Robert Vosburg

California

Business Litigation, Collections and Debt Issues, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Bankruptcy, Landlord / Tenant, Personal Injury, Real Estate

About

<font color="#000000" face="Calibri" size="3">Hi, I’m Robert. I take pride in being able to effectively and efficiently communicate legal advice to my clients.</font>

<font color="#000000" face="Calibri" size="3">I represent clients in many areas, including contracts, personal injury, civil lawsuits, landlord/tenant, real estate, bankruptcy, debt settlement, collections and various other areas.</font>

<font color="#000000" face="Calibri" size="3">I have consistently been able to resolve my client’s legal matters, no matter how small or complex they may be. I am proud of the successful work that I have done for those clients that felt they had no hope of prevailing or resolving their case.</font>

<font color="#000000" face="Calibri" size="3">When I am not working, I enjoy the outdoors as much as possible. From scuba diving to climbing big mountains and everything in between. I am also a family man, with a wonderful wife and daughter. </font>

Why I practice law

I come from a background of public service and helping people. Practicing law is a continuation of my desire to do that.

Fun fact

I have summited Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa. At over 19,300’, it was one of the most mentally and physically demanding things I have ever done.

Professional background

Education

Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law - J.D. in Law, 2011

B.S. in Accounting, 1998

Experience

Associate Attorney

2013 - Present

Associate Attorney

2012 - Present

Attorney

2012

Certified Law Clerk

2011

Detective

2002 - 2008

Associations

Member

Present

Member

Present

Member

Present

Member

Present