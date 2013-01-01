Pablo Escobedo

- All States
Hi, I’m Pablo. I strongly believe that every unique situation calls for a tailored and unique solution. I aim to offer efficient legal solutions for my client’s issues, whether personal or business-related.
My practice focuses primarily on transactional and business law, estate planning, expungement of criminal records, and Real Estate. Over the years, I have learned the importance of actively listening to the person in front of me. This has led to great conversations as well as creative solutions firmly based in mutual understanding.
My goal is to be an effective guide for the client’s legal needs.
University of Texas Pan American
B.B.A. in Marketing
2013
University of Texas Pan American
B.A. Broadcast Journalism
2013
Indiana University Maurer School of Law
J.D. in Law
2016
Fears Law PLLC
Attorney
2021 - Present
Escobedo & Associates, PLLC
Attorney
2017 - Present
Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office
Assistant District Attorney
2019 - Present
Pena Garcia, PLLC
Legal Clerk, Associate Attorney
2016 - 2019
JAMS
Arbitration Judge Clerk
2015 - 2016
Meet the Attorney
- Florida,
- Texas
- Estate Planning,
- Family & Personal,
- Business
Professional background
