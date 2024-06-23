Gross lease vs. net lease: How to decide

Once you've found a commercial real estate property, it's time to negotiate a lease. A good lease agreement gives you what you need to grow and one that won't cash-strap your business. That's why getting expert help is important.
Finding a location and negotiating a lease is a crucial early step in the formation and growth of a business. Whether you choose a gross or net lease is an essential decision in that process.
Most commercial real estate leases are very different from the residential leases that many people sign during their lives. Residential leases are largely non-negotiable at a fixed rent amount. You pay the actual rent the landlord demands, and you sign the lease, accepting the terms the property owner has outlined.
Negotiating commercial lease agreements is much more of a give-and-take scenario, including not only how much the payment will be but also how every part of the lease will be structured. Besides deciding the type of lease, you consider how the property can be used and who will pay for what. That includes whether the tenant or the landlord covers big property expenses like utility costs, property taxes, and insurance costs, plus additional expenses.
Within the two categories of commercial leases—gross lease and net lease—there are plenty of options for negotiation. The landlord and the potential tenant sit down and hash them out. These negotiations can be very complicated, but having a business attorney on your side will help you secure the best terms.
The base rent in commercial lease structures is the cost per square foot multiplied by the square footage of the rental space. How the landlord measures that space can be key. Does the landlord include the hallway? What about the stairwell? Unless you have a sharp eye for this kind of detail, hiring an attorney to help define the rental area can save money on the fixed rent amount before you get to the rest of the details.
Next, consider how other essential and variable property-related costs will be paid. These include utilities, property taxes, insurance costs, and maintenance. How will tenants and the landlord share costs for the building’s common areas, including parking, lobbies, landscaping, restrooms, and additional expenses? Will the landlord pay for building maintenance or split costs with the tenant, or will the tenant pay the entire cost of property upkeep and other building expenses?
These are bottom-line issues, and the answers to these questions will lead you to decide the kind of lease you’re willing to sign and how that lease should be structured.
In a gross lease, the tenant pays only the base rent. The landlord is responsible for paying for everything else. In many cases, the rent will be substantial, reflecting the landlord’s costs, but the tenant will pay very little above that agreed-upon rent, if anything at all. This kind of predictability can be good for a small or startup business.
This could be the lease for you if you’re a new business, and you don’t know whether the location is right or even if your business will survive. You probably can negotiate a short-term gross lease with the right of first refusal to renew. This gives you some stability plus a little wiggle room. You can get out of the lease quickly if you need to, or if things go well, you can renegotiate for a lease that will serve your growing company better.
Signing a net lease is a lot like buying a property. The lease payment includes the base rent plus at least one of these categories: property taxes, maintenance, and insurance.
In a single lease (N), the tenant pays base or fixed rent plus one of the cost categories. In a double net lease (NN), the tenant pays the base rent plus two of these categories. In a triple net lease (NNN), the tenant pays base rent and all three categories of costs.
Triple net leases are most common in longer leases—10 years or more. They are particularly common in leases of retail spaces or office rentals where the tenant will control the entire office building.
Here are some things to consider about gross vs. net leases. Understanding these essentials is important, even if you have a good attorney on your side.
In some cases, choosing a gross lease makes perfect sense and can be a big advantage. The tenant pays rent. That’s about it. Other times, no matter how simple it seems, a gross lease can cost you. Here are some decision points:
While net leases are a bit more complex, they work well for some businesses. Here are factors to keep in mind.
The lease type you should choose is the one that will offer your business the greatest opportunity for success. Consider these factors:
If you’re a young company, then a gross lease may serve you well because it will provide more financial predictability. A gross lease is also easier to understand. If you’re not ready for a long-term lease and its financial burden, a gross lease could be the right answer.
A net lease, with its many permutations, requires business sophistication. Companies that have stable cash flow and the ability to manage real estate along with managing their other business are the best candidates for net leases, especially triple net leases or their stricter cousins, absolute net leases. Signing an NNN lease is akin to buying a property. You’ll be committing to a long-term lease—at least 10 years—and taking on the expense of maintenance and uncertain insurance fees. Meanwhile, the landlord is responsible for very little.
But if you are a major retailer or a large service company, for instance, a net lease, especially a triple net lease, can give you control, lower monthly costs, and low overhead, along with the ability to keep it that way. The fact that the landlord is responsible for very little is a good thing.
Before you make decisions about gross and net leases, talk to a lawyer who understands these issues and who can carefully read a lease and identify problems.
While not legally required, it is highly advisable to engage an attorney who specializes in this field when entering into a commercial lease. Here are the top reasons:
A commercial lease is going to be one of the biggest costs your business will incur. It’s important to not only get the best rate but also lease terms that protect you from unreasonable demands, including increases in the rent that go beyond what could be reasonably expected. Attorneys who specialize in commercial leasing deal with such leases daily. They know what provisions are good for your business and which ones aren’t. They understand what the landlord is responsible for and how those obligations should be structured.
From a landlord's point of view, a smooth-running tenant relationship will make your business and your life run more smoothly. And in the long run, you'll make more money.
Commercial leases can be full of legal jargon. Anyone not well versed in this field of the law can get lost in the technical terms. A knowledgeable attorney can also identify loopholes and ambiguous clauses that could leave you vulnerable.
While we would all hope that the relationship between the landlord and the tenant is positive, it is wise to recognize that disagreements happen. A commercial real estate property attorney can ensure that the lease includes provisions protecting the rights and interests of both parties. They can review the dispute resolution process and ensure it includes options that in the case of a dispute are fair to both sides.
When you sign a lease, you must comply with state and local regulations, including zoning laws, building codes, and specific regulations that apply to your industry. Some of these rules can be hard to understand or easy to overlook. An experienced attorney can walk you through the requirements and make sure that the lease complies.
If something goes wrong, you need a way out. An attorney can help you understand the consequences of things you hope will never happen. The attorney can negotiate terms that allow for flexibility if things don’t go as planned and the business has to relocate or close. In the long run, this is reason enough to hire an attorney with commercial real estate expertise.
Yes. This is not an apartment lease. You can negotiate every part of a commercial space lease. Hiring an attorney to do this for you is particularly important because a lease is often the most significant overhead a new business pays.
Absolutely. A big gotcha in gross leases is office lease expense caps. The landlord pays all the expenses up to a certain amount. After that, you pay. It is an easily misunderstood and overlooked clause. In the case of triple net leases, things called “administrative fees” get tacked on. You end up paying everything plus a surcharge. These are by no means the only hidden costs. This is why you need an attorney to help you negotiate your lease.
A monthly lease leaves a new business with enormous uncertainty. It can result in a landlord raising the rent a punishing amount. It can also mean the landlord can terminate the lease with little or no warning. It could result in your company losing any improvements you might have made to the property. Also, banks don’t like month-to-month leases, and should you apply for financing to expand your business or become a property owner, you may be denied because you don't have a stable lease.
Buying gives you more control over your property, but it ties up your capital. It can leave you owning a property that no longer meets your needs. This topic requires significant analysis. Talk to both your lawyer and your accountant before you make this big commercial real estate decision.
Find a knowledgeable commercial real estate attorney who will work with you to negotiate the best lease deal possible.
