Lori Willard

President

Lori Gibson, PC

Lori Willard

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Get advice

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

New Mexico

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal,

About

I am a dedicated attorney specializing in estate planning, business startups, and family law, with a passion for addressing the complex legal challenges surrounding these areas. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, I am deeply committed to serving the rural community, offering personalized legal guidance tailored to the unique needs of my clients. I actively participate in the yearly 12th Judicial Pro Bono Days, providing free legal services to low-income individuals and ensuring that access to justice is available to all.

Why practice law

Before pursuing a legal career, I was a schoolteacher, a role that fostered my dedication to helping others. Inspired to make a broader impact, I transitioned to practicing law, focusing on improving the lives of individuals and families in underserved areas of New Mexico.

Fun fact

I am also the proud wife of Cody and parent of two children, one with a special needs diagnosis of Trisomy 13, and I balance my professional life with raising my family on our "Misfit Farm," a haven for our beloved rescue farm animals including, chickens, a duck, miniature cows and one bull, horses, a miniature donkey, full size donkeys, goats, barn cats and bunnies.

Professional background

Education

  • Oklahoma City University
    J.D. in Law, 2004
  • New Mexico State University
    B.S. in Education & Special Education, 1999

Experience

  • Lori Gibson, PC
    President, Attorney
    2006 - Present
  • 12th Judicial District Attorney
    Assistant District Attorney
    2004 - 2006

Associations

  • 12th Judicial Bar Association
    President
    2008 - 2012
  • 12th Judicial Pro Bono Committee
    Member
    2006 - Current
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.