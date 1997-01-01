  • All States
Renee Pardo

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Renee Pardo
Associate Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Texas
Practice Areas
Estate Planning, Family & Personal, Business
About

Hi I am Renée Pardo and I have been a practicing trial attorney for over twenty-five years. I have worked extensively in the areas of family and criminal law and have handled hundreds of both serious criminal jury trials and family court proceedings.

I have worked both as a prosecutor and as a private practitioner and I am licensed in both Texas and New York.

While I am completely comfortable in the courtroom, I truly enjoy working with clients to keep them out of court entirely or to prepare them properly so they know what to expect if they do in fact have to go to court.

I am proud of my record of obtaining results for victims of crimes and for children who have faced abuse and neglect. I am even more proud of my commitment to justice and my track record of fairness and accessibility when it comes to handling any type of case.

I believe all people deserve to be comfortable with accessing justice and the justice system. I am the mother of two young men in their early twenties, and I enjoy learning their perspective on all matters that effect people their age.

Why I Practice Law
I became an attorney because I was passionate about helping people, about trial advocacy and about making the system accessible to regular people.
Fun Fact
I have also founded a private attorney and executive coaching service for lawyers because I believe in order to provide the best service to clients, attorneys need to feel supported in their demanding positions.
Professional background
Education

South Texas College of Law

J.D. in Law, 1993

The University of Texas at Austin

B.A. in Government, 1990

Experience

Fears Law PLLC

Associate Attorney

2024 - Present

Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office

Principal Assistant District Attorney

2022 - 2024

Suffolk County Attorney’s Office

Principal Assistant County Attorney

2010 - 2022

The Law Office of Renée G. Pardo

Private Solo Practitioner

2000 - 2010

Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office

Assistant District Attorney

1997 - 2000

Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office

Assistant District Attorney

1994 - 1997

Associations

Suffolk County Women’s Bar Association

Delegate to State Bar

2024 - Present

Suffolk County Criminal Bar Association

Member of Executive Board

2022 - 2023

Suffolk County Criminal Bar Association

Member of Executive Board

2007 - 2010

