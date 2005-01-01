California

About

Hi, I’m Wayne. I enjoy working with people and ensuring that they receive the help and advice they need to succeed.



I am a licensed attorney in the state of California, and I assist clients with a variety of personal and business matters, including contracts and agreements, employment matters, and liability or risk management.



As a former employee of both small businesses and large corporate entities, and now as an attorney and business owner, I am better able to understand the difficulties faced by individuals affiliated with companies of all sizes in multiple different industries.



I am proud of the fact that I was able to quickly transition from a successful career to completing an accelerated law program in order to become an attorney. I find legal work rewarding, and I enjoy working with clients who require assistance.



While clients may bring matters that are grouped into single practice areas, I understand that every dispute is unique and may contain different issues for each client. My priority is always to better understand the needs of a client to ensure that they receive the assistance and advice they require.



Why I practice law

I have always been fascinated about the law and my experience has made me appreciate the importance of having legal resources available.

Fun fact

The majority of my spare time is dedicated to spending time with my family, but I also allocate time to mentor students and dabble in various home improvement projects.

Professional background

Education

Southwestern Law School

J.D. in Law, 2020

University of California Irvine

Masters in Criminology, Law & Society, 2007

University of California Irvine

B.S in Criminology, Law & Society, 2005

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Associate Attorney

2021 - Present

Associations

American Bar Association

Member

2018 - Present

Los Angeles Intellectual Property Law Association (LAIPLA)

Member

2020 - Present

Beverly Hills Bar Association

Member

2021 - Present

Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA)

Member

2021 - Present