agreement, offering key insights for anyone considering this lease structure.
A modified gross lease is a unique real estate rental agreement that splits the property's operating expenses between both the landlord and the tenant. In a modified gross lease agreement, a property owner can make the tenant responsible for paying a portion of property taxes, insurance, and maintenance expenses.
Modified gross lease agreements are common in commercial spaces where there are multiple tenants like:
However, no two modified gross leases are ever the same, with negotiable liabilities. As the tenant's responsibilities can vary across properties, it's essential to understand and document the terms in a legally binding contract.
A modified gross lease can be structured in multiple ways, and the lease agreement will have specific terms on who is in charge of what. For example, a tenant can pay the base rent and be responsible for a predetermined portion of utilities, minor repairs, and small-budget interior maintenance. The landlord pays for major repairs, exterior maintenance, property tax, and remaining insurance costs.
In modified gross leases, the base rent, which is the starting point for rent negotiations, is typically expressed per square foot, either monthly or annually. Commercial real estate investors can use the rates of other spaces in the area as a benchmark. The quality of the property and its amenities are also factors in the calculation of base rent. A real estate attorney can be a valuable resource in determining a fair base rent.
Operating expenses can be calculated using fixed-rate, prorated, base-year, or expense-stop strategies.
An additional consideration in a modified lease is how expenses are grouped, as this also impacts the fee one will pay. If expenses such as property taxes and common area maintenance are clubbed together, the tenant is more likely to hit the base year or expense year stop threshold earlier than expected, and they might end up having to pay more.
The lease terms are influenced by each party's needs, negotiation skills, and budget. Look at these 10 lease agreement points or consult a real estate lawyer before you sign the dotted line to ensure you completely understand what you're getting into.
As a small business owner or commercial real estate developer, a modified gross lease is not the only lease structure available. There are other commercial real estate arrangements that you can explore.
A gross lease, also known as a full-service lease, is a typical lease between a landlord and a tenant. The landlord covers all of the property's operating expenses, from real estate taxes, property insurance premiums, maintenance expenses, utilities, repairs, and janitorial services. These factors are calculated into the base rent amount. The tenant pays a flat fee to the landlord to get exclusive use of the premises.
Gross leases are favorable leasing arrangements for tenants with limited resources who need to budget judiciously. They are also popular for top "Class A" office spaces with state-of-the-art amenities.
In a net lease, it's the tenant's responsibility to cover some of the operating expenses. Many commercial real estate investors and property owners want to avoid the headache of managing the property and, therefore, pass on the expense burden to the tenants. Owners, in turn, charge a lower rent amount as they no longer have to worry about the day-to-day upkeep and administration.
There are three types of net leases:
Single net lease. Also known as N lease; the tenant pays net rent and property taxes.
Double net lease. Other names are NN lease or net-net lease. In addition to rent, the tenant pays property taxes and insurance; the landlord foots the bill for maintenance costs.
Triple net lease. Commonly known as an NNN lease, triple net leases require the tenant to pay property taxes, insurance, and minor structural maintenance costs. They are signed for big-box stores, national restaurant chains, gas stations, free-standing banks, or pharmacies with the funds to pay these additional costs.
Absolute net lease. The tenant covers ALL expenses, including major structural repairs and costs, such as replacing the HVAC system or repairing the roof, as part of their business expenses.
There are certain pros and cons to using a modified gross lease.
A modified gross lease offers the following:
For commercial real estate investors, this method removes some financial pressure from their shoulders and gives them a more stable source of income, as some operating expenses are part of the base rent.
Modified gross leases aren't always a win-win. Some common pain points are:
Are you confused about which commercial lease agreement to use? Make your decision after reading our tips.
What makes modified gross leases complex is that, unlike gross and net leases, a modified gross lease has no set industry standards for cost distribution. Multiple variables can impact what you might end up paying. For instance, the landlord might demand that the anchor tenant pay a higher percentage of expenses. If you're the anchor tenant (one who occupies most space in the building), you could face a higher financial burden. Hiring an attorney to draft or review your commercial lease agreement will protect you from financial and legal risks.
In a modified gross lease, the tenant's responsibility can vary from property to property. For instance, in one commercial building with a single electrical meter, you might be responsible for paying an equal percentage of the building's electricity bill, regardless of your usage. In another, you might be on the hook for an amount tied based on your space. Each modified gross lease is different and there could be unexpected financial surprises if you don't dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s.
While a gross modified lease doesn't put the majority of expense onus on the tenant like an absolute or triple net lease, it still brings in some variable operating costs. Your business should have enough buffer to handle the fluctuating operating expenses.
Does your business use significant utilities? Does it have standard operating hours? Irregular operating hours and fluctuating utility usage can make budgeting a challenge. Also, consider the utility rate trends in your area; frequent price hikes add to the uncertainty.
Envision growth and want to maintain a consistent brand image? It might be better to go for an absolute net leasing arrangement where you absorb all the financial and physical responsibility. It may provide more control over your business' branding and operations.
Yes, it's possible to modify lease agreements as long as they don't break any laws or infringe upon the rights of either party. Remember that you're altering a legal document, and thus, it's advisable to have a lawyer on your team to ensure the new agreement is legally sound and enforceable.
Expenses can be calculated using the fixed-rate, pro-rated, base-year stop, or expense-stop methods. The landlord and tenant can negotiate which expenses each party is responsible for. The final terms and payment conditions should be mentioned in the modified gross lease agreement.
