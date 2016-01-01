Florida

About

Hi, I'm Mallorie. I truly enjoy using my expertise to assist people in legal matters. I represent clients in the state of Florida on a variety of business and personal legal matters that include but are not limited to business needs, contracts, family/personal needs, and estate planning. My career thus far has really allowed me to have a broad understanding of the court system and how to navigate various issues. I approach every consultation with understanding and the drive to meet my clients’ needs in order to help achieve their goals. When I’m not working, I enjoy going to the beach and bike riding.

Why I practice law

Growing up, when I saw the impact attorneys can have on their communities in movies such as "A Civil Action" and "Erin Brockovich", I knew I had to be an attorney.

Fun fact

I enjoy all water activities such as swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, and snorkeling.

Professional background

Education

Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad Law Center J.D. in Law, 2016

Florida International University B.B.A. in Business Administration

Experience

Fears Law PLLC Associate Attorney 2023 - Present

Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C. Litigation Associate Attorney 2022 - Present

Belle Vue Tours, LLC Contract Attorney 2016 - Present

Eraclides Gelman Litigation Associate Attorney 2017 - 2022

Jonathan Kline, P.A Litigation/Appellate Attorney 2017- 2017

Legal Aid Service of Broward County Fellowship Mission United (Veteran’s Pro Bono Project) Fellow 2016 - 2016

Boca Raton Regional Hospital Legal Intern 2016 - 2016

Associations

Florida Bar Association Member 2016 - Present

Broward County Bar Association Member 2016 - Present