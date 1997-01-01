Renee Pardo

About

Hi I am Renée Pardo and I have been a practicing trial attorney for over twenty-five years. I have worked extensively in the areas of family and criminal law and have handled hundreds of both serious criminal jury trials and family court proceedings.

I have worked both as a prosecutor and as a private practitioner and I am licensed in both Texas and New York.

While I am completely comfortable in the courtroom, I truly enjoy working with clients to keep them out of court entirely or to prepare them properly so they know what to expect if they do in fact have to go to court.

I am proud of my record of obtaining results for victims of crimes and for children who have faced abuse and neglect. I am even more proud of my commitment to justice and my track record of fairness and accessibility when it comes to handling any type of case.

I believe all people deserve to be comfortable with accessing justice and the justice system. I am the mother of two young men in their early twenties, and I enjoy learning their perspective on all matters that effect people their age.