Pablo Escobedo

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Pablo Escobedo
Of Counsel
Fears Law PLLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Florida, Texas
Practice Areas
Estate Planning, Family & Personal, Business
About

Hi, I’m Pablo. I strongly believe that every unique situation calls for a tailored and unique solution. I aim to offer efficient legal solutions for my client’s issues, whether personal or business-related.

My practice focuses primarily on transactional and business law, estate planning, expungement of criminal records, and Real Estate. Over the years, I have learned the importance of actively listening to the person in front of me. This has led to great conversations as well as creative solutions firmly based in mutual understanding.

My goal is to be an effective guide for the client’s legal needs.

Why I Practice Law
I enjoy helping people figure things out. Practicing law allows me to do that and be a part of a person’s life-changing endeavors.
Fun Fact
I am an avid traveler and enjoy meeting new people and being part of their world, even if only for a brief moment.
Professional background
Education

University of Texas Pan American

B.B.A. in Marketing

2013

University of Texas Pan American

B.A. Broadcast Journalism

2013

Indiana University Maurer School of Law

J.D. in Law

2016

Experience

Fears Law PLLC

Attorney

2021 - Present

Escobedo & Associates, PLLC

Attorney

2017 - Present

Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office

Assistant District Attorney

2019 - Present

Pena Garcia, PLLC

Legal Clerk, Associate Attorney

2016 - 2019

JAMS

Arbitration Judge Clerk

2015 - 2016

Associations

