I am also the proud wife of Cody and parent of two children, one with a special needs diagnosis of Trisomy 13, and I balance my professional life with raising my family on our "Misfit Farm," a haven for our beloved rescue farm animals including, chickens, a duck, miniature cows and one bull, horses, a miniature donkey, full size donkeys, goats, barn cats and bunnies.

Before pursuing a legal career, I was a schoolteacher, a role that fostered my dedication to helping others. Inspired to make a broader impact, I transitioned to practicing law, focusing on improving the lives of individuals and families in underserved areas of New Mexico.

I am a dedicated attorney specializing in estate planning, business startups, and family law, with a passion for addressing the complex legal challenges surrounding these areas. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, I am deeply committed to serving the rural community, offering personalized legal guidance tailored to the unique needs of my clients. I actively participate in the yearly 12th Judicial Pro Bono Days, providing free legal services to low-income individuals and ensuring that access to justice is available to all.

