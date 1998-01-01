Robert Vosburg

Associate Attorney
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
California
Business Litigation, Collections and Debt Issues, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Bankruptcy, Landlord / Tenant, Personal Injury, Real Estate
<font color="#000000" face="Calibri" size="3">Hi, I’m Robert. I take pride in being able to effectively and efficiently communicate legal advice to my clients.</font>
<font color="#000000" face="Calibri" size="3">I represent clients in many areas, including contracts, personal injury, civil lawsuits, landlord/tenant, real estate, bankruptcy, debt settlement, collections and various other areas.</font>
<font color="#000000" face="Calibri" size="3">I have consistently been able to resolve my client’s legal matters, no matter how small or complex they may be. I am proud of the successful work that I have done for those clients that felt they had no hope of prevailing or resolving their case.</font>
<font color="#000000" face="Calibri" size="3">When I am not working, I enjoy the outdoors as much as possible. From scuba diving to climbing big mountains and everything in between. I am also a family man, with a wonderful wife and daughter. </font>
I come from a background of public service and helping people. Practicing law is a continuation of my desire to do that.
I have summited Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa. At over 19,300’, it was one of the most mentally and physically demanding things I have ever done.
Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law - J.D. in Law, 2011Florida Southern College
B.S. in Accounting, 1998
Associate Attorney
2013 - PresentCrowder Law Center
Associate Attorney
2012 - PresentLACBA Immigration Assistance Project
Attorney
2012Los Angeles County District Attorney
Certified Law Clerk
2011Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Detective
2002 - 2008
Member
PresentAmerican Bar Association
Member
PresentLos Angeles County Bar Association
Member
PresentPasadena Bar Association
Member
Present