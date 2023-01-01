Legal Document Review

Make sure your interests are protected

Before signing your legal documents, make sure that the fine print doesn’t leave you at risk. As a legal plan member, you get attorney review of documents up to 10 pages in length at no extra charge.

Your LegalZoom legal plan covers attorney review of documents up to 10 pages at no extra charge.

The Legal Document Review provides the same service for documents longer than 10 pages for a one-time, flat fee.

How it works

Our 3-step process is fast and easy.

1. Sign in to your account

2. Schedule an appointment

3. Review your documents

For members

If you're already a legal plan member, sign in and schedule an attorney consultation. Select "Legal Document Review – 11-25 pages" under the Legal Matter dropdown menu. The firm will contact you with instructions on submitting the document(s) and payment prior to your consultation. The attorney will review your document prior to your consultation and then discuss your concerns and potential issues during your consultation

For nonmembers

If you're not yet a member, simply sign up for the Business or Personal Legal Plan and you can take advantage of attorney review of your legal documents—plus many other valuable benefits that are included with your membership.

Ask away. We have answers.

Common questions

Which legal documents should be reviewed?
Any new legal document with the potential to have a substantial impact on your finances, time or responsibilities should be reviewed. Any time you make changes to a legal document or your situation changes, a legal document review is a good idea to ensure your interests are protected.
What type of documents can be reviewed?
Your attorney can review any contract, agreement or document you choose, including those that don’t require your signature. If any additional special review is needed, your attorney will advise you.
What is the maximum document length that can be reviewed?
The flat-fee service covers documents up to 25 pages in length. For documents longer than 25 pages, the firm will give you a quote that includes your 25% legal plan membership discount.
How is the page length calculated?
Page length of the documents is assessed by the firm according to the following parameters: Times New Roman typeface; minimum 12-point font size; minimum 1.5 line spacing; and one-inch margins.

Having your legal documents or contract reviewed by an attorney before you sign ensures your interests are protected. Any new legal document with the potential to have a substantial impact on your finances, time or responsibilities should be reviewed. Document review is also recommended any time you make changes to a legal document or your situation changes. LegalZoom legal document review services are available for an affordable price that includes document review or contract review by an attorney who understands the language used in legal documents. To take advantage of LegalZoom’s exclusive price for online legal document review, you must be a Business Advisory Plan member. Your LegalZoom legal plan automatically covers attorney review of documents up to 10 pages at no charge, and additional pages can be reviewed for a low, flat fee. Make sure your interests are protected by having your legal documents or contract reviewed by an attorney through LegalZoom. The attorney can review any contract, agreement or document you choose, including those that don’t require your signature. Your attorney will advise you if any additional special review is needed. 


