Pablo Escobedo

About

Hi, I’m Pablo. I strongly believe that every unique situation calls for a tailored and unique solution. I aim to offer efficient legal solutions for my client’s issues, whether personal or business-related.

My practice focuses primarily on transactional and business law, estate planning, expungement of criminal records, and Real Estate. Over the years, I have learned the importance of actively listening to the person in front of me. This has led to great conversations as well as creative solutions firmly based in mutual understanding.

My goal is to be an effective guide for the client’s legal needs.