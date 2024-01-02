Call us

Why do you need a last will?
money
Decide who receives an inheritance
Leave assets and property to the people most important to you.
heart
Choose who raises your children
Name a trusted legal guardian to take care of and raise your minor children.
shield
Communicate your wishes
State your final wishes, including funeral arrangements.

Last will and testaments at an affordable price

Basic Will

$99

Includes:

Last will & testament

Healthcare directive

Financial power of attorney

HIPAA authorization

30 days of free revisions

Printing & shipping of one set of documents

Premium Will

$249

Everything in a Basic Will, plus:

Attorney review of your documents

Unlimited 30 min calls with an attorney for 1 year*

Attorney advice for your family

1 year of free revisions

Basic Will

$99

$99

Includes:
Last will & testament
Healthcare directive
Financial power of attorney
HIPAA authorization
30 days of free revisions

Printing & shipping of one set of documents

Secure document storage

Premium Will

$249

$249

Includes:

Last will & testament

Attorney review of your documents

Attorney review of estate planning documents

Unlimited 30 min calls with an attorney for 1 year*

Healthcare directive

Financial power of attorney

HIPAA authorization

1 year of free revisions

Printing and shipping of one set of documents

Attorney advice for your family

Secure document storage

Attorney Prepared Will

$1,099

If an attorney from our network advises you to set up a last will instead of a living trust or vice versa, please call us to change your order. See LZ Guarantee for exact terms.

Start your last will and testament with LegalZoom
one
Answer our quick questions
These include choosing someone to settle your affairs, deciding what you want to leave to loved ones and naming a guardian for your minor children.
two
We'll create your Will Estate Plan
We'll use your answers to create your estate plan documents, which you can view in your LegalZoom account.
three
Review with an attorney or on your own
Depending on which package you picked, you'll review on your own or with a lawyer over the phone. Then you'll print and sign.
See examples of 
Why use LegalZoom to set up a last will and testament?
shield
Hassle-free
Start your last will estate plan simply by answering some questions from the comfort of home—it takes about 15 minutes. No trips to lawyers' offices needed.
badge
Attorney-supported
Access guidance from highly-rated, vetted attorneys from our network, who can help you create the will you want.
paper
Accepted in every state
Feel secure knowing our last wills were drawn up by a team of experienced attorneys and have been accepted in all 50 states.
What our customers are saying
It amazes me something so important was so easy to do... everything was exactly as I had stated. I have peace of mind now. 
—Jan F., last will  & testament customer
LegalZoom made this easy to understand, and they were helpful and fast about it. 
—Jerry M., last will  & testament customer
[The] lawyer … was so helpful  in explaining the process, what to expect, and when we'd move on to the next steps. Amazing. I highly recommend this service! 
—Nicholi P., last will  & testament customer
